Big Tech Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis: Drivers & Forecasts (Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook & Google) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This Data Science-powered report presents a forward-looking analysis of the latest financial results of the five Big Tech companies in the U.S. and explains the drivers behind sales and profits at global, segment, product and geography levels. Each important element is visualized and helps in forming a comprehensible understanding of ongoing company processes. The report also contains high-quality printable dashboards which enables grasping the “whats” and “whys” within a minute. It can be used to support important decisions, to win an executive argument, in a presentation or in strategic analysis.

Additionally, the report includes next-quarter forecasts derived from current company drivers and economic environment and contains expectations for the upcoming six to twelve-month period. This knowledge helps not only to be perfectly informed but also continuously expands the circle of competence on companies, products, industries and geographies.

Public companies continually release materials such as earnings reports, industry and investor presentations or management discussions. Taken as they are, earnings reports divulge very little valuable information which is often kept scarce by the companies themselves on purpose.

The analysis brings meaning to earnings reports by providing the reasons behind reported numbers. The report answers questions such as: “Why iPhone sales fell 20.74%?” or “Why YouTube Ads revenues increased 32.41%?”

It’s those answers that reveal the processes called drivers that are shaping a company’s future. Being aware of them gives the ability to act preemptively on events that will become known to the public months later.

Using this knowledge, the publisher starts assessing the direction and magnitude of each driver and predicts with a high level of confidence the company’s future performance. Their technology helps to selectively reduce the large volume of data into those nodes of information that carry real value and can empower personal knowledge in an efficient manner.

As an investor, business leader, adviser or money manager this will greatly reduce the margin of error when taking action against the upcoming risks that surround us.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Microsoft: Introduction

3. Microsoft Q4 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Retrospection

4. Microsoft Q1 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Analysis

4.1. Net Revenue

4.2. Operating Income

4.3. Net Income

4.4. Operating and Net Margins

4.5. Cash Flows

4.6. Segments

4.6.1. Productivity and Business Processes

4.6.2. Office Products and Cloud Services

4.6.3. LinkedIn

4.6.4. Dynamics Products and Cloud

4.7. Intelligent Cloud

4.8. More Personal Computing

4.8.1. Windows

4.8.2. Gaming Revenue

4.8.3. Devices

4.8.4. Search Advertising

5. Microsoft Forecast

6. Apple: Introduction

7. Apple Q3 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Retrospection

8. Apple Q4 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Analysis

8.1. Net Sales

8.2. Operating Income

8.3. Net Income

8.4. Operating and Net Margins

8.5. Cash Flows

8.6. Product and Services Sales

8.6.1. iPhone

8.6.2. iPad

8.6.3. Mac

8.6.4. Wearables

8.6.5. Services

8.7. Geographic Areas

8.7.1. Americas

8.7.2. Europe

8.7.3. China

8.7.4. Japan

8.7.5. Asia Pacific

9. Apple Forecast

10. Amazon: Introduction

11. Amazon: Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection

12. Amazon: Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis

12.1. Revenues

12.2. Operating Income

12.3. Net Income

12.4. Operating and Net Margins

12.5. Cash Flows

12.6. Operating Expenses

12.7. Segments

12.7.1. North America

12.7.2. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

12.7.3. International

12.8. Product and Services

12.8.1. Online Stores

12.8.2. Physical Stores

12.8.3. Third-Party Seller Services

12.8.4. Subscription Services

12.8.5. Advertising and Other

13. Amazon Forecast

14. Facebook: Introduction

15. Facebook Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection

16. Facebook Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis

16.1. Revenues

16.2. Operating Income

16.3. Net Income

16.4. Operating and Net Margins

16.5. Cash Flows

16.6. Daily Active Users

16.7. Monthly Active Users

16.8. Average Revenue per User

16.9. Geographic Areas

16.9.1. U.S. and Canada

16.9.2. Europe

16.9.3. Asia-Pacific

16.9.4. Rest of the World

17. Facebook Forecast

18. Google: Introduction

19. Google: Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection

20. Google: Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis

20.1. Revenues

20.2. Operating Income

20.3. Net Income

20.4. Operating and Net Margins

20.5. Cash Flows

20.6. Cost of Revenues

20.7. Segments

20.7.1. Advertising

20.7.1.1. YouTube Ads

20.7.2. Google Cloud

20.7.3. Google Other

20.7.4. Other Bets

20.8. Geographic Areas

20.8.1. United States

20.8.2. EMEA

20.8.3. APAC

20.8.4. Other Americas

21. Google Forecast

22. Appendix 1: Microsoft Q1 Fiscal 2021 Dashboard

23. Appendix 2: Apple Q4 Fiscal 2020 Dashboard

24. Appendix 3: Amazon Q3 2020 Dashboard

25. Appendix 4: Facebook Q3 2020 Dashboard

26. Appendix 5: Google Q3 2020 Dashboard

