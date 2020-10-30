Otter.ai Launches Live Video Captioning for Zoom Users to Boost Remote Working

Otter Live Notes continues to add new features to help remote workers be as productive as possible

Builds upon Otter Live Notes integration for Zoom in April and Otter Live Events in August – all aimed at bettering business collaboration

Enables organizations to meet accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Available today to Otter for Business at no additional cost

Check out this video of the new feature in action

LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A11y—Otter.ai announced today the launch of live video captioning for conference calls and webinars. The introduction of this new feature aims to remove any barrier to digital business communications that companies face, boost collaboration, as well as help to meet accessibility needs.





To experience this new feature, an option to use captions for live video calls and webinars will now appear within Zoom for Otter for Business and Zoom Pro subscribers or higher.

Live video captioning is an invaluable feature that increases business collaboration and productivity for each and every meeting and webinar, especially as one in four Americans work entirely from home now and many major companies are offering permanent working from home employment options.

Otter.ai believes that this feature removes miscommunication problems that arise, which previous research estimated costs businesses millions of dollars each year. This feature is also aimed at supporting international organizations using English as their official business language, a growing trend globally.

In addition, live video captioning helps organizations to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and accessibility requirements, fostering a more inclusive workplace.

“Live video captioning is another feature which makes Otter Live Notes a must-have business communications and collaboration product,” said Sam Liang, CEO, and founder of Otter.ai. “By adding this new feature, Otter.ai removes the significant problem of miscommunication from remote work, heightening organizations’ productivity and efficiency.”

This latest feature follows on from the launch of Otter Live Notes in April, which enables Zoom participants to open a secure, live interactive transcript directly from a video conference call, or after a meeting. More recently, Otter For Events was introduced to add previously untapped value from webinars and virtual events by capturing conversations and turning them into highly accurate interactive, collaborative live transcripts.

By combining all these rich features, now including live video captioning, Otter.ai is fundamentally changing and improving business communications, boosting collaboration, and also meeting the needs of every employee. Organizations including Accenture, Dropbox, IBM, UCLA, and more currently use Otter Live Notes.

Otter.ai has consistently evolved its product this year to cater to the changing needs of workers and organizations as they adapt to fully remote working and new, virtual environments for business events. This innovation will continue as more and more businesses offering permanent and semi-permanent remote working and virtual events, especially as workers cite communication and collaboration problems as the biggest issue they face when working from home.

About Otter.ai

Otter.ai creates a new collaboration SaaS offering to improve team communication, engagement and productivity. The Otter Voice Meeting Notes product uses proprietary artificial intelligence to generate secure, shareable, searchable, rich notes in real-time that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. Otter.ai is backed by the first investors at Google, Tesla, DeepMind, and Facebook. Use Otter Voice Meeting Notes at otter.ai or download it on iOS or Android.

