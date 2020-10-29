Helbiz Re-Deploys E-Scooters in Miami, Florida

The company will follow the county’s Phase 3 Covid-19 measures and guidelines to ensure safety for all users

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, has re-deployed its safe and innovative e-scooters in Miami following a county-wide halt to all micro-mobility services due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company will operate its fleet of new vehicles with swappable batteries and attached hand sanitizer within Downtown Miami and Brickell.

“As Miami begins its ‘new normal’ initiative, Helbiz is continuing our commitment to the community and re-deploying our scooters through a safe and thoughtful approach,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. “Although this pandemic has limited travel extensively, riding e-scooters is a safe way to get from place to place while social distancing, and we look forward to serving the residents and working with the city to follow all safety guidelines.”

The new and improved e-scooters will now be equipped with swappable batteries to ensure increased availability on the streets. To adhere to the Covid-19 safety regulations laid out by Miami-Dade County, each device will come with hand sanitizer for riders to easily access before and after rides. This is in addition to establishing increased hygiene and safety standards for staff when they work around the city and within the Miami warehouse where the devices are housed. All vehicles will also be cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.

As a proud member of the Miami community, Helbiz will also be providing two free 20-minute rides from now through election day to ensure residents can travel to their polling place safely. By using the promo code GOVOTE2020 on the Helbiz app, voters can catch a free, quick ride to the ballot box.

Users can download the Helbiz app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters directly from their phones with a tap. For additional information, visit www.helbiz.com.

