iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, and HomePod mini available to order Friday

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starting Friday, November 6, at 5 a.m. PST, iPhone® 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available to customers for pre-order on apple.com, the Apple Store® app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers. With both models offering the most 5G bands on any smartphone,1 iPhone 12 Pro Max features the most advanced pro camera system and the largest display ever on an iPhone, while iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world with an edge-to-edge display, packing the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size. iPhone 12 models also introduce MagSafe™, offering wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone. Starting tomorrow, customers can also place online orders for HomePod mini™, the newest addition to the HomePod® family. HomePod mini is a powerful smart speaker that delivers an immersive 360-degree audio experience, the intelligence of Siri®, and smart home capabilities — all at the great price of $99.

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available in stores and arriving to customers beginning Friday, November 13, and HomePod mini will be available beginning Monday, November 16.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Maxpushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. The Super Retina® XDR display increases to an expansive 6.7 inches2 while keeping a nearly identical size to iPhone 11 Pro Max, for the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution with nearly 3.5 million pixels. iPhone 12 Pro Max has a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back and is available in four stunning finishes — graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with an industry-leading IP68 rating to withstand water submersion up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes3 and features the new Ceramic Shield front cover, with a 4x increase in drop performance,4 which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone.

Featuring the best camera system ever shipped in an iPhone, the all-new iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts an Ultra Wide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera that increases the total optical zoom range from 4x to 5x. The new Wide camera introduces sensor-shift OIS, a first for smartphones, for even better image stabilization, and with a faster ƒ/1.6 aperture, 47 percent larger sensor, and bigger 1.7μm pixels, enables an 87 percent increase in low-light performance for photos and videos, the biggest gain ever for iPhone. When combined with A14 Bionic, iPhone 12 Pro Max brings to life impressive computational photography features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video capture with Dolby Vision,5 and the all-new Apple ProRAW™6 for creative control over color, detail, and dynamic range. And a new LiDAR Scanner delivers 6x faster autofocus in low light, unlocks Night mode portraits, and brings more realistic augmented reality (AR) experiences.

iPhone 12 mini

The smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini7 introduces a beautiful new design packed with innovative new capabilities. Available in five stunning finishes — blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED8 — iPhone 12 mini fits all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size while still delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display. iPhone 12 mini also features the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made, and offers industry-leading IP68 water resistance.

iPhone 12 mini features a powerful new dual-camera system with an expansive Ultra Wide camera and the new seven-element lens Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, the fastest ever on an iPhone, for a 27 percent improvement in low-light photos and videos. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, enables meaningful new computational photography features on iPhone 12 mini, including Smart HDR 3, Night mode and Deep Fusion on all cameras, and more, while delivering great battery life. Offering the highest quality video in a smartphone, iPhone 12 mini also supports HDR video capture with Dolby Vision at 4K up to 30 fps.

HomePod mini

At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini is packed with innovative technologies and advanced software to deliver an incredibly rich and detailed acoustic experience. HomePod mini is designed to work with Apple Music®, podcasts, radio stations, and in the coming months, additional popular music services. Multiple HomePod mini speakers work together to stream music and podcasts to multiple rooms, and by placing two in the same room, a stereo pair can be created for a wide soundstage. With the intelligence of Siri, HomePod mini delivers a personalized and deeply integrated experience for iPhone customers. Siri can identify who is speaking and tailor music and podcasts to their preferences, and respond to personal requests, like accessing messages, calendar appointments, and more. When listening to music on iPhone, customers can simply bring their device close to HomePod mini and seamlessly hand off the music without missing a beat. HomePod mini makes controlling smart home accessories easier than ever, and a new Intercom feature offers a quick and easy way for family members to connect with each other at home. HomePod mini is designed from the ground up to keep personal information private and secure.

More Ways to Shop

Unprecedented carrier offers are available directly from Apple Store locations and Apple Store online, and customers who purchase iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, and HomePod mini have even more options to safely get their new products directly from Apple. Tailored purchase options offered online, by phone, or in store include chat sessions with an Apple Specialist, which start online and finish with contactless delivery; visiting select Apple Store locations for a one-on-one session with a Specialist; and pickup options for in-store, curbside, same-day delivery, or Express storefront.

Pricing and Availability

iPhone

iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue starting at $1,099 (US). iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in black, white, blue, green, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at $699 (US). 9

Customers in the US can take advantage of unprecedented carrier deals from AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon now available from Apple, in store or online. Existing Verizon customers can get iPhone 12 Pro Max from $27.45 per month after trade-in and bill credits,10 existing AT&T customers can get iPhone 12 Pro Max from $13.30 per month after trade-in and bill credits,11 and new and existing T-Mobile/Sprint customers can get an extra $150 trade-in credit when they upgrade.12 Visit apple.com/shop to learn more.

Customers in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, November 6, with availability beginning Friday, November 13. Customers in Colombia and Malaysia will be able to purchase the full iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, beginning Friday, November 13.

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also be available to customers in Brazil, South Korea, and more than 25 other countries and regions beginning Friday, November 20. Customers in Thailand will be able to purchase iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max beginning Friday, November 27.

MagSafe accessories will be available from apple.com, in the Apple Store app, and in stores. Leather cases with MagSafe for all iPhone 12 models will be available to order beginning Friday, November 6. Leather sleeves and MagSafe Duo Charger will be available at a later date.

To charge all iPhone 12 models, customers can use existing USB‑A to Lightning cables and power adapters. Fast charging is available with the USB‑C to Lightning cable, which is included in the box, and works with existing USB‑C power adapters and computer ports.

HomePod mini

HomePod mini will be available in white and space gray for $99 (US) from apple.com, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations. HomePod mini is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary).

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US will be able to order HomePod mini online beginning at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, November 6, with availability beginning the week of November 16. HomePod mini will be available in China, Mexico, and Taiwan later this year.

HomePod mini is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch® (7th generation) running iOS 14; or iPad Pro®, iPad® (5th generation or later), iPad Air® 2 or later, or iPad mini® 4 or later running iPadOS® 14.

Retail

Customers are able to find the same great shopping and support services at apple.com/shop, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations. Customers can get shopping help from Apple Specialists, choose monthly financing options, get Special Carrier Offers, trade in eligible devices, and get Support services and no-contact delivery or Apple Store pickup options. Customers are encouraged to check apple.com/retail for more information on the health and safety measures in place, and the services available, at their local store.

Customers can now book a one-on-one session with a Specialist at an Apple Store for personalized help selecting a new product, carrier plan, or financing option. After a customer gets their new Apple product, an Online Personal Session allows them to schedule a free session with a Specialist to help them discover what their new device can do, from the basics to top tips on a choice of topics.

Pickup options include in-store, curbside, or Express storefront. 13 Same-day delivery may also be available. Customers can check apple.com/retail for services available at their local store.

Same-day delivery may also be available. Customers can check apple.com/retail for services available at their local store. With Apple Card™, customers in the US get 3 percent Daily Cash™ back when they buy directly from Apple and have the option to choose Apple Card Monthly Installments so they can pay over time, interest-free. 14

Customers in the US can trade in their eligible device for an Apple Gift Card or instant credit of up to $500 toward their new purchase.15 If the device is not eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.

Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier.

2 The display on iPhone 12 Pro Max has rounded corners. When measured as a rectangle, the screen is 6.68 inches diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.

3 iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.

4 Claim is based on iPhone 12 Pro Ceramic Shield front cover compared with the previous-generation iPhone.

5 4K Dolby Vision playback requires Apple TV® 4K or an AirPlay®-enabled TV.

6 Apple ProRAW will be available in a future iOS 14 update for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

7 The display on iPhone 12 mini has rounded corners. When measured as a rectangle, the screen is 5.42 inches diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.

8 A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. From now until December 31, 2020, those proceeds will go to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 response.

Price includes a $30 AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, or Verizon instant discount. Requires activation with carrier.

10 Verizon Special Trade-in Offer: Monthly price reflects net monthly payment, after Apple instant trade-in credit at checkout, and Verizon monthly bill credits applied over 24 months. Customer must remain in the Verizon Device Payment Program for 24 months to receive the full benefit of the Verizon bill credits. Bill credits may take 1–2 bill cycles to appear. If it takes two cycles for bill credits to appear, you’ll see the credit for the first cycle on your second bill in addition to that month’s credit. Requires purchase and activation of a new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max with the Verizon Device Payment Program at 0% APR for 24 months, subject to carrier credit qualification, and iPhone availability and limits. Taxes and shipping not included in monthly price. Sales tax may be assessed on full value of new iPhone. Requires eligible Unlimited service plan. Requires trade-in of eligible device in good condition. Must be at least 18 to trade in. Apple or its trade-in partners reserve the right to refuse or limit any trade-in transaction for any reason. In-store trade-in requires presentation of a valid, government-issued photo ID (local law may require saving this information). In-store promotion availability subject to local law; speak to a Specialist to learn more. Additional terms from Apple, Verizon, and Apple’s trade-in partners may apply.

11 AT&T Special Trade-in Offer: Monthly Price reflects net monthly payment, after application of AT&T trade-in credit up to $800 applied over 30 months after trade-in of eligible smartphone with min. $95 trade-in value. Requires upgrade of an existing line (or activation of a new line in stores) and purchase of a new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max on qualifying 30 month 0% APR installment plan, subject to carrier credit qualification. If buying on the AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up, customer is responsible and will not receive any credits for an additional $5/mo. for the Next Up upgrade feature. $0 down for well-qualified customers only, or down payment may be required and depends on a variety of factors. Tax on full retail price due at sale. Requires activation on eligible unlimited plan (visit att.com/plans/wireless for details). If you cancel wireless, credits will stop and you will owe device the remaining device balance. Activation/Upgrade Fee: $30. Must trade in eligible smartphone in good condition at a participating AT&T location within 30 days from activation of new phone. Trade-in device may not be on existing installment plan. See att.com/tradein for terms and to check if your device is eligible. Bill credits are applied as a monthly credit over the 30-month installment plan. Credits start w/in 3 bills. Will receive catch-up credits once credits start. Wireless line must be on an installment agreement, active & in good standing for 30 days to qualify. Installment agreement starts when device is shipped. To get all credits, device must remain on agreement for entire term and you must keep eligible service on device for entire installment term. Limits: One trade-in per qual. purchase and one credit per line. May not be combinable w/other offers, discounts, or credits. Purchase, financing, other limits & restrictions apply.

12 T‑Mobile Special Trade-in Offer: T‑Mobile trade‑in credit in the form of a rebate with virtual prepaid card when you trade in a qualifying device. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Requires activation on any T‑Mobile data plan and submission of a promo code at promotions.t-mobile.com $150 rebate via virtual prepaid Mastercard® Card, which you can use online or in-store via accepted mobile payment apps; no cash access & expires in 6 months from issuance. Card is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Use of this card constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions stated in the Cardholder Agreement. Lines must be active and in good standing when card is issued. Allow up to 2 weeks after fulfillment of offer requirements. Max 4 per account offer/discounted devices/account. May not be combined with some offers or discounts (e.g., Carrier Freedom). Sales tax may be assessed on full value of new iPhone. Requires trade-in of an iPhone 8 or newer in good condition. Must be at least 18 to trade in. Apple or its trade-in partners reserve the right to refuse or limit any trade-in transaction for any reason. In‑store trade-in requires presentation of a valid, government-issued photo ID (local law may require saving this information). In-store promotion availability subject to local law; speak to a Specialist to learn more. Additional terms from Apple, T‑Mobile, and Apple’s trade-in partners may apply. Sprint Special Trade-in Offer: Sprint trade-in credit in the form of a rebate with virtual prepaid card when you trade in a qualifying device. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Requires activation on any Sprint data plan and submission of a promo code at promotions.t-mobile.com. $150 rebate via virtual prepaid Mastercard® Card. Prepaid Card/Virtual Account is issued by MetaBank®, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. No cash access or recurring payments. Card can be used where Debit Mastercard is accepted. Virtual Account can be used online where Debit Mastercard is accepted. Unused funds will forfeit after the valid thru date. Terms and conditions apply. Lines must be active and in good standing when card is issued. Allow up to 2 weeks after fulfillment of offer requirements. Max 4 per account offer/discounted devices/account. May not be combined with some offers or discounts. Sales tax may be assessed on full value of new iPhone. Requires trade-in of an iPhone 8 or newer in good condition. Must be at least 18 to trade in. Apple or its trade-in partners reserve the right to refuse or limit any trade-in transaction for any reason. In‑store trade-in requires presentation of a valid, government-issued photo ID (local law may require saving this information). In-store promotion availability subject to local law; speak to a Specialist to learn more. Additional terms from Apple, Sprint, and Apple’s trade-in partners may apply.

13 Pickup options vary by store.

14 Apple Card Monthly Installments is available for certain Apple products and is subject to credit approval and credit limit. See https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211204 for more information about eligible products. iPhone activation required on iPhone purchases made at an Apple Store with one of these national carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, or Verizon. Variable APRs for Apple Card other than Apple Card Monthly Installments range from 10.99% to 21.99% based on creditworthiness. Rates as of April 1, 2020. Taxes and shipping are not included in Apple Card Monthly Installments and are subject to your standard purchase APR. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more information. To access and use all the features of Apple Card, you must add Apple Card to Wallet on an iPhone or iPad with iOS or iPadOS 13.2 or later. Update to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Download and Install. Available for qualifying applicants in the United States. Apple Card is issued by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch.

15 Trade-in values vary and can be based on the condition, year, and configuration of the trade-in device, and may also vary between online and in-store trade-in. Trade-in value may be applied toward new purchase, and new purchase may be required to receive additional trade-in values. Sales tax may be assessed on full value of new purchase. Customers must be at least 18 years old. Apple or its trade-in partners reserve the right to refuse or limit any trade-in transaction for any reason. In-store trade-in requires presentation of a valid, government-issued photo ID (local law may require saving this information). Additional terms from Apple or Apple’s trade-in partners may apply.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

