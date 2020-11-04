Black Friday Sonos Deals (2020): Early Sonos Speaker & Soundbar Savings Found by Consumer Articles

Comparison of the best early Sonos audio deals for Black Friday, including all the latest savings on Sonos One speakers and Sonos Beam soundbar

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the top early Sonos soundbar and speakers deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the top Sonos Beam and Sonos One deals. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Sonos Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to check out the entire range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to see Amazon’s live Black Friday-worthy deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Sonos One is one of Sonos’ most popular smart, Bluetooth speakers. It delivers high-quality sound and is voice-command enabled using Alexa or Google Assist. You can also connect your Sonos One to your smartphone and control the speakers through the Sonos app and Apple AirPlay2. If you want true stereo sound, you can pair your Sonos One up with another Sono One or a Sonos One SL. You can even pair up two Sonos One speakers with your Sonos Beam soundbar for your very own surround sound setup.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)