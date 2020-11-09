iHeartMedia and Pushkin Industries Announce Major New Sales and Production Partnership

iHeartMedia will serve as the exclusive sales representative for all Pushkin shows and the companies will also co-produce a slate of new, original podcasts over the next two years

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, today announced a co-production and distribution agreement partnership with Pushkin Industries, the audio production company co-founded by Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg, that will make iHeartMedia Pushkin’s exclusive sales partner for its catalog of premium podcasts including “Revisionist History,” “Broken Record,” “The Happiness Lab with Laurie Santos” and many others. As part of this deal, iHeartMedia and Pushkin Industries will also co-produce a slate of new, original podcasts over the next two years.





Pushkin Industries has quickly become a highly esteemed startup, creating a host of award-winning audio content since its founding in 2018. Notable shows such as Gladwell’s “Revisionist History,” Michael Lewis’s “Against the Rules” and Tim Harford’s “Cautionary Tales” have built sizable audiences, garnered widespread media attention and driven cultural conversation. Partnering with iHeartMedia will enable these unique and singular shows to reach even more listeners.

“We started Pushkin to share the joy Jacob and I have found in creating and producing podcasts,” said Malcolm Gladwell. “Working with the team at iHeart will allow us to spread this joy at an even bigger scale.”

“Conal Byrne and the team at iHeart have been instrumental in popularizing podcasts,” said Jacob Weisberg. “We’re looking forward to working with them to push the boundaries of what’s possible in audio even further.”

In addition to the expansive slate of podcasts that will join the iHeartPodcast Network, the companies today also announced two new Pushkin shows releasing in March 2021:

“Double Date” is an interview show hosted by American icons Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue, who have been married for 40 years. The two will sit down with other celebrated power couples for fun, sexy, poignant conversations about what really makes a marriage last. Guests will include Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Sting and Trudie Styler. The first season will include 10 episodes.

“Lost Hills” is an investigative true crime series from The New Yorker’s staff writer Dana Goodyear. It tells the story of the 2018 murder of scientist Tristan Beaudette, who was shot in the head in front of his two young daughters while camping in Malibu Creek State Park. “Lost Hills” is a tragic true crime story played out against the sometimes ridiculous backdrop of Malibu. The first of three planned seasons will include 8 episodes.

“This content partnership brings some of the most highly-regarded titles in podcasting to our network, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to help Pushkin elevate their successful podcasts even further,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “In addition to adopting and supporting their existing award-winning shows, we’re eager to collaborate with the brilliant minds at Pushkin to create new originals as well. We’re honored to join forces with some of the best in the business as we bring these esteemed podcasts to listeners everywhere.”

Fans can visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen to all of Pushkin’s podcasts on their favorite devices.

About Pushkin Industries

Pushkin Industries is the audio production company co-founded by Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg in 2018. In its first year, Pushkin launched four new shows into the top 10 on the Apple Podcast charts: Against the Rules, hosted by bestselling author and journalist Michael Lewis; Cautionary Tales from Financial Times columnist Tim Harford; The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos; and Solvable. Pushkin is also home to Gladwell’s Revisionist History and produced the bestselling audiobook version of Gladwell’s Talking to Strangers (Hachette Audio, 2019). Other hosts include Jill Lepore, Rick Rubin, Bruce Headlam, Justin Richmond, Ashley Ford, Hari Kunzru, Noah Feldman, Eric Lander, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, Niala Boodhoo and many more. Pushkin’s audiobook “Fauci,” by Michael Specter, recently reached #1 on the Audible nonfiction books chart. Learn more at pushkin.fm or follow us on Twitter @pushkinpods.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Contacts

Pushkin Industries



Heather Fain



917-692-3846



heather.fain@pushkin.fm

iHeartMedia



Angel Aristone



347-380-2271



Angelaristone@iHeartMedia.com