Haystack News Launches 24/7 Live Channels on Its Leading AVOD News Platform; Headlined By ABC News Live and CBSN

Al Jazeera, Euronews, Newsmax, Yahoo Finance; Select Local Broadcasters Also Join Haystack’s Live Viewing Options at Launch

Complementing Curated and Personalized News Streams, Addition of Live Channels Secures Haystack News as “The Ultimate One-Stop Shop for AVOD News”

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Just in time for the 2020 election, Haystack News, a leading ad-supported streaming service that connects viewers with hyper-relevant local, national and world TV news, introduced live 24/7 viewing from leading streaming news networks led by ABC News Live and CBSN.

Haystack News launched today 16 channels for live viewing to augment viewing options for its curated and personalized streaming news platform. Offering a wide array of leading voices and perspectives and with more expected in the future, Haystack News has added ABC News Live and CBSN, in addition to Al Jazeera, Euronews, Newsmax, Yahoo Finance and select live local news broadcast stations across the U.S.

Showcasing the largest portfolio of local, national and global news on FAST, Haystack News now offers curated and personalized stories from nearly 350 news providers, including more than 300 local broadcast channels and 100% of the top 30 DMAs.

“Adding 24/7 live news is the culmination of an incredible 2020 for Haystack News,” said Daniel Barreto, Co-Founder and CEO of Haystack TV. “Haystack News is now available on every major Smart TV brand and streaming device. We have added more news partners, approaching 350 total partners and have extended our lead in providing streaming’s largest portfolio of local, national and world news.”

Barreto continued, “Haystack News has proven its appeal to consumers and ad partners alike as the ultimate one-stop shop for AVOD news, with surging growth and usage. The seamless integration of live viewing – our #1 most-requested option from consumers – from ABC News Live, Euronews and so many other quality voices in local, national and world news fortifies Haystack News as the preferred AVOD news destination of choice.”

About Haystack TV

Haystack TV offers Haystack News, a leading ad-based video on demand (AVOD) platform, providing free and customized over-the-top (OTT) on-demand and live streaming of local, national and international news, including on-demand local news and weather content for 100% of the Top 30 DMAs.

Haystack offers more news content from local TV news stations than any other AVOD service, with nearly 350 on-demand news providers, including more than 300 local TV broadcast stations from ABC Owned Television Stations, CBS Television Stations, Cox Media Group, Fox Television Stations, Gray Television, Hearst Television, Hubbard Broadcasting, Meredith Corporation, Scripps and more.

Haystack News national/international programming providers include ABC News, the Associated Press, Bloomberg, CBSN, Cheddar, CNET, Euronews, GameSpot, Newsy and Yahoo Finance. Haystack News is available on multiple platforms and all leading Smart TVs worldwide including the Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku streaming platforms; Hisense, LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and Vizio Smart TVs; Android and iOS mobile devices; and online at www.haystack.tv.

Contacts

Eric Becker



Becker PR for Haystack TV



(303) 638-3469



beckerericwpr@gmail.com