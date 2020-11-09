NIRI Dallas Fort Worth Chapter Announces 2020-2021 Officers and Directors

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dallas Fort Worth Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI DFW), a professional organization representing investor relations leaders from public companies in and around North Texas, is pleased to announce its newly elected Officers and Directors for the 2020-2021 term.

These officers, directors and their respective committee members drive the educational and networking programs for the DFW Chapter, which include monthly presentations that dissect, discuss and highlight best practices around the top-of-mind issues and topics for IR practitioners and senior executives of small, medium and large-cap public companies. The chapter also hosts the NIRI Southwest Regional Conference and shares programs with other NIRI chapters and organizations such as the Society of Corporate Secretaries and Governance Professionals and informal networking events.

“2020 has been an interesting year and everyone, including IR professionals, who have had to adapt to the changing environment,” says Liz Kline, incoming NIRI DFW President. “From policy changes to COVID-19 challenges to virtual meetings, NIRI DFW has worked hard to engage and mentor in new ways.”

Incoming leadership team members include:

Liz Kline, Principal and Vice President, Account Services and New Business Development, Eisenberg, President

Jason Landkamer, Director of Investor Relations, Fluor Corporation, Executive Vice President

Mac Schmitz, Capital Marketing Coordinator, Matador Resources, Vice President, Treasurer

Hala Elsherbini, Senior Managing Director, Three Part Advisors, Vice President, Professional Development and Advocacy Ambassador

Sarah Gammon, Account Manager, Business Wire, Vice President, Communications

Jason W. Alexander, Managing Director, Okapi Partners, Vice President, Membership

Glen Orr, Principal, Orr Strategic Communications, Director at Large – Former President

Lee Anne Sexton, Managing Director, Donnelley Financial Solutions, Director at Large

Rick Black, Executive Vice President, Dennard Lascar Associates, Director at Large

* A biography for each officer is available on the NIRI DFW website www.niridfw.org

“Our NIRI DFW chapter leaders will carry on the tradition of excellence established by NIRI DFW’s founders in 1975 and build on the momentum created by the outgoing board,” said Liz Kline. “During the coming months, this leadership team will unveil the 2021 program calendar and host the NIRI Southwest Regional Conference in Austin, August 18-20, 2021. These leaders are volunteers with full-time, demanding jobs who serve members of NIRI DFW to advance the reputation and value of their profession through NIRI, the top international IR professional association.”

About NIRI DFW

NIRI DFW comprises nearly 100 members representing most major public companies in North Central Texas and surrounding states. The chapter hosts regular monthly meetings and specially scheduled educational seminars featuring experts on leading investor relations issues affecting publicly traded companies and the investor relations profession. The chapter is dedicated to advancing the practice of investor relations and the competency and stature of its members. Additional information, including membership details, is available at www.niridfw.org.

