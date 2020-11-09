Verishop Launches Social Shopping App, Bringing the Best of Social Media to E-Commerce

Users can now upload content, tag products, create and share curated collection boards, and follow people and brands

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DTC–At Verishop, we are building a social commerce platform with a mission to change the way people shop. We launched in July 2019 to address two problems: To help users find DTC brands, independent brands and traditional retailers for all their lifestyle needs in one place; and to bring the best of social discovery into shopping to create a more fun and inspiring place for brands to tell their stories and for our community to share their ideas.

Based on what we’ve seen from others who have tried to combine social and shopping, we thought we needed to nail an amazing commerce experience first, before layering on the social elements. Over the past year, we have built a strong e-commerce foundation with a best-in-class Net Promoter Score and a healthy repeat rate among our shoppers. Today, we’re opening our app to our community of brands and users, and allowing everyone to upload photos and videos, tag products in their content, share their curated collection boards, and follow people and brands that inspire them.

This will open Verishop up for everyone to share their ideas and grow a following on our platform. About two-thirds of our users are under the age of 35. This is a demographic that finds lifestyle ideas online, loves to express their individualism, and share their style choices with their followers.

We think browsing photos and videos online is the new window shopping, and people are the new everyday stylists. Our app will bring together those important social features not seen with any other shopping platform, and the all-in-one commerce experience that’s missing from today’s social media apps.

We are bringing these social features to commerce today:

User generated content , so people can upload and share their ideas. Everyone can be a stylist and inspire others

Following, so users can follow brands and one another, and people can build a following of those interested in what they share

Collections, so people can save products into private or public collections, and can share those boards on their profiles and with friends

Profiles for people and brands, where people can see their feed of content, public collections, followers, following and likes

"For You" and "Following" feeds of shoppable content that are personalized using artificial intelligence technology

Product tagging so everyone can share the products in their posts

While we aim to make shopping more fun and inspiring, we’ve continued improving our core commerce offering. We now have:

Nearly 1,000 direct to consumer and digitally-native brands, independent brands and traditional brands from all over the globe that are vetted by our team of experts

Products across all lifestyle categories, including categories not often found at major multi-category retailers like sexual wellness, clean beauty and Plus-size women's fashion

Fast free shipping and free returns

24/7 customer care with one point of contact for all experiences on our app

Best price guarantee

Expanded channels

In a true social shopping experience, customers should be able to find products and ideas for their lives from our community of brands, experts and everyday stylists — and be able to shop them with the confidence of a best-in-class commerce experience. Discover the Verishop social commerce experience and begin sharing your style inspiration by downloading the Verishop iOS app.

Verishop: Share your ideas & Shop endless inspiration.

