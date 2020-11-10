    • News

    Castle Biosciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

    Q3 2020 revenues of $15.2 million, Q3 2020 YTD revenues of $45.4 million

    DecisionDx-Melanoma report volume returned to quarterly year-over-year increase

    Q3 2020 gross margin of 84%

    Recently received final expanded positive Medicare coverage for DecisionDx-Melanoma

    FRIENDSWOOD, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CSTL #earnings–Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020.

    “The Castle team made significant progress on our strategic growth initiatives in the third quarter,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We also returned to year-over-year volume growth in DecisionDx®-Melanoma report volume, our current lead revenue driver, despite a reduction in melanoma diagnoses, which we believe is due to COVID-19. We are pleased to see, in October, the posting of the expanded local coverage determination (LCD) and accompanying billing and coding article for our DecisionDx-Melanoma test, with an effective date of November 22, 2020.

    “As laid out at the beginning of 2020, we planned to launch our two near-term pipeline tests in the second half of the year. We successfully launched DecisionDx®-SCC, our test for patients diagnosed with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) with one or more high-risk factors, on August 31, leveraging our strong, existing dermatologic sales channels. Through October, we have received 282 orders by 193 clinicians for this prognostic test, of which most were existing customers. Additionally, last week we launched our second new test of 2020, DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma, for use in patients with suspicious pigmented lesions. We estimate that combined, our three commercially available skin cancer products, DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-SCC and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, have a total addressable U.S. market of approximately $2.0 billion.

    “We believe evidence development is key to further support clinician adoption and commercial coverage of our tests. During the quarter, we advanced our clinical studies and saw continued progress with publications of peer-reviewed articles.

    “As we look ahead to the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, with our team’s continued commitment to improve patient outcomes, we believe we remain well-positioned for long-term growth and value creation.”

    Third Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2020, Selected Results

    • Revenues were $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 3% increase compared to $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Included in revenue for the quarter were positive revenue adjustments related to tests delivered in prior periods of $1.5 million, compared to positive adjustments of $3.2 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019.
    • Delivered 4,404 DecisionDx-Melanoma test reports in the third quarter of 2020, a 7% increase compared to the 4,126 reports delivered in the third quarter of 2019, despite a reduction in melanoma diagnoses, which the Company believes is due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.
    • Delivered 318 DecisionDx-UM test reports in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 356 reports in the third quarter of 2019. The Company believes this decrease is the result of fewer patient visits to physicians during the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • The Company’s DecisionDx-SCC test became commercially available on Aug. 31, 2020. For the period of Aug. 31, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2020, the Company delivered 57 DecisionDx-SCC test reports.
    • Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 84%.
    • Operating cash flow was $(3.0) million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

    Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2020, Selected Results

    • Revenues were $45.4 million, a 32% increase compared to $34.2 million during the same period in 2019. Included in revenue for the period were positive revenue adjustments related to tests delivered in prior periods. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020 and 2019, these amounts totaled $0.2 million and $2.4 million, respectively.
    • Delivered 11,986 DecisionDx-Melanoma test reports, an increase of 8% over the same period in 2019.
    • Delivered 985 DecisionDx-UM test reports, a decrease of 10% over the same period in 2019.
    • Gross margin for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, was 85%.
    • Operating cash flow was $10.3 million, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2019.
    • Adjusted operating cash flow, excluding the effects of certain relief payments described below, was $0.1 million, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2019.

    Cash and Cash Equivalents

    As of Sept. 30, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $183.1 million, and the outstanding principal balance on the Company’s bank term loan was $23.4 million.

    Third Quarter and Recent Business and Clinical Evidence Highlights

    • Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), Palmetto GBA MolDx, issued a final expanded local coverage determination (LCD) and an accompanying billing and coding article for the company’s DecisionDx-Melanoma test. The effective date is Nov. 22, 2020. Additionally, Noridian, the MAC that oversees Castle’s laboratory in Arizona, issued an identical LCD to the Palmetto LCD, effective Dec. 6, 2020. The expanded LCD provides reimbursement for the significant majority of Medicare beneficiaries whose clinicians order DecisionDx-Melanoma as part of their melanoma management plan. Details on the LCD and the billing and coding article are posted to the Medicare Coverage Database on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) website.
    • The Company launched its DecisionDx-SCC test, and it was made commercially available on Aug. 31, 2020. DecisionDx-SCC is a 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors. The test result, in which patients are stratified into a Class 1, 2A or 2B risk category, is designed to predict individual metastatic risk to inform risk-appropriate management. The Company has four peer-reviewed publications to date, demonstrating that DecisionDx-SCC is an independent predictor of metastatic risk and that integrating DecisionDx-SCC with current prognostic methods can add positive predictive value to clinician decisions regarding staging and management.
    • The Company launched its DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma test, and it was made commercially available on Nov. 2, 2020. DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma is designed to aid dermatopathologists in characterizing difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions. In the third quarter of 2020, in preparation for the commercial launch, the Company hired and trained a dedicated DiffDx-Melanoma commercial team, which includes outside sales representatives, medical sales liaisons and internal sales staff.
    • Data from a systematic review and meta-analysis of the DecisionDx-Melanoma test was published, in print, in the September 2020 issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD). Under multi-variate analysis, the DecisionDx-Melanoma test was shown to be independent from other clinical factors (age, Breslow tumor thickness, ulceration and node status) and improve upon risk assessment performed with staging factors alone. Under the Strength of Recommendation Taxonomy (SORT) system, a systematic review and meta-analysis provides for the highest level of evidence for a prognostic biomarker (Level 1 evidence). The SORT system is used by the American Academy of Dermatology and other organizations to evaluate the quality, quantity and consistency of evidence supporting tests, such as DecisionDx-Melanoma. For details, see the Company’s news release from April 1, 2020.
    • The publication of a retrospective study, titled “Integrating the melanoma 31-gene expression profile test to surgical oncology practice within national guideline and staging recommendations,” showing that DecisionDx-Melanoma impacted management decisions for patients diagnosed with American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) 7th edition stage I – III melanoma, appeared in Future Oncology. Study authors developed a recommended melanoma patient care algorithm that incorporates DecisionDx-Melanoma to help inform frequency and duration of follow-up visits, blood work and surveillance imaging in line with predicted metastatic risk. Patients’ DecisionDx-Melanoma test result was found to have an impact on the number and duration of follow-up and surveillance visits, and patients assessed as having a high risk of metastasis (designated by a DecisionDx-Melanoma Class 2 test result) received more intensive management than patients assessed as having a low risk (designated by a DecisionDx-Melanoma Class 1 test result). Clinicians using the test were shown to adjust patient management in a risk-appropriate direction, within recommendations of national guidelines.

    Conference Call and Webcast Details

    Castle Biosciences will hold a conference call on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2020 results and provide a corporate update.

    A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/77jh5cib or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website (www.castlebiosciences.com). Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the conference call start time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until Nov. 30, 2020.

    To access the live conference call via phone, please dial 877-282-2581 from the United States and Canada, or +1 470-495-9479 internationally, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the conference ID 3586364.

    There will be a brief Question & Answer session following management commentary.

    Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED)

    In this release, we use the metric of Adjusted Operating Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). This non-GAAP financial measure reflects adjustments to net cash provided by operating activities to remove the effects of two payments we received associated with government aid to healthcare providers due to COVID-19, which we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operations.

    We use Adjusted Operating Cash Flow internally because we believe this metric provides useful supplemental information in assessing our cash flow performance from our core ongoing business activities by removing the effects of these items on our operating cash flows. We believe this metric is also useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in analyzing the performance of our business. However, this non-GAAP financial measure may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when the same or similarly titled terms are used to identify such measures, limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP and should be considered in conjunction with our financial information presented on GAAP basis. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the table at the end of this press release.

    About Castle Biosciences

    Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com. Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

    DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq and are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our efforts to address its impact on our business, statements concerning the expected commercial availability of our pipeline products, the impact of our tests, including DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-SCC and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, on patient treatment plans, expectations regarding reopening of dermatology practices or rescheduled patient visits, our prospects and plans and the objectives of management. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our efforts to address its impact on our business and our ability to maintain compliance with the covenants in our debt facility, the timing and amount of revenue we are able to recognize in a given fiscal period, unexpected delays in planned launch of our pipeline products, the level and availability of reimbursement for our products, our ability to manage our anticipated growth and the risks set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

    The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve and brings along with it a high level of uncertainty surrounding potential future impacts. Therefore, trends in test report volumes, order data and new ordering clinician data is not necessarily indicative of the Company’s results of operations that can be expected for future interim periods or for the year ending December 31, 2020.

    CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

    CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

    (UNAUDITED)

    (in thousands, except per share data)

     

     

    Three Months Ended
    September 30,

     

    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NET REVENUES

    $

    15,217

     

     

    $

    14,774

     

     

    $

    45,350

     

     

    $

    34,230

     

    COST OF SALES

    2,475

     

     

    1,708

     

     

    7,012

     

     

    5,299

     

    Gross margin

    12,742

     

     

    13,066

     

     

    38,338

     

     

    28,931

     

    OPERATING EXPENSES AND OTHER OPERATING LOSS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Research and development

    3,058

     

     

    1,515

     

     

    8,675

     

     

    4,226

     

    Selling, general and administrative

    11,703

     

     

    7,122

     

     

    33,173

     

     

    19,990

     

    Other operating loss1

    1,882

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total operating expenses

    16,643

     

     

    8,637

     

     

    41,848

     

     

    24,216

     

    Operating (loss) income

    (3,901

    )

     

    4,429

     

     

    (3,510

    )

     

    4,715

     

    Interest income

    18

     

     

    6

     

     

    354

     

     

    32

     

    Interest expense

    (706

    )

     

    (1,088

    )

     

    (2,239

    )

     

    (3,805

    )

    Gain on extinguishment of debt

     

     

    5,213

     

     

     

     

    5,213

     

    Other expense, net

     

     

    (2,711

    )

     

     

     

    (2,933

    )

    (Loss) income before income taxes

    (4,589

    )

     

    5,849

     

     

    (5,395

    )

     

    3,222

     

    Income tax expense

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income

    (4,589

    )

     

    5,849

     

     

    (5,395

    )

     

    3,222

     

    Convertible preferred stock cumulative dividends

     

     

    289

     

     

     

     

    2,156

     

    Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value

     

     

    17

     

     

     

     

    130

     

    Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

    $

    (4,589

    )

     

    $

    5,543

     

     

    $

    (5,395

    )

     

    $

    936

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (Loss) earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    $

    (0.23

    )

     

    $

    0.43

     

     

    $

    (0.29

    )

     

    $

    0.17

     

    Diluted

    $

    (0.23

    )

     

    $

    0.05

     

     

    $

    (0.29

    )

     

    $

    (0.67

    )

    Weighted-average shares outstanding:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    19,936

     

     

    12,758

     

     

    18,290

     

     

    5,649

     

    Diluted

    19,936

     

     

    14,302

     

     

    18,290

     

     

    5,747

     

    _________________

    1

    For the three months ended September 30, 2020, reflects the reversal of income that was originally recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2020 associated with relief funds we received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). We reversed this income due to a change in HHS requirements regarding application of the relief funds to lost revenues, which resulted in us concluding that it is no longer reasonably assured that we will be able to keep the funds.

    CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

    CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

    (in thousands)

     

     

    September 30,

     

    December 31,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    ASSETS

     

     

     

    Current Assets

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    183,050

     

     

    $

    98,845

     

    Accounts receivable, net

    12,618

     

     

    14,648

     

    Inventory

    1,679

     

     

    1,237

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

    3,718

     

     

    1,951

     

    Total current assets

    201,065

     

     

    116,681

     

    Long-term accounts receivable, net

    1,045

     

     

    870

     

    Property and equipment, net

    6,646

     

     

    2,060

     

    Other assets – long-term

    1,638

     

     

    135

     

    Total assets

    $

    210,394

     

     

    $

    119,746

     

     

     

     

     

    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

     

     

     

    Current Liabilities

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

    $

    2,101

     

     

    $

    1,865

     

    Accrued compensation

    6,354

     

     

    5,779

     

    Medicare advance payment

    8,350

     

     

     

    Other accrued liabilities

    3,435

     

     

    1,812

     

    Current portion of long-term debt

    10,000

     

     

    5,833

     

    Total current liabilities

    30,240

     

     

    15,289

     

    Long-term debt

    12,455

     

     

    19,289

     

    Deferred rent liability and other

    1,140

     

     

    55

     

    Total liabilities

    43,835

     

     

    34,633

     

    Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

    Common stock

    20

     

     

    17

     

    Additional paid-in capital

    224,146

     

     

    137,308

     

    Accumulated deficit

    (57,607

    )

     

    (52,212

    )

    Total stockholders’ equity

    166,559

     

     

    85,113

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

    $

    210,394

     

     

    $

    119,746

     

     

     

     

     

    CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

    CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    (UNAUDITED)

    (in thousands)

     

     

    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

    OPERATING ACTIVITIES

     

     

     

    Net (loss) income

    $

    (5,395

    )

     

    $

    3,222

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

     

     

     

    Depreciation

    312

     

     

    254

     

    Stock compensation expense

    5,348

     

     

    536

     

    Amortization of intangibles

     

     

    4

     

    Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

    666

     

     

    1,691

     

    Other non-cash interest

     

     

    442

     

    Gain on extinguishment of debt

     

     

    (5,213

    )

    Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability

     

     

    619

     

    Change in fair value of embedded derivative

     

     

    237

     

    Change in fair value of convertible promissory note accounted for under the fair value option

     

     

    2,077

     

    Other

    3

     

     

     

    Change in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable

    1,855

     

     

    801

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

    (1,767

    )

     

    (1,522

    )

    Inventory

    (442

    )

     

    61

     

    Other assets

    (1,503

    )

     

    (20

    )

    Accounts payable

    211

     

     

    (47

    )

    Accrued compensation

    575

     

     

    (895

    )

    Medicare advance payment

    8,350

     

     

     

    Other accrued liabilities

    1,709

     

     

    263

     

    Deferred rent liability and other

    373

     

     

    12

     

    Net cash provided by operating activities

    10,295

     

     

    2,522

     

    INVESTING ACTIVITIES

     

     

     

    Purchases of property and equipment

    (4,162

    )

     

    (590

    )

    Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

    2

     

     

     

    Net cash used in investing activities

    (4,160

    )

     

    (590

    )

    FINANCING ACTIVITIES

     

     

     

    Proceeds from public offerings of common stock, net of underwriting discounts, commissions and offering costs

    79,504

     

     

    65,935

     

    Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and preferred stock warrants (including exercised warrants)

     

     

    49

     

    Proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes, net of issuance costs

     

     

    11,695

     

    Proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory note and common stock warrant, net of issuance costs

     

     

    9,236

     

    Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net of issuance costs

     

     

    1,776

     

    Repayments on term debt

    (3,333

    )

     

     

    Repayments on line of credit

     

     

    (1,791

    )

    Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

    692

     

     

    1,164

     

    Proceeds from contributions to the employee stock purchase plan

    1,207

     

     

     

    Net cash provided by financing activities

    78,070

     

     

    88,064

     

    NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

    84,205

     

     

    89,996

     

    Beginning of period

    98,845

     

     

    4,479

     

    End of period

    $

    183,050

     

     

    $

    94,475

     

     

     

     

     

    CASTLE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

    Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED)

    The table below presents the reconciliation of adjusted operating cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED)” above for further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures.

     
     

     

    Three Months Ended
    September 30,

     

    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    (in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Adjusted operating cash flow

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Adjusted operating cash flow (Non-GAAP)

    $

    (2,955

    )

     

    $

    752

     

     

    $

    63

     

     

    $

    2,522

     

    Receipt of Medicare advance payment1

     

     

     

     

    8,350

     

     

     

    Receipt of HHS provider relief funds2

     

     

     

     

    1,882

     

     

     

    Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

    $

    (2,955

    )

     

    $

    752

     

     

    $

    10,295

     

     

    $

    2,522

     

    __________________

    1

    In April 2020, we received an advance payment of $8.3 million from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS), which will be applied against future Medicare claims that we submit for reimbursement beginning in April 2021. Originally, recoupment was to begin in August 2020, but recent legislation amended the recoupment schedule such that recoupment will begin in April 2021 and continue for a period of up to 17 months. We recorded the receipt of the payment as a liability on our balance sheet and, in accordance with GAAP, it is included in net cash provided by operating activities in the period received. We have excluded receipt of the advance payment from adjusted operating cash flow, but as future claims are submitted for reimbursement and applied against this balance, we expect to include the advance payment in adjusted operating cash flow to the extent that Medicare claims submitted for reimbursement have been applied to the balance.

    2

    In April 2020, we received a payment of $1.9 million in relief funds automatically allocated to Medicare providers under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) from HHS. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, due to a change in HHS requirements regarding application of the relief funds to lost revenues, we concluded that it is no longer reasonably assured that we will be able to keep the funds. As of September 30, 2020, the relief funds are recorded as a liability on our balance sheet.

    Contacts

    Investor and Media Contact:

    Camilla Zuckero

    +1 832-835-5158

    czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

