‘Keep Business and School Going’ with Office Depot’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#keepbusinessgoing–Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals with great savings on PCs, monitors, seating, furniture, personal protective equipment (PPE) and more to help small business owners, working professionals and their families keep business and school going.

“This holiday season, more than ever, our customers are looking for great savings on products that enable them to keep business, school and everyday activities going,” said John Gannfors, executive vice president and chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot. “With great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, convenient and contactless ways to shop, and a widespread assortment of health and wellness supplies, we’ve got solutions for it all.”

Leading up to Black Friday, officedepot.com is offering Early Black Friday deals to give customers early access to savings on top products this holiday season.

Additionally, for the third consecutive year, all Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards members will get early access to select Black Friday deals on officedepot.com starting Tuesday, Nov. 24. Click here to view to sign up for free today and to view exclusive Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards weekly deals.

While Office Depot and OfficeMax stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow associates to spend quality time with friends and family, customers can get a head start on Black Friday deals by shopping online at 12:01 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day. Office Depot and OfficeMax stores will open on Black Friday morning for in-person shopping. Visit officedepot.com/storelocator to find a nearby store and hours of operation.

Black Friday deals available online starting Thanksgiving Day, and in-store on Friday, Nov. 27 include (quantities limited, while supplies last):

HP Slim Desktop Tower with Intel® Core™ i3 and HP 24” FHD Monitor Bundle for $399.99 (reg. price $599.99)*

(reg. price $599.99)* Lenovo™ IdeaPad 3 15.6” HD Touchscreen Laptop with Intel® Core™ i7 and Intel Iris Plus Graphics for $549.99; available online only (reg. price $779.99)

(reg. price $779.99) Lenovo™ Thinkbook 14” FHD Laptop with Intel® Core™ i5, Windows 10 Pro® and Microsoft 365 Personal 1 Year Subscription Pre-Installed, Powered for Business, for $599.99 (reg. price $759.99)*

(reg. price $759.99)* Realspace® Magellan L Desk & Hutch for $269.98 (reg. bundled price $539.98)

(reg. bundled price $539.98) Realspace® Fennington Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair for $99.99 (reg. price $209.99)

for $99.99 (reg. price $209.99) Realspace® Bonded Leather High-Back Gaming Chair for $99.99 (reg. price $199.99)

(reg. price $199.99) Brenton Studio® Ruzzi Mid-Back Manager’s Chair for $59.99 (reg. price $149.99)

(reg. price $149.99) Brenton Studio® X-Cross 48″W Desk and File Set for $99.99 (reg. price $159.99)

(reg. price $159.99) BYD Care Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer, Fragrance-Free, 16 oz Pump Bottle for $4 (reg. price $10.99)

(reg. price $10.99) Cleanitize EPA registered Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes, Pack of 72 Wipes, for $3.99 (reg. price $4.99)

(reg. price $4.99) 100% Back in Rewards on AA/AAA batteries 16-packs and 24-packs (Limit 2)

Cyber Monday deals, available online starting Sunday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Nov. 30:

Realspace® Cressfield Bonded Leather High-Back Chair for $99.99 (reg. price $229.99)

(reg. price $229.99) Realspace® Axley 55″W Glass Computer Desk for $149.99 (reg. price $239.99)

(reg. price $239.99) Brenton Studio® Jaxby Mesh/Fabric Mid-Back Task Chair for $59.99 (reg. price $119.99)

(reg. price $119.99) Realspace® 47″W Mobile Tech Desk for $159.99 (reg. price $199.99)

(reg. price $199.99) Boise® X-9® Multi-Use Copy Paper, Letter Size (8 1/2″ x 11″), 20 Lb., Bright White, Ream Of 500 Sheets, Case Of 10 Reams for $28.99 (reg. price $66.99) (Limit 5)

Cyber Week deals, available online starting Sunday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 5 include:

Delivered by Shipt, get $5 off same-day delivery on qualifying orders

Realspace® Magellan 60″W Pneumatic Height-Adjustable Standing Desk for $239.99 (reg. price $399.99)

(reg. price $399.99) Realspace® Tresswell Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair at $109.99 (reg. price $249.99)

(reg. price $249.99) Realspace® Magellan 59″W Managers Desk available in Classic Cherry, Espresso and Gray for $189.99 (reg. price $289.99)

(reg. price $289.99) Brenton Studio® Radley Mid-Back Chair at $69.99 (reg. price $149.99)

(reg. price $149.99) Realspace® DeJori 51″W Writing Desk in Charcoal for $149.99 (reg. price $189.99)

Customers shopping the latest deals can also browse Office Depot’s wide assortment of personal protective equipment including face masks and shields, hand sanitizer, thermometers and other health and wellness items to help keep germs at arm’s length and workspaces clean.

To help customers save time and conquer their professional and personal to-do lists, Office Depot offers:

Tap and Pay: For fast and simple checkout, contactless mobile payment solutions including, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Android Pay and more, are accepted at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores.

For fast and simple checkout, contactless mobile payment solutions including, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Android Pay and more, are accepted at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores. Convenient Delivery and Shopping Options: Fast and easy fulfillment choices include free next-business day delivery on qualifying purchases of $60 or more and free one-hour store pickup. Customers who prefer a contactless experience can opt for national same-day delivery, delivered by Shipt, or curbside pickup at their local Office Depot or OfficeMax store. Visit officedepot.com/storelocator for current store hours and curbside availability.

Fast and easy fulfillment choices include free next-business day delivery on qualifying purchases of $60 or more and free one-hour store pickup. Customers who prefer a contactless experience can opt for national same-day delivery, delivered by Shipt, or curbside pickup at their local Office Depot or OfficeMax store. Visit officedepot.com/storelocator for current store hours and curbside availability. Technology Services and Solutions Powered by CompuCom: With more than 30 years of collective IT experience, Office Depot and CompuCom have joined forces to simplify IT, anticipate challenges and needs, and enable customers to scale, grow and manage their business.

With more than 30 years of collective IT experience, Office Depot and CompuCom have joined forces to simplify IT, anticipate challenges and needs, and enable customers to scale, grow and manage their business. Printing Services: Update your brand and reach new and existing customers with a wide portfolio of print solutions including decals, flyers, signs, posters, banners, marketing materials and more, many available for same day service if ordered by 2:00 PM**.

Update your brand and reach new and existing customers with a wide portfolio of print solutions including decals, flyers, signs, posters, banners, marketing materials and more, many available for same day service if ordered by 2:00 PM**. Office Depot Automatic: Stay supplied, stay successful and save up to 10% on thousands of subscription-eligible items. Choose from products such as cleaning supplies, coffee, water or office supplies, set a delivery schedule and let Office Depot take care of the rest.

Stay supplied, stay successful and save up to 10% on thousands of subscription-eligible items. Choose from products such as cleaning supplies, coffee, water or office supplies, set a delivery schedule and let Office Depot take care of the rest. Educational and Inspirational Ideas: The Ideas Center, found on officedepot.com, offers a number of articles published by industry analysts to help people start, grow, run and reopen their small business in light of these ever-changing times.

*Not available in all stores. Call for availability.

** Available in store and online for in-store pickup at officedepot.com/sameday. Order by 2:00 PM local time and request Same-Day Service. Quantity limitations apply. See officedepot.com/sameday for details.

