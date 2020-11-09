CoSoSys Adds New Key Features for Enterprises in Endpoint Protector 5.2.0.9

RALEIGH, N.C. & CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoSoSys announces a main upgrade for Endpoint Protector, an advanced multi-OS Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution for Windows, macOS, and Linux computers. The newest version, Endpoint Protector 5.2.0.9, brings essential functionalities that will help enterprises in industries such as financial services, healthcare, insurance, and law to protect data efficiently in the age of work-from-home.

“As remote working has become the new normal for many companies, we are aware that the need for protection outside the traditional office walls has gained prominence. We’ve been focusing on adding highly requested features to each module in the latest update of Endpoint Protector that will help our enterprise customers to ensure data security regardless of the physical location of an endpoint”, mentioned Roman Foeckl, CoSoSys CEO and Founder.

Endpoint Protector 5.2.0.9 is ready for Apple silicon and for offering zero-day support for Apple’s newest operating system, macOS Big Sur. The kextless agent will allow users to update to the latest version of the OS and transition to a system extension-based DLP protection.

The Content Aware Protection module that scans data in motion brings important upgrades for the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) functionality. In Endpoint Protector 5.2.0.9, it is possible to block unsecured access through HTTP and restrict user access, while HTTPS transfers are subject to the Content Aware Protection policies. DPI can now inspect content for sensitive information on the most popular instant messaging applications, including Skype, Microsoft Teams, and Slack, as well as on browsers for online applications such as Google Spreadsheet and Facebook Post.

User Settings in the Device Control module have been enhanced and now include functionalities such as File Tracing and File Shadowing, Outside Network and Outside Hours, and more.

In Endpoint Protector 5.2.0.9, the eDiscovery module that scans data at rest comes with an improved PII detection mechanism. Additional predefined PIIs have also been added to help customers with PCI DSS, GDPR, and CCPA compliance.

A new useful functionality was added to the Enforced Encryption module, and the option to preview images on the encrypted side is now available. Improvements have been made for a better user experience and a more granular administration of encrypted drives.

Endpoint Protector 5.2.0.9 brings more enterprise-grade DLP features and will be available within the next few weeks.

About CoSoSys

CoSoSys’ mission is to enable businesses around the world to take full advantage of the performance benefits of mobility, portability, and communications solutions, without compromising security. Endpoint Protector was recognized in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention and is available directly to North American customers. CoSoSys has offices in Romania, Germany, and the USA.

