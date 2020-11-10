First Watch Unveils New Alcohol Program, Bringing Cocktails to Restaurants for the First Time in 37 Years

A new menu of classic and original cocktail offerings to round out any breakfast, brunch or lunch are now available at select locations nationwide

BRADENTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Watch, the 37-year-old high-growth daytime breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, announced today that it is bringing alcohol to its restaurants for this first time since its founding in 1983 and unveiled a new menu of signature brunch cocktails. Now available at 100 of the company’s more than 400 restaurants, First Watch aims to expand the new cocktail program to roughly half of its restaurants by the end of 2020.





First Watch CEO and President Chris Tomasso attributes the decision to expand into the adult beverage space to the company’s constant effort to identify and capitalize on long-term consumer trends and strategically evolve. “Brunch is an occasion to relax and connect with friends, and cocktails have become synonymous with that experience, so it wasn’t long before our customers began asking for them,” he said. “We crafted a program that delivers more than your basic brunch beverages or bottomless offerings, but really elevates the overall brand experience.”

First Watch’s new cocktail menu is now available at participating locations nationwide and includes:

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk – Coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk and agave nectar make for a delicious, sweet cocktail that will remind you of your favorite cereal

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Mimosa – 100% cold squeezed orange juice and Brute Cuvée

– 100% cold squeezed orange juice and Brute Cuvée Sparkling – Brut Cuvée

“On the culinary front, we’re always looking for opportunities to innovate, test and drive our menu forward to anticipate and meet the changing preferences of today’s customer,” said Shane Schaibly, Vice President of Culinary Strategy for First Watch. “Who wouldn’t want a refreshing cocktail made with fresh fruits and vegetables – juiced in-house – to complement their breakfast or brunch? At First Watch, we don’t do anything halfway, so we knew our cocktail offerings had to have the signature flare that our customers have come to know, love and expect from us – and this really influenced the selection you see on this menu. They are true differentiators!”

Looking forward into 2021, First Watch plans to make its new cocktail program available systemwide, wherever possible. Customers looking to try out the new cocktails from First Watch can visit the company’s website to find their nearest participating restaurant.

Alcohol hasn’t been the only means of innovation for the restaurant brand. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Watch fast tracked the rollout of online ordering and delivery to adapt and meet the need for off-premise service by partnering with Olo – the leader in online ordering – to launch delivery with the aid of third party delivery providers such as DoorDash and Uber Eats at all locations nationwide. First Watch also developed a new mobile app that allows guests to more easily place orders for take-out and delivery, and get in-line for a table when looking to dine-in with the help of waitlist management solution, Wisely. This integration of Wisely’s technology enabled First Watch to efficiently manage the wait for both dine-in and curbside pick-up, while simultaneously capturing individual customer preferences to supplement their service. As a result of these advancements, First Watch now sees more than 30 percent of its sales coming from off-premise – a staggering increase from only 6 percent in 2019.

First Watch is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information about First Watch, its seasonal menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com or download the First Watch mobile app.

About First Watch

First Watch is a high-growth daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of more than 400 local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was recognized as Nation’s Restaurant News’ top Consumer Pick in the breakfast category as well as the coffee category for its Project Sunrise coffee program in 2019. It was also named one of TripAdvisor’s Best Restaurant Chains for 2019 and one of Business Intelligence Group’s Best Places to Work in 2018. There are more than 400 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

