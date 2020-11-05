Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights

Net income of $8.1 million, or $0.66 per share; year-to-date net income of $12.7 million, or $1.03 per share.

Core Earnings 1 of $4.8 million, or $0.39 per share.

of $4.8 million, or $0.39 per share. Book value of $13.17 per share as of September 30, 2020, which includes the effect of a third quarter dividend of $0.28 per share. Economic return of 5.1% for the quarter, and year-to-date economic return of 8.5%.

Net interest margin 2 of 2.21%.

of 2.21%. Weighted average constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) for the fixed-rate Agency specified pool portfolio of 21.4%.

Dividend yield of 10.1% based on the November 4, 2020 closing stock price of $11.13.

Debt-to-equity ratio of 6.5:1 as of September 30, 2020; adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, the debt-to-equity ratio was also 6.5:1.

Net mortgage assets-to-equity ratio of 5.6:1 3 as of September 30, 2020.

as of September 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents of $61.2 million as of September 30, 2020, in addition to other unencumbered assets of $28.1 million.

Third Quarter 2020 Results

“ During the third quarter, Ellington Residential generated net income of $0.66 per share, while Core Earnings increased to $0.39 per share, driven by a strong net interest margin,” said Laurence Penn, Chief Executive Officer and President. “ EARN has now produced an annualized economic return of 11.5% through the first nine months of 2020, despite the extreme volatility experienced earlier this year.

“ The drivers of our strong third quarter results were substantially similar to those that drove our strong second quarter performance. Pay-ups on our specified pools appreciated further, as prepayments remained elevated; our non-Agency RMBS portfolio had another great quarter, as prices continued to recover from the March selloff; and by maintaining our long positions in current coupon TBAs, we again benefited from attractive dollar rolls, which continue to be driven by Federal Reserve purchasing activity. Additionally, the low level of interest rates, together with the low level of interest rate volatility, kept our hedging costs low and supported Agency RMBS valuations.

“ During the third quarter, with a presidential election approaching and with the economy still struggling from the pandemic, we kept our overall leverage well below our historical averages. I am extremely pleased that we were able to deliver such strong performance for the quarter while still maintaining this conservative portfolio profile.

“ Finally, with mortgage rates persisting at historically low levels, and with the vast majority of outstanding mortgages refinanceable, we are decidedly in the middle of a bona fide refinancing wave. While this presents many challenges for the MBS market—especially in higher coupons—we believe that this environment plays right to our core strengths of prepayment modeling, asset selection, and dynamic interest rate hedging. As we move into the final weeks of the year, we expect this environment to create numerous attractive investment opportunities for us, and our current high levels of liquidity should enable us to capitalize on these opportunities as they arise.”

1 Core Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “ Reconciliation of Core Earnings to Net Income (Loss)” below for an explanation regarding the calculation of Core Earnings.



2 Net interest margin excludes the effect of the Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment.



3 The Company defines its net mortgage assets-to-equity ratio as the net aggregate market value of its mortgage-backed securities (including the underlying market values of its long and short TBA positions) divided by total shareholders’ equity. As of September 30, 2020 the market value of the Company’s mortgage-backed securities and its net short TBA position was $1.11 billion and $(209.0) million, respectively, and total shareholders’ equity was $162.4 million.

Financial Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s portfolio of RMBS as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020:

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 (In thousands) Current



Principal Fair Value Average



Price(1) Cost Average



Cost(1) Current



Principal Fair Value Average



Price(1) Cost Average



Cost(1) Agency RMBS(2) 15-year fixed-rate mortgages $ 80,451 $ 86,213 $ 107.16 $ 83,106 $ 103.30 $ 64,491 $ 69,169 $ 107.25 $ 66,172 $ 102.61 20-year fixed-rate mortgages 36,481 37,933 103.98 37,757 103.50 1,077 1,191 110.58 1,148 106.59 30-year fixed-rate mortgages 781,388 854,443 109.35 818,178 104.71 825,850 900,003 108.98 861,994 104.38 ARMs 22,518 23,590 104.76 23,011 102.19 25,471 26,827 105.32 26,030 102.19 Reverse mortgages 67,233 74,246 110.43 71,281 106.02 89,561 100,393 112.09 95,451 106.58 Total Agency RMBS 988,071 1,076,425 108.94 1,033,333 104.58 1,006,450 1,097,583 109.05 1,050,795 104.41 Non-Agency RMBS 32,062 24,580 76.66 21,993 68.60 58,642 41,987 71.60 39,016 66.53 Total RMBS(2) 1,020,133 1,101,005 107.93 1,055,326 103.45 1,065,092 1,139,570 106.99 1,089,811 102.32 Agency IOs n/a 12,615 n/a 14,640 n/a n/a 14,477 n/a 16,023 n/a Total mortgage-backed securities $ 1,113,620 $ 1,069,966 $ 1,154,047 $ 1,105,834

(1) Represents the dollar amount (not shown in thousands) per $100 of current principal of the price or cost for the security.



(2) Excludes Agency IOs.

The Company’s Agency RMBS holdings decreased by 2% to $1.076 billion as of September 30, 2020, from $1.098 billion as of June 30, 2020. Over the same period, the Company’s non-Agency RMBS holdings decreased by 41% to $24.6 million, from $42.0 million, as the Company monetized gains in this sector during the third quarter. The Company’s Agency RMBS portfolio turnover was 16% for the quarter, as compared to 13% in the prior quarter. In total, the Company’s overall RMBS portfolio declined by 3.5% to $1.114 billion as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $1.154 billion as of June 30, 2020.

The increase in shareholders’ equity during the quarter, combined with the slight decline in the size of the overall RMBS portfolio, caused the Company’s debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for unsettled purchases and sales, to decrease to 6.5:1 as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 6.8:1 as of June 30, 2020. The Company’s net mortgage assets-to-equity ratio also decreased over the same period, to 5.6:1 from 5.9:1. Similar to the prior quarter end, substantially all of the Company’s borrowings were secured by specified pools as of September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $61.2 million, along with other unencumbered assets of $28.1 million. Earlier this year, in response to the significant volatility caused by the spread of COVID-19, the Company strategically reduced the size of its portfolio in order to lower its leverage and enhance its liquidity position. As of September 30, 2020, the size of its portfolio and its debt-to-equity ratio remained lower than historical averages, while its cash and cash equivalents remained higher than historical averages.

The Company’s Agency RMBS portfolio performed well during the quarter, driven by strong net interest income and increased pay-ups on its specified pools. During the quarter, mortgage rates declined further and actual and expected prepayment rates rose, which benefited pay-ups on the Company’s prepayment-protected specified pools. Average pay-ups on the Company’s specified pools increased to 2.55% as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 2.50%4 as of June 30, 2020. Pay-ups are price premiums for specified pools relative to their TBA counterparts. During the quarter, the Company also increased its holdings of long TBAs held for investment, which it concentrated in current coupon production. These investments performed well, driven by Federal Reserve purchasing activity.

During the third quarter the Company continued to hedge interest rate risk, primarily through the use of interest rate swaps, and to a lesser extent through the use of short positions in TBAs, U.S. Treasury securities, and futures. The low level of interest rates, together with the low level of interest rate volatility, kept the Company’s hedging costs low during the third quarter. During the third quarter, the Company increased the amount of long TBAs held for investment, especially in lower coupon TBAs. Even with these additional purchases, the Company still maintained, as it had throughout the second quarter, a small net short overall TBA position on a notional basis. However, as measured by 10-year equivalents, the Company ended the third quarter with a small net long overall TBA position, as compared to a small net short overall TBA position at the end of the second quarter. Ten-year equivalents for a group of positions represent the amount of 10-year U.S. Treasury securities that would be expected to experience a similar change in market value under a standard parallel move in interest rates.

After opportunistically increasing the size of its non-Agency RMBS portfolio in the prior quarter, the Company sold a significant portion of this portfolio during the third quarter, generating net realized gains. The Company expects to continue to vary its allocation to non-Agency RMBS as market opportunities change over time.

Net interest margin and core earnings increased significantly quarter over quarter. These increases were driven by a lower cost of funds, mainly on the Company’s repo borrowings, which more than offset lower asset yields.

4 Conformed to current period calculation methodology.

Reconciliation of Core Earnings to Net Income (Loss)

Core Earnings consists of net income (loss), excluding realized and change in net unrealized gains and (losses) on securities and financial derivatives, and excluding, if applicable, any non-recurring items of income or loss. Core Earnings also excludes the effect of the Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment on interest income. The Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment is a quarterly adjustment to premium amortization triggered by changes in actual and projected prepayments on the Company’s Agency RMBS (accompanied by a corresponding offsetting adjustment to realized and unrealized gains and losses). The adjustment is calculated as of the beginning of each quarter based on the Company’s then-current assumptions about cashflows and prepayments, and can vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Core Earnings includes net realized and change in net unrealized gains (losses) associated with periodic settlements on interest rate swaps.

Core Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that Core Earnings provides information useful to investors because it is a metric that the Company uses to assess its performance and to evaluate the effective net yield provided by the portfolio. Moreover, one of the Company’s objectives is to generate income from the net interest margin on the portfolio, and Core Earnings is used to help measure the extent to which this objective is being achieved. In addition, the Company believes that presenting Core Earnings enables its investors to measure, evaluate and compare its operating performance to that of its peer companies. However, because Core Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company’s financial results and differs from net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, it should be considered as supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles, for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the Company’s Core Earnings to the line on the Company’s Consolidated Statement of Operations entitled Net Income (Loss), which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three-Month Period Ended (In thousands except share amounts) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ 8,118 $ 21,345 Adjustments: Net realized (gains) losses on securities (4,987) (5,175) Change in net unrealized (gains) losses on securities 4,575 (15,690) Net realized (gains) losses on financial derivatives 648 8,452 Change in net unrealized (gains) losses on financial derivatives (2,803) (9,505) Net realized gains (losses) on periodic settlements of interest rate swaps (271) (1,223) Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on accrued periodic settlements of interest rate swaps (148) 896 Deferred offering costs expensed 39 313 Negative (positive) component of interest income represented by Catch-up Premium Amortization Adjustment (405) 3,782 Subtotal (3,352) (18,150) Core Earnings $ 4,766 $ 3,195 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 12,323,044 12,319,616 Core Earnings Per Share $ 0.39 $ 0.26

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government Agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three-Month

Period Ended Nine-Month



Period Ended September 30,



2020 June 30, 2020 September 30,



2020 (In thousands except share amounts) INTEREST INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income $ 7,776 $ 3,489 $ 21,146 Interest expense (819) (2,330) (9,249) Total net interest income 6,957 1,159 11,897 EXPENSES Management fees to affiliate 611 594 1,731 Professional fees 237 598 1,043 Compensation expense 140 142 433 Insurance expense 82 82 239 Other operating expenses 336 316 979 Total expenses 1,406 1,732 4,425 OTHER INCOME (LOSS) Net realized gains (losses) on securities 4,987 5,175 11,255 Net realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives (648) (8,452) (15,599) Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on securities (4,575) 15,690 17,883 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives 2,803 9,505 (8,293) Total other income (loss) 2,567 21,918 5,246 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 8,118 $ 21,345 $ 12,718 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic and Diluted $ 0.66 $ 1.73 $ 1.03 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 12,323,044 12,319,616 12,359,007 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE: Dividends declared $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.84

ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) As of September 30,



2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,



2019(1) (In thousands except share amounts) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,193 $ 50,935 $ 35,351 Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value 1,113,620 1,154,047 1,401,778 Other investments, at fair value 5,290 411 — Due from brokers 49,530 38,024 34,596 Financial derivatives–assets, at fair value 1,738 3,115 4,180 Reverse repurchase agreements 20,013 — 2,084 Receivable for securities sold 7,191 40,977 5,500 Interest receivable 4,562 4,289 5,016 Other assets 380 539 604 Total Assets $ 1,263,517 $ 1,292,337 $ 1,489,109 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Repurchase agreements $ 1,061,640 $ 909,821 $ 1,296,272 Payable for securities purchased 5,308 205,950 19,433 Due to brokers 669 1,372 33 Financial derivatives–liabilities, at fair value 7,916 12,144 2,047 U.S. Treasury securities sold short, at fair value 19,986 — 2,070 Dividend payable 3,454 3,450 3,488 Accrued expenses 1,077 837 588 Management fee payable to affiliate 611 594 605 Interest payable 455 492 3,729 Total Liabilities 1,101,116 1,134,660 1,328,265 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred shares, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares



authorized; (0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) — — — Common shares, par value $0.01 per share, 500,000,000 shares



authorized; (12,334,636, 12,319,616, and 12,455,758 shares issued



and outstanding, respectively) 123 123 124 Additional paid-in-capital 229,551 229,491 230,358 Accumulated deficit (67,273) (71,937) (69,638) Total Shareholders’ Equity 162,401 157,677 160,844 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,263,517 $ 1,292,337 $ 1,489,109 SUPPLEMENTAL PER SHARE INFORMATION Book Value Per Share $ 13.17 $ 12.80 $ 12.91

(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2019.

