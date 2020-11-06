Essent Group Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results & Declares Quarterly Dividend

    • News

    HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $124.5 million or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $144.6 million or $1.47 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

    Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020.

    We are encouraged by the increase in our third quarter earnings as compared to the second quarter due to a lower loss provision driven by a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 default notices received on our insured portfolio,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Although our outlook on the economy remains cautious, we are pleased with the resilience and strength that housing has demonstrated throughout the year which has been a bright spot in the economy and positive for high credit quality growth in our business.”

    Financial Highlights:

    • Insurance in force as of September 30, 2020 was $190.8 billion, compared to $174.6 billion as of June 30, 2020 and $161.0 billion as of September 30, 2019.
    • New insurance written for the third quarter was $36.7 billion, compared to $28.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and $18.7 billion in the third quarter of 2019.
    • Net premiums earned for the third quarter were $222.3 million, compared to $211.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $203.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.
    • The expense ratio for the third quarter was 16.7%, compared to 18.4% in the second quarter of 2020 and 20.4% in the third quarter of 2019.
    • The provision for losses and LAE for the third quarter was $55.3 million, compared to a provision of $175.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a provision of $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.
    • The percentage of loans in default as of September 30, 2020 was 4.54%, compared to 5.19% as of June 30, 2020 and 0.75% as of September 30, 2019.

      • As of October 31, 2020, the percentage of loans in default was 4.25%.
    • The combined ratio for the third quarter was 41.6%, compared to 101.5% in the second quarter of 2020 and 25.3% in the third quarter of 2019.
    • Other income for the third quarter includes a $0.7 million loss for the change in the fair value of embedded derivatives in certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, compared to a gain of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a loss of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.
    • The consolidated balance of cash and investments at September 30, 2020 was $4.7 billion, including cash and investment balances at Essent Group Ltd. of $685.0 million.
    • The combined risk-to-capital ratio of the U.S. mortgage insurance business, which includes statutory capital for both Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., was 11.6:1 as of September 30, 2020.
    • On October 8, 2020, Essent Guaranty, Inc. obtained $399.2 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage on mortgage insurance policies written by Essent in September 2019 through July 2020 from Radnor Re 2020-2 Ltd., a newly formed Bermuda special purpose insurer. Radnor Re 2020-2 Ltd. is not a subsidiary or an affiliate of Essent Group Ltd.
    • During the third quarter, A.M. Best affirmed its “A (Excellent)” financial strength rating of Essent Guaranty, Inc. and a long-term issuer credit rating of “a” of the operating subsidiaries of Essent Group Ltd. Essent Guaranty, Inc. also has financial strength ratings of “A3” by Moody’s and “BBB+” by S&P.
    • On October 14, 2020, Essent Group Ltd. entered into an amended and restated credit facility, increasing to $625 million the committed capacity and extending the contractual maturity to October 16, 2023.

    About the Company:

    Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

    Source: Essent Group Ltd.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

    Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibit A

     

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

    Exhibit B

     

    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

    Exhibit C

     

    Historical Quarterly Data

    Exhibit D

     

    New Insurance Written

    Exhibit E

     

    Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

    Exhibit F

     

    Other Risk in Force

    Exhibit G

     

    Portfolio Vintage Data

    Exhibit H

     

    Reinsurance Vintage Data

    Exhibit I

     

    Portfolio Geographic Data

    Exhibit J

     

    Defaults, Reserve for Losses and LAE, and Claims

    Exhibit K

     

    Investments Available for Sale

    Exhibit L

     

    Insurance Company Capital

    Exhibit M

     

    Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Book Value per Share

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibit A

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended September 30,

     

    Nine Months Ended September 30,

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Revenues:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Direct premiums written

    $

    243,390

     

     

    $

    208,567

     

     

    $

    677,414

     

     

    $

    589,081

     

    Ceded premiums

    (21,167)

     

     

    (10,263)

     

     

    (57,544)

     

     

    (24,729)

     

    Net premiums written

    222,223

     

     

    198,304

     

     

    619,870

     

     

    564,352

     

    Decrease in unearned premiums

    35

     

     

    5,169

     

     

    20,355

     

     

    5,402

     

    Net premiums earned

    222,258

     

     

    203,473

     

     

    640,225

     

     

    569,754

     

    Net investment income

    18,639

     

     

    21,104

     

     

    59,138

     

     

    61,565

     

    Realized investment gains, net

    267

     

     

    1,153

     

     

    2,133

     

     

    2,396

     

    Other income

    1,874

     

     

    657

     

     

    6,459

     

     

    5,090

     

    Total revenues

    243,038

     

     

    226,387

     

     

    707,955

     

     

    638,805

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Losses and expenses:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Provision for losses and LAE

    55,280

     

     

    9,990

     

     

    239,220

     

     

    22,057

     

    Other underwriting and operating expenses

    37,100

     

     

    41,588

     

     

    117,866

     

     

    124,138

     

    Interest expense

    2,227

     

     

    2,584

     

     

    6,925

     

     

    7,933

     

    Total losses and expenses

    94,607

     

     

    54,162

     

     

    364,011

     

     

    154,128

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Income before income taxes

    148,431

     

     

    172,225

     

     

    343,944

     

     

    484,677

     

    Income tax expense

    23,895

     

     

    27,595

     

     

    54,505

     

     

    75,922

     

    Net income

    $

    124,536

     

     

    $

    144,630

     

     

    $

    289,439

     

     

    $

    408,755

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Earnings per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    $

    1.11

     

     

    $

    1.48

     

     

    $

    2.78

     

     

    $

    4.18

     

    Diluted

    1.11

     

     

    1.47

     

     

    2.77

     

     

    4.16

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    111,908

     

     

    97,822

     

     

    104,147

     

     

    97,739

     

    Diluted

    112,134

     

     

    98,257

     

     

    104,383

     

     

    98,178

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income

    $

    124,536

     

     

    $

    144,630

     

     

    $

    289,439

     

     

    $

    408,755

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Other comprehensive income (loss):

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Change in unrealized appreciation of investments

    12,036

     

     

    17,367

     

     

    76,247

     

     

    91,720

     

    Total other comprehensive income

    12,036

     

     

    17,367

     

     

    76,247

     

     

    91,720

     

    Comprehensive income

    $

    136,572

     

     

    $

    161,997

     

     

    $

    365,686

     

     

    $

    500,475

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Loss ratio

    24.9

    %

     

    4.9

    %

     

    37.4

    %

     

    3.9

    %

    Expense ratio

    16.7

     

     

    20.4

     

     

    18.4

     

     

    21.8

     

    Combined ratio

    41.6

    %

     

    25.3

    %

     

    55.8

    %

     

    25.7

    %

     

     

     

    Exhibit B

     

     

     

     

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    September 30,

     

    December 31,

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

    2020

     

    2019

    Assets

     

     

     

    Investments

     

     

     

    Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value

    $

    3,549,397

     

     

    $

    3,035,385

     

    Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value

    952,952

     

     

    315,362

     

    Total investments available for sale

    4,502,349

     

     

    3,350,747

     

    Other invested assets

    83,063

     

     

    78,873

     

    Total investments

    4,585,412

     

     

    3,429,620

     

    Cash

    118,691

     

     

    71,350

     

    Accrued investment income

    19,152

     

     

    18,535

     

    Accounts receivable

    45,434

     

     

    40,655

     

    Deferred policy acquisition costs

    16,704

     

     

    15,705

     

    Property and equipment

    14,596

     

     

    17,308

     

    Prepaid federal income tax

    279,136

     

     

    261,885

     

    Other assets

    27,963

     

     

    18,367

     

     

     

     

     

    Total assets

    $

    5,107,088

     

     

    $

    3,873,425

     

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

    Liabilities

     

     

     

    Reserve for losses and LAE

    $

    307,737

     

     

    $

    69,362

     

    Unearned premium reserve

    258,532

     

     

    278,887

     

    Net deferred tax liability

    281,506

     

     

    249,620

     

    Credit facility borrowings, net of deferred costs

    424,658

     

     

    224,237

     

    Other accrued liabilities

    88,111

     

     

    66,474

     

    Total liabilities

    1,360,544

     

     

    888,580

     

     

     

     

     

    Commitments and contingencies

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

    Common shares, $0.015 par value:

     

     

     

    Authorized – 233,333; issued and outstanding – 112,423 shares in 2020 and 98,394 shares in 2019

    1,686

     

     

    1,476

     

    Additional paid-in capital

    1,566,448

     

     

    1,118,655

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive income

    132,434

     

     

    56,187

     

    Retained earnings

    2,045,976

     

     

    1,808,527

     

    Total stockholders’ equity

    3,746,544

     

     

    2,984,845

     

     

     

     

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

    $

    5,107,088

     

     

    $

    3,873,425

     

     

     

     

     

    Return on average equity (1)

    11.5

    %

     

    20.8

    %

     

     

     

     

    (1) The 2020 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2020 net income by average equity. The 2019 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2019 net income by average equity.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibit C

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Supplemental Information

    Historical Quarterly Data

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Selected Income Statement Data

     

    September 30

     

    June 30

     

    March 31

     

    December 31

     

    September 30

     

    June 30

     

    March 31

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Revenues:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net premiums written

     

    $

    222,223

     

     

    $

    205,904

     

     

    $

    191,743

     

     

    $

    196,493

     

     

    $

    198,304

     

     

    $

    188,404

     

     

    $

    177,644

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net premiums earned (1)

     

    222,258

     

     

    211,471

     

     

    206,496

     

     

    207,671

     

     

    203,473

     

     

    188,490

     

     

    177,791

     

    Other revenues (2)

     

    20,780

     

     

    24,606

     

     

    22,344

     

     

    21,091

     

     

    22,914

     

     

    23,402

     

     

    22,735

     

    Total revenues

     

    243,038

     

     

    236,077

     

     

    228,840

     

     

    228,762

     

     

    226,387

     

     

    211,892

     

     

    200,526

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Losses and expenses:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Provision for losses and LAE

     

    55,280

     

     

    175,877

     

     

    8,063

     

     

    10,929

     

     

    9,990

     

     

    4,960

     

     

    7,107

     

    Other underwriting and operating expenses

     

    37,100

     

     

    38,819

     

     

    41,947

     

     

    41,231

     

     

    41,588

     

     

    41,520

     

     

    41,030

     

    Interest expense

     

    2,227

     

     

    2,566

     

     

    2,132

     

     

    2,218

     

     

    2,584

     

     

    2,679

     

     

    2,670

     

    Total losses and expenses

     

    94,607

     

     

    217,262

     

     

    52,142

     

     

    54,378

     

     

    54,162

     

     

    49,159

     

     

    50,807

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Income before income taxes

     

    148,431

     

     

    18,815

     

     

    176,698

     

     

    174,384

     

     

    172,225

     

     

    162,733

     

     

    149,719

     

    Income tax expense (3)

     

    23,895

     

     

    3,435

     

     

    27,175

     

     

    27,426

     

     

    27,595

     

     

    26,328

     

     

    21,999

     

    Net income

     

    $

    124,536

     

     

    $

    15,380

     

     

    $

    149,523

     

     

    $

    146,958

     

     

    $

    144,630

     

     

    $

    136,405

     

     

    $

    127,720

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Earnings per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    $

    1.11

     

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    1.53

     

     

    $

    1.50

     

     

    $

    1.48

     

     

    $

    1.39

     

     

    $

    1.31

     

    Diluted

     

    1.11

     

     

    0.15

     

     

    1.52

     

     

    1.49

     

     

    1.47

     

     

    1.39

     

     

    1.30

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    111,908

     

     

    102,500

     

     

    97,949

     

     

    97,830

     

     

    97,822

     

     

    97,798

     

     

    97,595

     

    Diluted

     

    112,134

     

     

    102,605

     

     

    98,326

     

     

    98,376

     

     

    98,257

     

     

    98,170

     

     

    98,104

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Other Data:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Loss ratio (4)

     

    24.9

    %

     

    83.2

    %

     

    3.9

    %

     

    5.3

    %

     

    4.9

    %

     

    2.6

    %

     

    4.0

    %

    Expense ratio (5)

     

    16.7

     

     

    18.4

     

     

    20.3

     

     

    19.9

     

     

    20.4

     

     

    22.0

     

     

    23.1

     

    Combined ratio

     

    41.6

    %

     

    101.5

    %

     

    24.2

    %

     

    25.1

    %

     

    25.3

    %

     

    24.7

    %

     

    27.1

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Return on average equity (annualized)

     

    13.5

    %

     

    1.8

    %

     

    19.6

    %

     

    20.1

    %

     

    20.8

    %

     

    20.9

    %

     

    20.9

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (1) Net premiums earned also includes premiums earned on GSE and other risk share. See Exhibit F.

    (2) Certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements contain an embedded derivative as the premium ceded under those agreements will vary based on changes in interest rates. Other revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 include net favorable (unfavorable) changes of ($677), $2,502, ($4,200), ($3,585), ($760), $1,160 and $1,424, respectively, in the fair value of these embedded derivatives.

    (3) Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was reduced by $620 and $1,956, respectively, of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units during each period.

    (4) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.

    (5) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibit C, continued

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Supplemental Information

    Historical Quarterly Data

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Other Data, continued:

     

    September 30

     

    June 30

     

    March 31

     

    December 31

     

    September 30

     

    June 30

     

    March 31

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Flow:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    New insurance written

     

    $

    36,664,583

     

     

    $

    28,163,212

     

     

    $

    13,549,299

     

     

    $

    15,839,836

     

     

    $

    18,719,876

     

     

    $

    17,973,505

     

     

    $

    10,945,307

     

    New risk written

     

    8,938,544

     

     

    6,875,250

     

     

    3,384,171

     

     

    3,966,363

     

     

    4,695,611

     

     

    4,485,217

     

     

    2,713,389

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Bulk:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    New insurance written

     

    $

     

     

    $

     

     

    $

    151

     

     

    $

     

     

    $

    6,133

     

     

    $

    29,524

     

     

    $

    55,002

     

    New risk written

     

     

     

     

     

    24

     

     

     

     

    842

     

     

    2,129

     

     

    6,542

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Average gross premium rate (6)

     

    0.51

    %

     

    0.53

    %

     

    0.51

    %

     

    0.51

    %

     

    0.52

    %

     

    0.51

    %

     

    0.50

    %

    Average net premium rate (7)

     

    0.46

    %

     

    0.48

    %

     

    0.48

    %

     

    0.49

    %

     

    0.49

    %

     

    0.49

    %

     

    0.48

    %

    New insurance written

     

    $

    36,664,583

     

     

    $

    28,163,212

     

     

    $

    13,549,450

     

     

    $

    15,839,836

     

     

    $

    18,726,009

     

     

    $

    18,003,029

     

     

    $

    11,000,309

     

    New risk written

     

    $

    8,938,544

     

     

    $

    6,875,250

     

     

    $

    3,384,195

     

     

    $

    3,966,363

     

     

    $

    4,696,453

     

     

    $

    4,487,346

     

     

    $

    2,719,931

     

    Insurance in force (end of period)

     

    $

    190,811,292

     

     

    $

    174,646,273

     

     

    $

    165,615,503

     

     

    $

    164,005,853

     

     

    $

    160,962,192

     

     

    $

    153,317,157

     

     

    $

    143,181,641

     

    Gross risk in force (end of period) (8)

     

    $

    47,838,668

     

     

    $

    43,993,989

     

     

    $

    41,865,977

     

     

    $

    41,402,950

     

     

    $

    40,540,289

     

     

    $

    38,531,090

     

     

    $

    35,925,830

     

    Risk in force (end of period)

     

    $

    41,219,216

     

     

    $

    39,113,879

     

     

    $

    38,290,022

     

     

    $

    38,947,857

     

     

    $

    38,784,584

     

     

    $

    37,034,687

     

     

    $

    34,744,417

     

    Policies in force

     

    781,836

     

     

    733,651

     

     

    706,714

     

     

    702,925

     

     

    693,085

     

     

    666,705

     

     

    629,808

     

    Weighted average coverage (9)

     

    25.1

    %

     

    25.2

    %

     

    25.3

    %

     

    25.2

    %

     

    25.2

    %

     

    25.1

    %

     

    25.1

    %

    Annual persistency

     

    64.2

    %

     

    67.9

    %

     

    73.9

    %

     

    77.5

    %

     

    82.1

    %

     

    84.8

    %

     

    85.1

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Loans in default (count)

     

    35,464

     

     

    38,068

     

     

    5,841

     

     

    5,947

     

     

    5,232

     

     

    4,405

     

     

    4,096

     

    Percentage of loans in default

     

    4.54

    %

     

    5.19

    %

     

    0.83

    %

     

    0.85

    %

     

    0.75

    %

     

    0.66

    %

     

    0.65

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Other Risk in Force

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    GSE and other risk share (10)

     

    $

    1,216,353

     

     

    $

    1,031,699

     

     

    $

    1,100,966

     

     

    $

    895,374

     

     

    $

    849,184

     

     

    $

    802,530

     

     

    $

    771,175

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Credit Facility

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Borrowings outstanding

     

    $

    425,000

     

     

    $

    425,000

     

     

    $

    425,000

     

     

    $

    225,000

     

     

    $

    225,000

     

     

    $

    225,000

     

     

    $

    225,000

     

    Undrawn committed capacity

     

    $

    75,000

     

     

    $

    75,000

     

     

    $

    75,000

     

     

    $

    275,000

     

     

    $

    275,000

     

     

    $

    275,000

     

     

    $

    275,000

     

    Weighted average interest rate (end of period)

     

    1.90

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (6) Average gross premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized premiums earned for the U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio, before reductions for premiums ceded under third-party reinsurance, by average insurance in force for the period.

    (7) Average net premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized net premiums earned for the U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio by average insurance in force for the period.

    (8) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.

    (9) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.

    (10) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Re provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibit D

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Supplemental Information

    New Insurance Written: Flow

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NIW by Credit Score

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    Nine Months Ended

     

    September 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

     

    September 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    >=760

    $

    16,887,062

     

    46.1

    %

     

    $

    7,467,620

     

    39.9

    %

     

    $

    34,706,705

     

    44.3

    %

     

    $

    19,251,937

     

    40.4

    %

    740-759

    6,557,520

     

    17.9

     

     

    3,286,476

     

    17.5

     

     

    14,316,011

     

    18.3

     

     

    8,272,424

     

    17.4

     

    720-739

    5,238,462

     

    14.3

     

     

    2,800,181

     

    15.0

     

     

    11,609,703

     

    14.8

     

     

    6,938,374

     

    14.6

     

    700-719

    4,187,254

     

    11.4

     

     

    2,202,659

     

    11.8

     

     

    9,024,266

     

    11.5

     

     

    5,695,567

     

    11.9

     

    680-699

    2,131,994

     

    5.8

     

     

    1,570,179

     

    8.4

     

     

    5,127,817

     

    6.5

     

     

    4,013,107

     

    8.4

     

    <=679

    1,662,291

     

    4.5

     

     

    1,392,761

     

    7.4

     

     

    3,592,592

     

    4.6

     

     

    3,467,279

     

    7.3

     

    Total

    $

    36,664,583

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    18,719,876

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    78,377,094

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    47,638,688

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average credit score

    751

     

     

     

    744

     

     

     

    749

     

     

     

    744

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NIW by LTV

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    Nine Months Ended

     

    September 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

     

    September 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    85.00% and below

    $

    6,815,158

     

    18.6

    %

     

    $

    2,126,071

     

    11.4

    %

     

    $

    13,807,437

     

    17.6

    %

     

    $

    5,789,334

     

    12.2

    %

    85.01% to 90.00%

    11,324,610

     

    30.9

     

     

    5,288,027

     

    28.2

     

     

    24,391,509

     

    31.1

     

     

    13,089,688

     

    27.5

     

    90.01% to 95.00%

    14,781,544

     

    40.3

     

     

    7,896,661

     

    42.2

     

     

    31,382,298

     

    40.1

     

     

    20,081,707

     

    42.1

     

    95.01% and above

    3,743,271

     

    10.2

     

     

    3,409,117

     

    18.2

     

     

    8,795,850

     

    11.2

     

     

    8,677,959

     

    18.2

     

    Total

    $

    36,664,583

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    18,719,876

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    78,377,094

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    47,638,688

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average LTV

    91

    %

     

     

    92

    %

     

     

    91

    %

     

     

    92

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NIW by Product

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    Nine Months Ended

     

    September 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

     

    September 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

    Single Premium policies

     

    8.6

    %

     

     

    10.8

    %

     

     

    9.5

    %

     

     

    11.3

    %

    Monthly Premium policies

     

    91.4

     

     

     

    89.2

     

     

     

    90.5

     

     

     

    88.7

     

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    Nine Months Ended

     

    September 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

     

    September 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

    Purchase

     

    61.1

    %

     

     

    79.6

    %

     

     

    60.0

    %

     

     

    83.3

    %

    Refinance

     

    38.9

     

     

     

    20.4

     

     

     

    40.0

     

     

     

    16.7

     

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibit E

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries

    Supplemental Information

    Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Portfolio by Credit Score

    IIF by FICO score

    September 30, 2020

     

    June 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    >=760

     

    $

    78,923,142

     

    41.4

    %

     

    $

    71,570,804

     

    41.0

    %

     

    $

    67,408,766

     

    41.9

    %

    740-759

     

    33,229,396

     

    17.4

     

     

    30,265,718

     

    17.3

     

     

    27,178,330

     

    16.9

     

    720-739

     

    28,496,228

     

    15.0

     

     

    26,130,764

     

    15.0

     

     

    23,459,055

     

    14.6

     

    700-719

     

    22,748,385

     

    11.9

     

     

    20,721,839

     

    11.9

     

     

    18,728,884

     

    11.6

     

    680-699

     

    15,302,772

     

    8.0

     

     

    14,545,011

     

    8.3

     

     

    13,418,919

     

    8.3

     

    <=679

     

    12,111,369

     

    6.3

     

     

    11,412,137

     

    6.5

     

     

    10,768,238

     

    6.7

     

    Total

    $

    190,811,292

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    174,646,273

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    160,962,192

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average credit score

    745

     

     

     

    745

     

     

     

    745

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross RIF by FICO score

    September 30, 2020

     

    June 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    >=760

     

    $

    19,606,502

     

    41.0

    %

     

    $

    17,871,881

     

    40.6

    %

     

    $

    16,877,750

     

    41.6

    %

    740-759

     

    8,395,009

     

    17.5

     

     

    7,672,436

     

    17.4

     

     

    6,857,369

     

    16.9

     

    720-739

     

    7,251,499

     

    15.2

     

     

    6,673,863

     

    15.2

     

     

    5,980,949

     

    14.8

     

    700-719

     

    5,738,412

     

    12.0

     

     

    5,246,989

     

    11.9

     

     

    4,743,360

     

    11.7

     

    680-699

     

    3,853,734

     

    8.0

     

     

    3,693,448

     

    8.4

     

     

    3,406,811

     

    8.4

     

    <=679

     

    2,993,512

     

    6.3

     

     

    2,835,372

     

    6.5

     

     

    2,674,050

     

    6.6

     

    Total

    $

    47,838,668

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    43,993,989

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    40,540,289

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Portfolio by LTV

    IIF by LTV

    September 30, 2020

     

    June 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    85.00% and below

     

    $

    23,979,065

     

    12.6

    %

     

    $

    19,874,830

     

    11.4

    %

     

    $

    16,918,870

     

    10.5

    %

    85.01% to 90.00%

     

    55,453,633

     

    29.1

     

     

    50,446,645

     

    28.9

     

     

    46,021,398

     

    28.6

     

    90.01% to 95.00%

     

    84,573,433

     

    44.3

     

     

    79,112,541

     

    45.3

     

     

    75,528,177

     

    46.9

     

    95.01% and above

     

    26,805,161

     

    14.0

     

     

    25,212,257

     

    14.4

     

     

    22,493,747

     

    14.0

     

    Total

    $

    190,811,292

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    174,646,273

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    160,962,192

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average LTV

    92

    %

     

     

    92

    %

     

     

    92

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross RIF by LTV

    September 30, 2020

     

    June 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    85.00% and below

     

    $

    2,759,320

     

    5.8

    %

     

    $

    2,292,935

     

    5.2

    %

     

    $

    1,953,058

     

    4.8

    %

    85.01% to 90.00%

     

    13,307,205

     

    27.8

     

     

    12,120,308

     

    27.6

     

     

    11,065,886

     

    27.3

     

    90.01% to 95.00%

     

    24,391,376

     

    51.0

     

     

    22,760,884

     

    51.7

     

     

    21,633,852

     

    53.4

     

    95.01% and above

     

    7,380,767

     

    15.4

     

     

    6,819,862

     

    15.5

     

     

    5,887,493

     

    14.5

     

    Total

    $

    47,838,668

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    43,993,989

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    40,540,289

     

    100.0

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period

    IIF by Loan Amortization Period

    September 30, 2020

     

    June 30, 2020

     

    September 30, 2019

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    FRM 30 years and higher

     

    $

    180,135,430

     

    94.4

    %

     

    $

    165,143,246

     

    94.5

    %

     

    $

    151,594,009

     

    94.2

    %

    FRM 20-25 years

     

    3,945,019

     

    2.1

     

     

    3,277,847

     

    1.9

     

     

    2,872,964

     

    1.8

     

    FRM 15 years

     

    4,417,092

     

    2.3

     

     

    3,660,888

     

    2.1

     

     

    3,367,326

     

    2.1

     

    ARM 5 years and higher

     

    2,313,751

     

    1.2

     

     

    2,564,292

     

    1.5

     

     

    3,127,893

     

    1.9

     

    Total

    $

    190,811,292

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    174,646,273

     

    100.0

    %

     

    $

    160,962,192

     

    100.0

    %

