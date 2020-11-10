Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches E-bikes in Atlanta, Georgia

500 e-scooters will follow in the few weeks

Follows successful launch of fleets in Miami, Washington, D.C., Alexandria and Arlington, VA and over 20 cities around the world

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, has launched its safe and innovative e-bikes in Atlanta, Georgia, after having been awarded a one-year permit by the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ADOT). An initial fleet of innovative e-bikes will be on the ground, followed by the addition of 500 e-scooters shortly afterwards.

“In these unprecedented times, when everyone around the world is encouraged to social distance, we believe that micro-mobility solutions offer the best way for people to get around while still maintaining a safe distance from each other,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. “We look forward to working closely with the Atlanta Department of Transportation to ensure the Atlanta community has access to our micro-mobility offerings to travel in a safe and environmentally sustainable way.”

Helbiz has opened an Atlanta-based office and warehouse to run its operations on-the-ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained. The company plans to launch community initiatives to engage with locals including the Helbiz Apprenticeship Program, which provides career pathway opportunities in the high-demand mobility industry, and the Helbiz Access Program, which provides discounts on rides for low-income residents. Through various community engagement events, Helbiz will help drive the awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions around the area.

As part of the company’s Covid-19 safety guidelines, each device will come equipped with hand sanitizer for riders to easily access before and after rides. This is in addition to establishing increased hygiene and safety standards for staff when they work around the city and within the Atlanta warehouse where the devices are housed. All vehicles will also be cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.

Users can download the Helbiz app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-bikes and e-scooters directly from their phones with a tap. For additional information, visit www.helbiz.com.

