FanDuel Group Brings America’s #1 Sportsbook to Tennessee

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, will launch its FanDuel Sportsbook app and online experience for residents and visitors to the state of Tennessee on Sunday, November 1. The FanDuel Sportsbook app will be available for iOS and Android. To mark this exciting occasion, pro and college football legend Eddie George will make a bet on the FanDuel Sportsbook on Sunday.

Tennessee marks the eighth state where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, and Iowa. The company also has retail sportsbook locations in eight states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, New York, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

FanDuel Sportsbook, America’s #1 Sportsbook, is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to sports fans who will be able to place wagers anywhere in the state across professional football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer, and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available.

“We know how passionate sports fans in the state of Tennessee are, and we are no different, but our true passion is all about our customers,” said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group. “We are excited to offer a sports betting app experience that brings fans closer to the game with a number of unique sports betting opportunities, promotions, and offers right in the palm of their hands.”

Prior to launch on Sunday, sports fans can sign up in Tennessee today and receive a free $50 bonus. At launch on Sunday, the FanDuel Sportsbook app will feature a special risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for Tennessee customers. Unlike other sportsbooks, FanDuel promotions are simple and easy to understand – no complicated math required. Any customer that doesn’t win their first bet is automatically refunded their wager, up to $1,000 in site credit. Plus, a very generous Refer a Friend program, where both parties will receive $50.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app in Tennessee is simple, secure, and convenient, with a number of key features, including:

New Way to Parlay : FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game Parlay TM bets, which is the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game.

: FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game Parlay bets, which is the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game. Hometown Heroes: The FanDuel Sportsbook will offer markets on hometown teams with extremely generous odds, and Eddie George will provide FanDuel customers with unique content that leverages his football knowledge and expertise.

The FanDuel Sportsbook will offer markets on hometown teams with extremely generous odds, and Eddie George will provide FanDuel customers with unique content that leverages his football knowledge and expertise. Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first in the U.S. to offer Bad Beat Relief, the first in the U.S. to offer early payouts for championship teams, and the first to offer a crowdsourced promotion like Spread the Love.

FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first in the U.S. to offer Bad Beat Relief, the first in the U.S. to offer early payouts for championship teams, and the first to offer a crowdsourced promotion like Spread the Love. FanDuel Group’s Account and Wallet Technology: FanDuel Group has developed its own account and wallet technology in-house that is the backbone of the new operating system on the FanDuel app in Tennessee. The FanDuel app now connects to FanDuel’s popular fantasy sports app, so customers can use fantasy sports and sportsbook winnings interchangeably.

FanDuel Group has developed its own account and wallet technology in-house that is the backbone of the new operating system on the FanDuel app in Tennessee. The FanDuel app now connects to FanDuel’s popular fantasy sports app, so customers can use fantasy sports and sportsbook winnings interchangeably. Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

In addition, the FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts usually within twenty-four hours, a Cash-Out early feature, 24/7 customer service, and in-game wagering allowing users to bet on live games as they’re being played. FanDuel Sportsbook utilizes its own proprietary risk and trading technology and leverages the IGT PlaySports platform. The FanDuel Sportsbook also has account protections in place and a global reputation for responsible wagering.

Gambling Problem? Call TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

