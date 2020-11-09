Popular IP KonoSuba Coming to Global Market in 2021 with Mobile Role-Playing Game

Based on the Anime Series, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Kadokawa–Mobile RPG KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Fantastic Days is coming in 2021 for iOS and Android devices worldwide. Published by Nexon, the game will feature fan-favorite characters from the popular anime series, including Kazuma Sato, Aqua, Megumin, Darkness and all new characters!





In partnership with KonoSuba publisher Kadokawa, and developed by Sumzap, KonoSuba: Fantastic Days follows the original storyline with original characters from the anime. In addition, all new exclusive characters created solely for the game will be featured, along with new unique stories. Japanese voice actors Jun Fukushima and Sora Amamiya will also be reprising their roles from the anime series as Kazuma and Aqua, respectively.

Initially released in Japan in February 2020, the game has gained massive success and positive response from fans receiving regular updates with new characters, storylines and events continually being added. Nexon has acquired global publishing rights excluding Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Based on the popular anime series “KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!”, KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a free-to-play character-collection RPG for iOS and Android. Featuring fan-favorite characters, including Kazuma Sato, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness, the game follows the storyline from the original novel and includes unique characters created exclusively for the game. Earlier this year, the Japanese release of KonoSuba: Fantastic Days has been met with positive response from players gaining a strong recognition and fan base.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

