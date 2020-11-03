Amentum Awarded $22 Million Task Order for Research, Development, Testing and Evaluation Services

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, has been awarded a new $22 million task order support the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology’s (DHS S&T) Mission Capability Support (MCS) office to identify, develop, and demonstrate multi-domain technologies and concepts to satisfy its research and development (R&D) operational priorities.

Amentum was awarded the Operational, Technical, Engineering, and Transition Analysis for Development and Deployment of Emerging Capabilities and Prototypes for Land, Air, Space, and Port & Coastal Surveillance Programs (LAS & PCS) task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

“We are excited to support MCS in its mission to develop new technologies that meet the urgent needs of the department’s various agencies,” said Jill Bruning, executive vice president and general manager of Amentum’ s Intelligence, Systems Engineering, Security, Services and Solutions (IS4) strategic business unit. “The Amentum team will provide knowledge-based services in the areas of system survivability and vulnerability; advanced materials; autonomous systems; counter unmanned systems; non-lethal weapons; reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability, and interoperability; and operator and agent systems sensing relevant to LAS & PCS programs and projects.”

Under the task order, IS4’s Sustainment, Engineering & Acquisition sector will aid MCS to rapidly develop and transition technology within the department. Through the discovery and demonstration of advanced and emerging technology concepts, MCS works with interagency and country partners, industry, and academia to facilitate the timely satisfaction of validated priority operational needs. Its focus is on various lines of operations to be responsive to current and emergent needs including the countering of emerging land, maritime, space, and air threats; enhancing interoperability/extending the life of existing systems; and affordably enabling new capabilities.

About DOD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 20,000 people in 48 states and 28 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

Disclaimer: This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0014 / FA807520F0084.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

