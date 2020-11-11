IBD Named Best Financial Research Company by Benzinga in 2020 Global Fintech Awards

Innovative digital product suite leverages unbiased data and advanced analytics to educate and deliver new experiences to investors of all levels

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization, today announced that it won for Best Financial Research Company from Benzinga in the sixth annual Global Fintech Awards. The award recognizes IBD’s ability to adapt and innovate in order to serve investors at all experience levels — from novice and casual investors to active and passive investors, retirement investors to professionals, helping them become more informed and knowledgeable.

“IBD is pushing the envelope on all fronts to make investing a better, smarter experience for all,” said Jerry Ferrara, president of IBD. “We’ve proven that data-driven financial research can be exciting and accessible through first-of-their-kind offerings like IBD Live as well as high- performing services such as Leaderboard, MarketSmith and SwingTrader. We are delighted that Benzinga understands how IBD is using compelling digital offerings to bring new audiences to the investing community while keeping long-time investors engaged and informed.”

IBD was named Benzinga’s Best Financial Research Company because it is defining what’s possible amid the digitization of the financial world, and it is doing so with outstanding results. All products are built on the time-tested, award-winning proprietary database, metrics and analytic data developed by founder William J. O’Neil. IBD has applied this strong foundation to develop a comprehensive suite of products that consistently outperform the S&P by substantial margins, demonstrating that its data-driven approach helps subscribers increase returns and grow wealth. IBD currently offers several research and investing tools, including:

SwingTrader: This powerful app takes education to the next level. SwingTrader demystifies the complex process of swing trading, empowering investors to take advantage of short term trends and make more money in the market. It has been extremely successful, routinely outperforming the S&P 500 by double digits. At the end of Q3 (9/30), SwingTrader was up 63.9%, compared to the S&P 500’s 4.1%.

Leaderboard: IBD's popular Leaderboard product distills all of the resources, algorithms and analysis generated by IBD's experts into a simple-to-understand platform. Leaderboard was up 36.6% compared to the S&P 500's 4.1% year-to-date (as of 9/30).

MarketSmith: This in-depth stock research platform combines fundamental and technical analysis, and using proprietary pattern recognition technology shows users chart patterns to spot optimal buy and sell points. Subscriptions to MarketSmith have increased by 30% so far this year.

IBD also offers several ways for investors to learn and engage with content, as IBD opens up new opportunities for them to get closer to market experts and have all of their questions answered. For example:

IBD Live: IBD’s newest offering enables subscribers to join IBD’s team of analysts and market experts in a live, interactive broadcast at the start of trading each day. Investors go into the (virtual) room with the team as markets open. They can view experts’ screens and benefit from their analysis as the action takes place, developing a new understanding of how to assess and trade stocks. Subscribers also get to pose questions as they arise, garnering immediate insights based on real-time market activity.

Investing with IBD podcast: This weekly investing podcast invites investing experts to discuss stock market trends, share proprietary investing tips and provide fundamental and technical analysis of top stocks. The podcast is designed for investors who want to sharpen their trading skills, make more money and take control of their investment success.

Investing Strategies with IBD at Nasdaq: A monthly show dedicated to helping investors make smarter decisions with their money by providing actionable insights, it features thought leadership from executives of top growth companies. The show also dives into trade ideas with investing experts and Wall Street analysts, and it explores case studies to explain timeless tactics for buying and selling top stocks and ETFs.

IBD Digital/ Investors.com: IBD's base product, IBD Digital, provides anytime access to winning stock lists, exclusive ratings, trading action plans, a robust stock screener and unmatched stock analysis to maximize investing potential.

Webinars: IBD's enormously popular webinars provide access to the world's leading investors. IBD routinely attracts over 14,000 registrants, making its webinars some of the largest in any industry.

IBD has also added new distribution channels. It created a Kindle edition of Investors’ Business Daily and IBD TV, an OTT channel available across Roku, Apple TV, Amazon and Google Play. Each product is meticulously designed to educate subscribers so that anyone can take advantage of market opportunities.

Now in its sixth year, the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards represent the companies and individuals that are building the future of financial services and capital markets. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group impacts sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy.

In addition to award winners, the Benzinga Fintech List is comprised of carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives, known as Listmakers, who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. IBD earned Listmaker honors for Best New Product (IBD Live) and Best Financial Research Investment Technology (Leaderboard). Additionally, IBD founder, William J. O’Neil was this year’s recipient of Benzinga’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

To see all the Benzinga Listmakers go to https://fintechawards.com/listmakers.

About IBD

Investor’s Business Daily is the leader in stock research and education. For over 35 years, IBD has helped countless investors around the world make more money in the market and reach their financial goals.

Founded by legendary investor William O’Neil with the goal of democratizing stock investing, IBD provides its customers access to the same type of research Wall Street uses to make big profits. All of IBD’s products and content are based on the CAN SLIM Investing System, which uses historical precedent to identify leading stocks before their big price increases.

IBD helps its customers succeed in the market with its unparalleled stock research and education. IBD’s customers have access to its proprietary research, including market-beating stock lists, exclusive stock ratings and powerful investing tools that help them make more profitable trading decisions. In addition, IBD provides customers with world-class investing education that includes complimentary coaching, interactive webinars, videos, IBD University, live workshops and more.

IBD reaches investors around the world via its main website, Investors.com, its suite of digital products (IBD Digital, MarketSmith, Leaderboard, SwingTrader and IBD Live), mobile apps, a weekly print edition, social media and more. To learn more about all that IBD has available, please visit www.investors.com.

© 2020 Investor’s Business Daily, Inc. All rights reserved. Investor’s Business Daily, IBD, CAN SLIM and their corresponding logos are registered trademarks of Investor’s Business Daily, Inc.

