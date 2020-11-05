Phunware Partners with Phynd Technologies to Deliver Enhanced Digital Front Door on Mobile

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has partnered with Phynd Technologies, Inc. (“Phynd”) to deploy its digital front door on mobile to leading healthcare organizations in the United States.

Phunware’s digital front door is optimized for mobile on the Company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform to deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with everything from electronic health records (EHRs) such as Epic to telehealth providers such as Amwell. This holistic approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions, while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding

Multi-site support for disparate locations

Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) performance

Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access

Prescription management with E-Visit functionality

Mobile bill pay

Staff directory

Analytics

“You can’t engage what you can’t manage and you can’t manage what you can’t measure, so we’re excited to introduce our mobile solutions for engagement to healthcare providers who rely on Phynd to provide centralized enterprise data management at scale,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Together, Phunware and Phynd can significantly reduce redundant and costly processes, while better managing utilization, driving engagement and improving patient satisfaction and outcomes.”

Phynd 360 is healthcare’s leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) integrated provider data management and search solution, used by 7 of the top 20 hospitals as ranked by US News and World Report. Phynd serves as health systems’ foundation and central hub for organizing all provider data – people, places, and services, including telehealth – supporting EHR optimization, more effective digital front door and streamlined revenue cycle processes.

Phynd Provider Search offers consumers, access teams and mobile applications a cutting-edge search workflow that uniquely identifies the needs of a patient based on reason for visit, proximity to care, source of insurance, and method of encounter, to match the patient to the most appropriate care provider within the health system.

“We look forward to Phynd being integrated in Phunware’s MaaS enterprise cloud platform for a better provider search experience,” says Tom White, CEO of Phynd Technologies. “Together, Phunware and Phynd represent a powerful next-generation digital front door solution for health systems looking to improve the consumer experience, keep consumers in network, and grow market share.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a digital front door for any hospital, clinic or medical organization.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

About Phynd Technologies

Phynd 360 is a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), integrated provider data and search platform that consolidates departmental and siloed provider data into a single hub. Phynd offers continuous governance and data integration across a health system’s digital ecosystem to improve marketing, clinical and claims system performance. Designed to leverage organizations’ existing infrastructure and investments, it is a cost-effective and future-proof solution for enterprise-wide provider data management, provider search and integration at scale.

Phynd is proudly serving over 350 hospitals and 35 health systems across the United States, including 7 of the top 20 hospitals as ranked by US News and World Report. Phynd is a member of the Epic App Orchard. AVIA has recognized the Phynd 360 provider data platform and Phynd Provider Search as AVIA Vetted Products in 2020. The Phynd platform has achieved ISO-27001 Certification. For more information visit www.phynd.com.

