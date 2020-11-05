    • News

    Big Tech Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis: Drivers & Forecasts (Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook & Google) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

    Posted on

    DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Big Tech Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis: Drivers & Forecasts (Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook & Google)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

    This Data Science-powered report presents a forward-looking analysis of the latest financial results of the five Big Tech companies in the U.S. and explains the drivers behind sales and profits at global, segment, product and geography levels. Each important element is visualized and helps in forming a comprehensible understanding of ongoing company processes. The report also contains high-quality printable dashboards which enables grasping the “whats” and “whys” within a minute. It can be used to support important decisions, to win an executive argument, in a presentation or in strategic analysis.

    Additionally, the report includes next-quarter forecasts derived from current company drivers and economic environment and contains expectations for the upcoming six to twelve-month period. This knowledge helps not only to be perfectly informed but also continuously expands the circle of competence on companies, products, industries and geographies.

    Public companies continually release materials such as earnings reports, industry and investor presentations or management discussions. Taken as they are, earnings reports divulge very little valuable information which is often kept scarce by the companies themselves on purpose.

    The analysis brings meaning to earnings reports by providing the reasons behind reported numbers. The report answers questions such as: “Why iPhone sales fell 20.74%?” or “Why YouTube Ads revenues increased 32.41%?”

    It’s those answers that reveal the processes called drivers that are shaping a company’s future. Being aware of them gives the ability to act preemptively on events that will become known to the public months later.

    Using this knowledge, the publisher starts assessing the direction and magnitude of each driver and predicts with a high level of confidence the company’s future performance. Their technology helps to selectively reduce the large volume of data into those nodes of information that carry real value and can empower personal knowledge in an efficient manner.

    As an investor, business leader, adviser or money manager this will greatly reduce the margin of error when taking action against the upcoming risks that surround us.

    Key Topics Covered:

    1. Preface

    2. Microsoft: Introduction

    3. Microsoft Q4 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Retrospection

    4. Microsoft Q1 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Analysis

    4.1. Net Revenue

    4.2. Operating Income

    4.3. Net Income

    4.4. Operating and Net Margins

    4.5. Cash Flows

    4.6. Segments

    4.6.1. Productivity and Business Processes

    4.6.2. Office Products and Cloud Services

    4.6.3. LinkedIn

    4.6.4. Dynamics Products and Cloud

    4.7. Intelligent Cloud

    4.8. More Personal Computing

    4.8.1. Windows

    4.8.2. Gaming Revenue

    4.8.3. Devices

    4.8.4. Search Advertising

    5. Microsoft Forecast

    6. Apple: Introduction

    7. Apple Q3 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Retrospection

    8. Apple Q4 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Analysis

    8.1. Net Sales

    8.2. Operating Income

    8.3. Net Income

    8.4. Operating and Net Margins

    8.5. Cash Flows

    8.6. Product and Services Sales

    8.6.1. iPhone

    8.6.2. iPad

    8.6.3. Mac

    8.6.4. Wearables

    8.6.5. Services

    8.7. Geographic Areas

    8.7.1. Americas

    8.7.2. Europe

    8.7.3. China

    8.7.4. Japan

    8.7.5. Asia Pacific

    9. Apple Forecast

    10. Amazon: Introduction

    11. Amazon: Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection

    12. Amazon: Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis

    12.1. Revenues

    12.2. Operating Income

    12.3. Net Income

    12.4. Operating and Net Margins

    12.5. Cash Flows

    12.6. Operating Expenses

    12.7. Segments

    12.7.1. North America

    12.7.2. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

    12.7.3. International

    12.8. Product and Services

    12.8.1. Online Stores

    12.8.2. Physical Stores

    12.8.3. Third-Party Seller Services

    12.8.4. Subscription Services

    12.8.5. Advertising and Other

    13. Amazon Forecast

    14. Facebook: Introduction

    15. Facebook Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection

    16. Facebook Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis

    16.1. Revenues

    16.2. Operating Income

    16.3. Net Income

    16.4. Operating and Net Margins

    16.5. Cash Flows

    16.6. Daily Active Users

    16.7. Monthly Active Users

    16.8. Average Revenue per User

    16.9. Geographic Areas

    16.9.1. U.S. and Canada

    16.9.2. Europe

    16.9.3. Asia-Pacific

    16.9.4. Rest of the World

    17. Facebook Forecast

    18. Google: Introduction

    19. Google: Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection

    20. Google: Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis

    20.1. Revenues

    20.2. Operating Income

    20.3. Net Income

    20.4. Operating and Net Margins

    20.5. Cash Flows

    20.6. Cost of Revenues

    20.7. Segments

    20.7.1. Advertising

    20.7.1.1. YouTube Ads

    20.7.2. Google Cloud

    20.7.3. Google Other

    20.7.4. Other Bets

    20.8. Geographic Areas

    20.8.1. United States

    20.8.2. EMEA

    20.8.3. APAC

    20.8.4. Other Americas

    21. Google Forecast

    22. Appendix 1: Microsoft Q1 Fiscal 2021 Dashboard

    23. Appendix 2: Apple Q4 Fiscal 2020 Dashboard

    24. Appendix 3: Amazon Q3 2020 Dashboard

    25. Appendix 4: Facebook Q3 2020 Dashboard

    26. Appendix 5: Google Q3 2020 Dashboard

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwll03

    About ResearchAndMarkets.com

    ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

    Contacts

    ResearchAndMarkets.com

    Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

    press@researchandmarkets.com

    For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

