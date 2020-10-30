    • News

    Phunware Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

    AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUNPhunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

    Phunware management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

    Date: Monday, November 9, 2020

    Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

    U.S. dial-in number: (844) 369-8770

    International number: (862) 298-0840

    Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

    The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

    About Phunware, Inc.

    Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

    Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds visit www.phunware.com, www.phuncoin.com, www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

    Contacts

    Investor Relations Contact:
    Matt Glover and John Yi

    Gateway Investor Relations

    Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com
    Phone: (949) 574-3860

    PR & Media Inquiries:
    Email: press@phunware.com
    Phone: (512) 693-4199

