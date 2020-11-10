    • News

    Phunware Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

    Posted on

    Quarterly Net Revenues Up 40%+ Sequentially to $3.13 Million, Driving Gross Margin Expansion to 71.3%, Reflecting Growing Customer Demand and Business Resiliency

    AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUNPhunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

    “Our solid financial results for the third quarter of 2020 exceeded our upwardly revised financial guidance, highlighted by more than a 40% sequential increase in Net Revenues to $3.13 million,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Perhaps even more encouraging is our expanded gross margin that exceeded 71%, along with our ability to reduce Adjusted EBITDA loss by nearly 30% sequentially. We have established solid operating momentum for entering 2021, positioning us to capitalize on the demand we’re seeing for our MaaS Smart Workplace solutions for corporations and our MaaS Digital Front Door solutions for healthcare organizations.”

    Third Quarter 2020 Summary Financial Highlights

    • Net Revenues for the quarter totaled $3.13 million
    • Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform Subscriptions and Services Revenues were $2.86 million
    • Gross Margin was 71.3%
    • Net Loss was ($8.57) million, inclusive of a one-time ($4.50) million extraordinary expense for legal settlements
    • Net Loss per Share was ($0.19), inclusive of a one-time Net Loss per Share of ($0.10) as an extraordinary expense for legal settlements
    • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was ($1.26) million

    “We are thrilled to see continued sequential progress in our efforts to reduce operational cash burn, eliminate uncertainties and move toward break-even on an Adjusted EBITDA basis despite the ongoing pandemic,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “As our Q3 results demonstrate, we are improving our cash position, eliminating our outstanding litigation and liabilities, and expanding our platform sales and related margins.”

    Recent Business Highlights and Announcements

    Conference Call Information

    Phunware management will host a conference call today (November 9, 2020) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

    Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 369-8770 in the United States, or (862) 298-0840 from international locations. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

    Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

    The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

    By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

    Disclosure Information

    Phunware uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

    About Phunware, Inc.

    Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

    Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

     
     

    Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (In thousands, except per share data)

     

     

    September 30,

    2020

     

    December 31,

    2019

     

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Assets

     

     

     

    Current assets:

     

     

     

    Cash

    $

    1,143

     

     

    $

    276

     

    Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $123 and $3,179 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

    1,153

     

     

    1,671

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

    462

     

     

    368

     

    Total current assets

    2,758

     

     

    2,315

     

    Property and equipment, net

    14

     

     

    24

     

    Goodwill

    25,828

     

     

    25,857

     

    Intangible assets, net

    143

     

     

    253

     

    Deferred tax asset

    241

     

     

    241

     

    Restricted cash

    91

     

     

    86

     

    Other assets

    276

     

     

    276

     

    Total assets

    $

    29,351

     

     

    $

    29,052

     

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

     

     

     

    Current liabilities:

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

    $

    9,067

     

     

    $

    10,159

     

    Accrued expenses

    5,555

     

     

    4,035

     

    Accrued legal settlement

    4,500

     

     

     

    Deferred revenue

    3,215

     

     

    3,360

     

    PhunCoin deposits

    1,202

     

     

    1,202

     

    Factored receivables payable

    439

     

     

    1,077

     

    Current maturities of long-term debt, net

    1,693

     

     

     

    Warrant liability

    1,242

     

     

     

    Total current liabilities

    26,913

     

     

    19,833

     

    Long-term debt

    4,272

     

     

    910

     

    Long-term debt – related party

    555

     

     

    195

     

    Deferred tax liability

    241

     

     

    241

     

    Deferred revenue

    2,003

     

     

    3,764

     

    Deferred rent

    178

     

     

    83

     

    Total liabilities

    34,162

     

     

    25,026

     

     

     

     

     

    Commitments and contingencies

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ equity (deficit)

     

     

     

    Common stock, $0.0001 par value

    5

     

     

    4

     

    Additional paid-in capital

    135,239

     

     

    128,008

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

    (410

    )

     

    (382

    )

    Accumulated deficit

    (139,645

    )

     

    (123,604

    )

    Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

    (4,811

    )

     

    4,026

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

    $

    29,351

     

     

    $

    29,052

     

     

     
     

    Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

    (In thousands, except per share information)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended

    September 30,

     

    Nine Months Ended

    September 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Net revenues

    $

    3,130

     

     

    $

    5,637

     

     

    $

    7,983

     

     

    $

    16,462

     

    Cost of revenues

    898

     

     

    2,418

     

     

    2,757

     

     

    7,757

     

    Gross profit

    2,232

     

     

    3,219

     

     

    5,226

     

     

    8,705

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating expenses:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sales and marketing

    383

     

     

    705

     

     

    1,265

     

     

    2,094

     

    General and administrative

    4,276

     

     

    3,754

     

     

    11,981

     

     

    11,699

     

    Research and development

    572

     

     

    1,052

     

     

    1,811

     

     

    3,438

     

    Total operating expenses

    5,231

     

     

    5,511

     

     

    15,057

     

     

    17,231

     

    Operating loss

    (2,999

    )

     

    (2,292

    )

     

    (9,831

    )

     

    (8,526

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Other expense:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest expense

    (1,362

    )

     

    (145

    )

     

    (1,923

    )

     

    (484

    )

    Loss on extinguishment of debt

    (950

    )

     

     

     

    (1,031

    )

     

     

    Gain on change in fair value of warrants

    1,244

     

     

     

     

    1,244

     

     

     

    Legal settlement

    (4,500

    )

     

     

     

    (4,500

    )

     

     

    Other (expense) income

     

     

    11

     

     

     

     

    28

     

    Total other expense

    (5,568

    )

     

    (134

    )

     

    (6,210

    )

     

    (456

    )

    Loss before taxes

    (8,567

    )

     

    (2,426

    )

     

    (16,041

    )

     

    (8,982

    )

    Income tax expense

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (5

    )

    Net loss

    (8,567

    )

     

    (2,426

    )

     

    (16,041

    )

     

    (8,987

    )

    Other comprehensive loss:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cumulative translation adjustment

    47

     

     

    (33

    )

     

    (28

    )

     

    (36

    )

    Comprehensive loss

    $

    (8,520

    )

     

    $

    (2,459

    )

     

    $

    (16,069

    )

     

    $

    (9,023

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

    $

    (0.19

    )

     

    $

    (0.06

    )

     

    $

    (0.38

    )

     

    $

    (0.25

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

    44,304

     

     

    39,027

     

     

    42,089

     

     

    36,034

     

    (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenues

    $

    104

     

     

    $

    68

     

     

    $

    217

     

     

    $

    106

     

    Sales and marketing

    15

     

     

    30

     

     

    44

     

     

    14

     

    General and administrative

    1,530

     

     

    492

     

     

    3,168

     

     

    864

     

    Research and development

    59

     

     

    94

     

     

    29

     

     

    127

     

    Total stock-based compensation

    $

    1,708

     

     

    $

    684

     

     

    $

    3,458

     

     

    $

    1,111

     

     

     
     

    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    (In thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Nine Months Ended

    September 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Operating activities

     

     

     

    Net loss

    $

    (16,041

    )

     

    $

    (8,987

    )

    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

     

     

     

    Depreciation

    10

     

     

    46

     

    Amortization of acquired intangibles

    110

     

     

    205

     

    Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs

    1,217

     

     

     

    Gain on change in fair value of warrants

    (1,244

    )

     

     

    Loss on sale of digital currencies

     

     

    4

     

    Loss on extinguishment of debt

    1,031

     

     

     

    Non-cash interest expense

    55

     

     

     

    Bad debt (recovery) expense

    (30

    )

     

    79

     

    Stock-based compensation

    3,458

     

     

    1,111

     

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable

    551

     

     

    291

     

    Prepaid expenses and other assets

    (94

    )

     

    (86

    )

    Accounts payable

    536

     

     

    (327

    )

    Accrued expenses

    1,332

     

     

    973

     

    Accrued legal settlement

    4,500

     

     

     

    Deferred revenue

    (1,906

    )

     

    792

     

    Net cash used in operating activities

    (6,515

    )

     

    (5,899

    )

     

     

     

     

    Investing activities

     

     

     

    Proceeds received from sale of digital currencies

     

     

    88

     

    Capital expenditures

     

     

    (18

    )

    Net cash provided by investing activities

     

     

    70

     

     

     

     

     

    Financing activities

     

     

     

    Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs

    10,207

     

     

    250

     

    Proceeds from related party bridge loans

    560

     

     

     

    Payments on senior convertible notes

    (3,948

    )

     

     

    Payments on related party notes

    (200

    )

     

     

    Net repayments on factoring agreement

    (638

    )

     

    (888

    )

    Proceeds from PhunCoin deposits

     

     

    212

     

    Proceeds from warrant exercises

     

     

    6,092

     

    Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock

    95

     

     

    165

     

    Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs

    1,341

     

     

     

    Series A convertible preferred stock redemptions and dividend payments

     

     

    (6,240

    )

    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

    7,417

     

     

    (409

    )

     

     

     

     

    Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash

    (30

    )

     

    (38

    )

    Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash

    872

     

     

    (6,276

    )

    Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

    362

     

     

    6,344

     

    Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period

    $

    1,234

     

     

    $

    68

     

    Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

     

     

     

    Interest paid

    $

    681

     

     

    $

    510

     

    Income taxes paid

    $

     

     

    $

     

    Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:

     

     

     

    Issuance of common stock for payment of legal, earned bonus and board of director fees

    $

    1,240

     

     

    $

     

    Issuance of common stock upon partial conversions of Senior Convertible Note

    $

    2,266

     

     

    $

     

    Reacquisition of equity component of Senior Convertible Note

    $

    (1,388

    )

     

    $

     

    Equity classified cash conversion feature of Senior Convertible Note

    $

    219

     

     

    $

     

    Waiver of sponsor promissory note

    $

     

     

    $

    1,993

     

     
     
     
     
     

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

    Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

    We compensate for these limitations to Adjusted EBITDA by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA only for supplemental purposes. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

     
     
     

    Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    (In thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended September 30,

     

    Nine Months Ended September 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    (in thousands)

     

    (in thousands)

    Net loss

    $

    (8,567

    )

     

    $

    (2,426

    )

     

    $

    (16,041

    )

     

    $

    (8,987

    )

    Add back: Depreciation and amortization

    33

     

     

    76

     

     

    120

     

     

    251

     

    Add back: Interest expense

    1,362

     

     

    145

     

     

    1,923

     

     

    484

     

    Add back: Income tax expense

     

     

     

     

     

     

    5

     

    EBITDA

    (7,172

    )

     

    (2,205

    )

     

    (13,998

    )

     

    (8,247

    )

    Add Back: Stock-based compensation

    1,708

     

     

    684

     

     

    3,458

     

     

    1,111

     

    Add Back: Legal settlement

    4,500

     

     

     

     

    4,500

     

     

     

    Add Back: Loss on extinguishment of debt

    950

     

     

     

     

    1,031

     

     

     

    Less: Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities

    (1,244

    )

     

     

     

    (1,244

    )

     

     

    Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    (1,258

    )

     

    $

    (1,521

    )

     

    $

    (6,253

    )

     

    $

    (7,136

    )

     
     

    Supplemental Information

    (In thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended September 30,

     

    Change

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    Amount

     

    %

     

    (in thousands)

     

     

     

     

    Net Revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Platform subscriptions and services

    $

    2,860

     

     

    $

    5,152

     

     

    $

    (2,292

    )

     

    (44.5

    )%

    Application transaction

    270

     

     

    485

     

     

    (215

    )

     

    (44.3

    )%

    Net revenues

    $

    3,130

     

     

    $

    5,637

     

     

    $

    (2,507

    )

     

    (44.5

    )%

    Platform subscriptions and services as a percentage of net revenues

    91.4

    %

     

    91.4

    %

     

     

     

     

    Application transactions as a percentage of net revenues

    8.6

    %

     

    8.6

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

     

    Change

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    Amount

     

    %

     

    (in thousands)

     

     

     

     

    Net Revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Platform subscriptions and services

    $

    7,274

     

     

    $

    15,065

     

     

    $

    (7,791

    )

     

    (51.7

    )%

    Application transaction

    709

     

     

    1,397

     

     

    (688

    )

     

    (49.2

    )%

    Net revenues

    $

    7,983

     

     

    $

    16,462

     

     

    $

    (8,479

    )

     

    (51.5

    )%

    Platform subscriptions and services as a percentage of net revenues

    91.1

    %

     

    91.5

    %

     

     

     

     

    Application transactions as a percentage of net revenues

    8.9

    %

     

    8.5

    %

     

     

     

     

     
     
     

     

    Contacts

    Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:
    press@phunware.com
    (512) 693-4199

    Phunware Investor Relations:
    Matt Glover and John Yi

    Gateway Investor Relations

    Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com
    Phone: (949) 574-3860

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!