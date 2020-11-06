    • News

    Ellington Financial Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

    Posted on

    OLD GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

    Highlights

    • Net income of $46.2 million, or $1.06 per common share.
    • Core Earnings1 of $18.0 million, or $0.41 per share.
    • Book value per common share as of September 30, 2020 of $16.45, including the effects of dividends of $0.27 per common share for the quarter.
    • Credit strategy gross income of $52.0 million for the quarter, or $1.17 per share.
    • Agency strategy gross income of $7.1 million for the quarter, or $0.17 per share.
    • Dividend yield of 9.3% based on the November 4, 2020 closing stock price of $12.92 per share, and dividend of $0.10 per common share declared on November 2, 2020.
    • Debt-to-equity ratio of 2.7:1 and recourse debt-to-equity ratio of 1.7:12 as of September 30, 2020.
    • Cash and cash equivalents of $126.8 million as of September 30, 2020, in addition to other unencumbered assets of $305.8 million.

    Third Quarter 2020 Results

    Ellington Financial had a very strong third quarter. We generated net income of $1.06 per share, Core Earnings of $0.41 per share, and a non-annualized quarterly economic return of 6.7%,” said Laurence Penn, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Earlier this week, our Board of Directors increased our monthly dividend for the second time this year, and given that our third quarter core earnings still comfortably exceeded this higher dividend run rate, we should have ample room for additional dividend growth from here.

    During the third quarter, we were able to grow core earnings and book value significantly even as we intentionally kept our leverage relatively low. With the economy still struggling from the pandemic, and with a presidential election approaching, we believed that a more conservative positioning during the quarter was warranted. Of course, market volatility has picked up recently, and we believe that we are well prepared not only to withstand any additional shocks, but also to capitalize on new opportunities that could arise.

    Ellington Financial’s loan origination businesses drove the quarter’s results. In non-QM, LendSure’s monthly origination volumes are now back to pre-COVID levels. Just last week we closed our second non-QM securitization of the year, with the tightest post-COVID spreads in the sector to date. Meanwhile, Longbridge had another excellent quarter, as the reverse mortgage sector continued its strong performance. Overall, we benefited from excellent performance from both our Agency portfolio and our credit portfolio, including our various loan portfolios, which not only exhibited resilient credit performance and generated strong ROEs, but also continued to return capital quickly for redeployment.

    We continue to extend and improve our sources of financing and leverage. In addition to closing the non-QM securitization, we also priced a securitization of consumer loans last week, adding another source of term, non-mark-to-market financing. We also added a new financing facility for our residential loans strategies during the third quarter.

    Moving into the final weeks of the year, our focus continues to be on disciplined hedging and risk management, as well as on growing our loan origination businesses. Given the tremendous recent flow of public capital into loan originators, at premium valuations, we believe that Ellington Financial’s origination capabilities are undervalued by the market and represent upside to the stock. At the same time, the steady flow of loan originations from our proprietary pipelines has been a key driver of our portfolio growth and core earnings growth, and we believe this flow will continue to drive our growth going forward. We leverage Ellington’s core strengths of data analysis and modeling to help shape the underwriting criteria of the loans that we and our partners originate, and as such, these pipelines enable us to manufacture and control our own sources of return, rather than merely relying on whatever the securities markets have to offer. Given the low interest-rate environment and macroeconomic uncertainty, we believe that these pipelines are as important today as ever.”

    1 Core Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings” below for an explanation regarding the calculation of Core Earnings.

    2 Excludes repo borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities that are recourse to us. Including such borrowings, the Company’s debt-to-equity ratio based on total recourse borrowings was 1.7:1 as of September 30, 2020.

    Financial Results

    Following its substantial suspension and then full resumption of new credit investments earlier in the year, and with its level of investment activity fully restored throughout the third quarter, the Company’s total long credit portfolio3 increased approximately 12% in the third quarter, to $1.405 billion from $1.257 billion, driven by non-QM loan originations and purchases of CMBS and single-family-rental RMBS, partially offset by asset resolutions and net paydowns in the Company’s small balance commercial mortgage, consumer loan, and residential transition loan portfolios.

    The Company’s total long Agency RMBS portfolio increased slightly to $919.9 million as of September 30, 2020, from $913.2 million as of June 30, 2020.

    The Company’s debt-to-equity ratio was essentially unchanged at 2.7:1 as of September 30, 2020, as compared to June 30, 2020, adjusting for unsettled purchases and sales, as the Company’s equity increased in proportion to the larger size of its portfolio. The Company’s recourse debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, did increase over the course of the quarter, however, to 1.7:1 from 1.5:1, driven by increased recourse borrowings related to the Company’s larger non-QM loan holdings, which were roughly equal in size to principal repayments made by the Company on certain of its non-recourse borrowings. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $126.8 million, along with other unencumbered assets of $305.8 million.

    During the third quarter, the Company’s credit strategy generated total gross income of $52.0 million, or $1.17 per share, and its Agency strategy generated total gross income of $7.1 million, or $0.17 per share.

    In the Company’s credit portfolio, net interest income4 increased quarter over quarter, driven by a larger portfolio and lower financing costs, and the Company also had significant net realized and unrealized gains. Each of the Company’s credit strategies contributed positively to results during the third quarter. Prices increased for the Company’s non-QM loans, CMBS, CLO, and non-Agency RMBS holdings, as liquidity continued to improve in these markets. The Company’s small balance commercial mortgage loan, consumer loan, and residential transition mortgage loan portfolios also performed well, and each experienced significant principal repayments. The Company also benefited from extremely strong results for the quarter from its investments in loan originators. Finally, with the strong performance of many credit sectors in the third quarter, the Company’s credit hedges detracted from performance.

    The Company’s Agency strategy performed well during the quarter, driven by increased net interest income and strong performance from its specified pools. During the quarter, mortgage rates declined further and actual and expected prepayment rates rose, which benefited pay-ups on the Company’s prepayment-protected specified pools. Average pay-ups on the Company’s specified pools actually declined overall to 2.25% as of September 30, 2020, from 2.39%5 as of June 30, 2020, but this decrease only occurred because the Company’s specified pool purchases during the quarter were primarily of low-pay-up specified pools. Pay-ups are price premiums for specified pools relative to their TBA counterparts.

    During the quarter, the Company also increased its holdings of long TBAs held for investment, which it concentrated in current coupon production. These investments performed well, driven by Federal Reserve purchasing activity. Also during the quarter, the Company continued to hedge interest rate risk, through the use of interest rate swaps, and short positions in TBAs, U.S. Treasury securities, and futures.

    3 Includes REO at the lower of cost or fair value. Excludes hedges and other derivative positions, as well as tranches of the Company’s consolidated non-QM securitization trusts that were sold to third parties, but that are consolidated for U.S. GAAP reporting purposes. Including such tranches, the Company’s total long credit portfolio was $2.095 billion and $1.996 billion, as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

    4 Excludes any interest income and interest expense items from Interest rate hedges, net and Credit hedges and other activities, net.

    5 Conformed to current period calculation methodology.

    The following table summarizes the Company’s investment portfolio(1) holdings as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020:

     

     

    Fair Value

    (In thousands)

     

    September 30, 2020

     

    June 30, 2020

    Long:

     

     

     

     

    Credit:

     

     

     

     

    Dollar Denominated:

     

     

     

     

    CLO(2)

     

    $

    165,954

     

     

    $

    156,158

     

    CMBS

     

    105,015

     

     

    77,815

     

    Commercial Mortgage Loans and REO(3)(4)

     

    304,698

     

     

    337,265

     

    Consumer Loans and ABS backed by Consumer Loans(2)

     

    200,857

     

     

    216,289

     

    Corporate Debt and Equity and Corporate Loans

     

    10,257

     

     

    9,237

     

    Equity Investments in Loan Origination Entities

     

    57,009

     

     

    44,277

     

    Non-Agency RMBS

     

    166,787

     

     

    154,928

     

    Residential Mortgage Loans and REO(3)

     

    1,033,481

     

     

    950,565

     

    Non-Dollar Denominated:

     

     

     

     

    CLO(2)

     

    2,693

     

     

    2,583

     

    Consumer Loans and ABS backed by Consumer Loans

     

    333

     

     

    395

     

    Corporate Debt and Equity

     

    27

     

     

    25

     

    RMBS(5)

     

    47,663

     

     

    46,722

     

    Agency:

     

     

     

     

    Fixed-Rate Specified Pools

     

    756,580

     

     

    724,756

     

    Floating-Rate Specified Pools

     

    7,046

     

     

    7,899

     

    IOs

     

    51,705

     

     

    49,007

     

    Reverse Mortgage Pools

     

    104,524

     

     

    131,535

     

    Total Long

     

    $

    3,014,629

     

     

    $

    2,909,456

     

    Short:

     

     

     

     

    Credit:

     

     

     

     

    Dollar Denominated:

     

     

     

     

    Corporate Debt and Equity

     

    $

    (461

    )

     

    $

    (459

    )

    Government Debt:

     

     

     

     

    Dollar Denominated

     

    (14,310

    )

     

    (4,324

    )

    Non-Dollar Denominated

     

    (36,722

    )

     

    (26,688

    )

    Total Short

     

    $

    (51,493

    )

     

    $

    (31,471

    )

    (1)

    This information does not include financial derivatives.

    (2)

    Includes equity investments in securitization-related vehicles.

    (3)

    In accordance with U.S. GAAP, REO is not considered a financial instrument and as a result is included at the lower of cost or fair value.

    (4)

    Includes equity investments in unconsolidated entities holding small balance commercial mortgage loans and REO.

    (5)

    Includes an equity investment in an unconsolidated entity holding European RMBS.

    The following table summarizes the Company’s operating results for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020:

     

     

    Three-Month

    Period Ended
    September 30,

    2020

     

    Per

    Share

     

    Three-Month

    Period Ended
    June 30, 2020

     

    Per

    Share

     

    Nine-Month

    Period Ended
    September 30,

    2020

     

    Per

    Share

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Credit:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest income and other income(1)

     

    $

    37,764

     

     

    $

    0.85

     

     

    $

    36,573

     

     

    $

    0.82

     

     

    $

    116,177

     

     

    $

    2.64

     

    Realized gain (loss), net

     

    (645

    )

     

    (0.01

    )

     

    (20,276

    )

     

    (0.46

    )

     

    (10,474

    )

     

    (0.24

    )

    Unrealized gain (loss), net

     

    26,802

     

     

    0.60

     

     

    34,271

     

     

    0.78

     

     

    (85,592

    )

     

    (1.94

    )

    Interest rate hedges, net(2)

     

    (21

    )

     

     

     

    71

     

     

     

     

    (7,957

    )

     

    (0.18

    )

    Credit hedges and other activities, net(3)

     

    (7,944

    )

     

    (0.18

    )

     

    (5,197

    )

     

    (0.12

    )

     

    6,074

     

     

    0.14

     

    Interest expense(4)

     

    (11,866

    )

     

    (0.27

    )

     

    (12,114

    )

     

    (0.27

    )

     

    (37,207

    )

     

    (0.85

    )

    Other investment related expenses

     

    (3,578

    )

     

    (0.08

    )

     

    (5,275

    )

     

    (0.12

    )

     

    (12,805

    )

     

    (0.29

    )

    Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities

     

    11,443

     

     

    0.26

     

     

    5,643

     

     

    0.13

     

     

    10,590

     

     

    0.24

     

    Total Credit profit (loss)

     

    51,955

     

     

    1.17

     

     

    33,696

     

     

    0.76

     

     

    (21,194

    )

     

    (0.48

    )

    Agency RMBS:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest income

     

    6,663

     

     

    0.15

     

     

    3,385

     

     

    0.08

     

     

    22,115

     

     

    0.50

     

    Realized gain (loss), net

     

    2,062

     

     

    0.05

     

     

    4,059

     

     

    0.09

     

     

    12,529

     

     

    0.28

     

    Unrealized gain (loss), net

     

    (2,276

    )

     

    (0.05

    )

     

    9,753

     

     

    0.22

     

     

    19,759

     

     

    0.45

     

    Interest rate hedges and other activities, net(2)

     

    1,748

     

     

    0.04

     

     

    178

     

     

     

     

    (36,473

    )

     

    (0.83

    )

    Interest expense(4)

     

    (1,057

    )

     

    (0.02

    )

     

    (2,499

    )

     

    (0.06

    )

     

    (11,976

    )

     

    (0.27

    )

    Total Agency RMBS profit (loss)

     

    7,140

     

     

    0.17

     

     

    14,876

     

     

    0.33

     

     

    5,954

     

     

    0.13

     

    Total Credit and Agency RMBS profit (loss)

     

    59,095

     

     

    1.34

     

     

    48,572

     

     

    1.09

     

     

    (15,240

    )

     

    (0.35

    )

    Other interest income (expense), net

     

    1

     

     

     

     

    86

     

     

     

     

    367

     

     

    0.01

     

    Income tax (expense) benefit

     

    (2,494

    )

     

    (0.06

    )

     

    (1,542

    )

     

    (0.03

    )

     

    (3,490

    )

     

    (0.08

    )

    Other expenses

     

    (6,900

    )

     

    (0.16

    )

     

    (6,677

    )

     

    (0.15

    )

     

    (19,838

    )

     

    (0.45

    )

    Net income (loss) (before incentive fee)

     

    49,702

     

     

    1.12

     

     

    40,439

     

     

    0.91

     

     

    (38,201

    )

     

    (0.87

    )

    Incentive fee

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income (loss)

     

    $

    49,702

     

     

    $

    1.12

     

     

    $

    40,439

     

     

    $

    0.91

     

     

    $

    (38,201

    )

     

    $

    (0.87

    )

    Less: Dividends on preferred stock

     

    1,940

     

     

    0.04

     

     

    1,941

     

     

    0.04

     

     

    5,822

     

     

    0.13

     

    Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-participating non-controlling interests

     

    912

     

     

    0.02

     

     

    701

     

     

    0.02

     

     

    2,810

     

     

    0.06

     

    Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating non-controlling interests

     

    46,850

     

     

    1.06

     

     

    37,797

     

     

    0.85

     

     

    (46,833

    )

     

    (1.06

    )

    Less: Net income (loss) attributable to participating non-controlling interests

     

    647

     

     

     

     

    519

     

     

     

     

    (916

    )

     

     

    Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

     

    $

    46,203

     

     

    $

    1.06

     

     

    $

    37,278

     

     

    $

    0.85

     

     

    $

    (45,917

    )

     

    $

    (1.06

    )

    Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units(5) outstanding

     

    44,392

     

     

     

     

    44,389

     

     

     

     

    44,023

     

     

     

    Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

     

    43,779

     

     

     

     

    43,780

     

     

     

     

    43,387

     

     

     

    (1)

    Other income primarily consists of rental income on real estate owned and loan origination fees.

    (2)

    Includes U.S. Treasury securities, if applicable.

    (3)

    Other activities include certain equity and other trading strategies and related hedges, and net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency.

    (4)

    Includes allocable portion of interest expense on the Company’s Senior notes.

    (5)

    Convertible units include Operating Partnership units attributable to participating non-controlling interests.

    About Ellington Financial

    Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

    Conference Call

    The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 6, 2020, to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 241-1233 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the conference ID number 2494293. International callers should dial (810) 740-4657 and reference the same conference ID number. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed via the “For Our Shareholders” section of the Company’s web site at www.ellingtonfinancial.com. To listen to the live webcast, please visit www.ellingtonfinancial.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install necessary audio software. In connection with the release of these financial results, the Company also posted an investor presentation, that will accompany the conference call, on its website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com under “For Our Shareholders—Presentations.”

    A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available on Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time through Friday, November 20, 2020 at approximately 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access this replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 and enter the conference ID number 2494293. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the same conference ID number. A replay of the conference call will also be archived on the Company’s web site at www.ellingtonfinancial.com.

    Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “goal,” “objective,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include without limitation management’s beliefs regarding the current economic and investment environment and the Company’s ability to implement its investment and hedging strategies, performance of the Company’s investment and hedging strategies, the Company’s exposure to prepayment risk in its Agency portfolio, and statements regarding the drivers of the Company’s returns. The Company’s results can fluctuate from month to month and from quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and/or are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company’s securities, changes in mortgage default rates and prepayment rates, the Company’s ability to borrow to finance its assets, changes in government regulations affecting the Company’s business, the Company’s ability to maintain its exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940; the Company’s ability to qualify and maintain its qualification as a real estate investment trust, or “REIT”; and other changes in market conditions and economic trends, including changes resulting from the ongoing spread and economic effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 13, 2020 and under Part II, Item IA of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as amended, for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 which can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com or at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied may be described from time to time in reports the Company’s files with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

    ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

    (UNAUDITED)

     

     

    Three-Month Period Ended

     

    Nine-Month

    Period Ended

    September 30,

    2020

     

    September 30,

    2020

     

    June 30, 2020

     

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

     

     

     

     

     

    NET INTEREST INCOME

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest income

    $

    43,075

     

     

    $

    39,281

     

     

    $

    134,463

     

    Interest expense

    (12,937

    )

     

    (14,686

    )

     

    (49,713

    )

    Total net interest income

    30,138

     

     

    24,595

     

     

    84,750

     

    Other Income (Loss)

     

     

     

     

     

    Realized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net

    1,446

     

     

    (16,040

    )

     

    (2,335

    )

    Realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net

    (1,620

    )

     

    (11,676

    )

     

    (25,702

    )

    Realized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net

    (18

    )

     

    (211

    )

     

    121

     

    Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net

    24,208

     

     

    44,112

     

     

    (65,418

    )

    Unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net

    (298

    )

     

    8,173

     

     

    (2,109

    )

    Unrealized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net

    122

     

     

    (228

    )

     

    (462

    )

    Other, net

    (2,747

    )

     

    (435

    )

     

    (1,503

    )

    Total other income (loss)

    21,093

     

     

    23,695

     

     

    (97,408

    )

    EXPENSES

     

     

     

     

     

    Base management fee to affiliate (Net of fee rebates of $201, $145, and $853, respectively)

    2,981

     

     

    2,906

     

     

    8,330

     

    Incentive fee to affiliate

     

     

     

     

     

    Investment related expenses:

     

     

     

     

     

    Servicing expense

    2,379

     

     

    2,493

     

     

    7,402

     

    Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value

     

     

    2,075

     

     

    2,075

     

    Other

    1,199

     

     

    707

     

     

    3,328

     

    Professional fees

    1,209

     

     

    1,333

     

     

    3,819

     

    Compensation expense

    1,085

     

     

    941

     

     

    2,813

     

    Other expenses

    1,625

     

     

    1,497

     

     

    4,876

     

    Total expenses

    10,478

     

     

    11,952

     

     

    32,643

     

    Net Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Earnings from Investments in Unconsolidated Entities

    40,753

     

     

    36,338

     

     

    (45,301

    )

    Income tax expense (benefit)

    2,494

     

     

    1,542

     

     

    3,490

     

    Earnings (losses) from investments in unconsolidated entities

    11,443

     

     

    5,643

     

     

    10,590

     

    Net Income (Loss)

    49,702

     

     

    40,439

     

     

    (38,201

    )

    Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

    1,559

     

     

    1,220

     

     

    1,894

     

    Dividends on Preferred Stock

    1,940

     

     

    1,941

     

     

    5,822

     

    Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

    $

    46,203

     

     

    $

    37,278

     

     

    $

    (45,917

    )

    Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic and Diluted

    $

    1.06

     

     

    $

    0.85

     

     

    $

    (1.06

    )

    Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

    43,779

     

     

    43,780

     

     

    43,387

     

    Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding

    44,392

     

     

    44,389

     

     

    44,023

     

    ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

    (UNAUDITED)

     

     

    As of

    (In thousands, except share amounts)

    September 30, 2020

     

    June 30, 2020

     

    December 31, 2019(1)

    ASSETS

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    126,783

     

     

    $

    146,531

     

     

    $

    72,302

     

    Restricted cash

    175

     

     

    175

     

     

    175

     

    Securities, at fair value

    1,451,420

     

     

    1,396,008

     

     

    2,449,941

     

    Loans, at fair value

    1,442,612

     

     

    1,416,851

     

     

    1,412,426

     

    Investments in unconsolidated entities, at fair value

    95,803

     

     

    72,553

     

     

    71,850

     

    Real estate owned

    24,794

     

     

    24,044

     

     

    30,584

     

    Financial derivatives–assets, at fair value

    27,864

     

     

    27,186

     

     

    16,788

     

    Reverse repurchase agreements

    47,041

     

     

    31,427

     

     

    73,639

     

    Due from brokers

    63,991

     

     

    56,702

     

     

    79,829

     

    Investment related receivables

    67,540

     

     

    62,098

     

     

    123,120

     

    Other assets

    2,850

     

     

    3,276

     

     

    7,563

     

    Total Assets

    $

    3,350,873

     

     

    $

    3,236,851

     

     

    $

    4,338,217

     

    LIABILITIES

     

     

     

     

     

    Securities sold short, at fair value

    $

    51,493

     

     

    $

    31,471

     

     

    $

    73,409

     

    Repurchase agreements

    1,439,984

     

     

    1,294,549

     

     

    2,445,300

     

    Financial derivatives–liabilities, at fair value

    34,814

     

     

    34,863

     

     

    27,621

     

    Due to brokers

    7,147

     

     

    11,266

     

     

    2,197

     

    Investment related payables

     

     

    23,750

     

     

    66,133

     

    Other secured borrowings

    142,674

     

     

    156,089

     

     

    150,334

     

    Other secured borrowings, at fair value

    695,516

     

     

    742,688

     

     

    594,396

     

    Senior notes, net

    85,495

     

     

    85,429

     

     

    85,298

     

    Base management fee payable to affiliate

    2,981

     

     

    2,906

     

     

    2,663

     

    Incentive fee payable to affiliate

     

     

     

     

    116

     

    Dividend payable

    5,299

     

     

    5,293

     

     

    6,978

     

    Interest payable

    2,074

     

     

    3,138

     

     

    7,320

     

    Accrued expenses and other liabilities

    11,119

     

     

    7,730

     

     

    7,753

     

    Total Liabilities

    2,478,596

     

     

    2,399,172

     

     

    3,469,518

     

    EQUITY

     

     

     

     

     

    Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

    6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable; 4,600,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($115,000 liquidation preference)

    111,034

     

     

    111,034

     

     

    111,034

     

    Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

    (43,781,684, 43,779,924, and 38,647,943 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)

    44

     

     

    44

     

     

    39

     

    Additional paid-in-capital

    916,038

     

     

    916,186

     

     

    821,747

     

    Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

    (191,986

    )

     

    (226,368

    )

     

    (103,555

    )

    Total Stockholders’ Equity

    835,130

     

     

    800,896

     

     

    829,265

     

    Non-controlling interests

    37,147

     

     

    36,783

     

     

    39,434

     

    Total Equity

    872,277

     

     

    837,679

     

     

    868,699

     

    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

    $

    3,350,873

     

     

    $

    3,236,851

     

     

    $

    4,338,217

     

    SUPPLEMENTAL PER SHARE INFORMATION:

     

     

     

     

     

    Book Value Per Common Share(2)

    $

    16.45

     

     

    $

    15.67

     

     

    $

    18.48

     

    Contacts

    Investors:

    Ellington Financial Inc.

    Investor Relations

    (203) 409-3575

    info@ellingtonfinancial.com

    or

    Media:

    Amanda Klein or Kevin FitzGerald

    Gasthalter & Co.

    for Ellington Financial

    (212) 257-4170

    Ellington@gasthalter.com

    Read full story here

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!