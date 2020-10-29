Mobolize Announces Technology Partnership with Akamai to Enable Security on Mobile Devices

Enterprise Threat Protector (ETP) available on iOS, Android and Chrome OS leverages Mobolize technologies

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobolize, the recognized leader for providing an on-device Data Management Engine that provides security, connectivity and optimization on mobile devices, today announced a partnership with Akamai, the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, to offer security to mobile devices for enterprises. The addition of mobile protection adds an extra layer of proactive security controls and threat protection to quickly and uniformly block malicious web traffic for the growing use of mobile devices as employees work from home.

Mobile device protection will be supported by Akamai Enterprise Threat Protector, a cloud secure web gateway (SWG) that delivers persistent, universal controls and threat protection against malware and phishing to businesses around the world. Deployed on the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, Akamai Enterprise Threat Protector proactively identifies, blocks and alleviates targeted threats such as malware, ransomware, phishing and DNS data exfiltration attacks.

Mobolize’s Data Management Engine provides intelligent internet protocol (IP) packet level decisions based on its patented SmartVPN® technology. Because it’s resident on the device, the engine makes security effective on mobile devices across any network the user joins. The engine can be installed on iOS, Android and Chrome OS devices and is certified on more than 200 types of mobile devices from leading manufacturers.

“Akamai was quick to recognize that the rapid move to mobile devices and increased use of Wi-Fi networks could be a crack in any organization’s security firewall,” said Philip Mustain, Mobolize CEO and Co-Founder. “Our partnership with Akamai provides our patented technology to protect any mobile user from being affected by the growing security threats so employees can go about their business without impact.”

“We are partnering with Mobolize because its Data Management Engine has the proven capability to enable our security capabilities for mobile devices while delivering optimal device performance, including battery efficiency,” said Tim Knudsen, Akamai Vice President of Enterprise Product Management. “Given the spiked increase in usage of an individual’s mobile devices in remote working, we can give these enterprises the controls and protections they require with zero compromise on performance.”

According to IDC, 59% of end-user computing for enterprises is moving to mobile by augmenting or replacing PCs and laptops with mobile devices due to the impact of employees working at home resulting from the pandemic. This trend is predicted to continue even after the return to office work.

“Extending Mobolize’s mobile client to enterprise users in partnership with Akamai is a great testament to the advanced nature of our Data Management Engine and its ability to meet the growing market demand for security and connectivity solutions delivered on mobile endpoints,” said Colleen LeCount, Mobolize Chief Revenue Officer. “Now, high-level security using our SmartVPN® technology is available to keep Work From Home employees and their companies secure on vulnerable networks regardless of what network – Wi-Fi or cellular – is being used.”

About Mobolize

Mobolize’s enables service and technology providers to deliver security, connectivity and optimization solutions that enhance the mobile data experience. By using our patented Data Management Engine which is deployed as an app that reaches deep in the data layer of devices, mobile operators can provide value-added services and technology providers can extend their cloud solutions to meet the growing demand for extending security and connectivity to mobile endpoints. The result is enhanced protection and an improved mobile data experience for business and consumer users, while increasing revenue and competitive differentiation for our partners. Mobolize solutions are deployed on Android, iOS and Chrome OS devices. To learn more, visit www.mobolize.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Calysto Communications for Mobolize



Kristine Bennett



404-266-2060 x13



kfbennett@calysto.com

Martha Sessums



Mobolize | Director, Communications



M: 650.222.4372



msessums@mobolize.com