Apple Growth Partners Introduces Initiative to Grow Black-Owned Businesses

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleGrowthPartners–Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, is proud to announce a new initiative to help grow Black-owned businesses in Northeastern Ohio named IMPACT – Increase Minority Professionals’ Awareness and Create Traction for change.

IMPACT’s goal is to increase Black business owners’ financial network while creating traction for change. IMPACT was developed to support the growth of Black-owned businesses by eliminating some of the barriers uniquely experienced by these businesses. Partnering with IMPACT, Black business owners can expect interactive goal setting as well as business training and tools to grow.

Tax manager A’Shira Nelson, CPA, and audit and assurance manager Sunny Adams, CPA, developed, launched, and direct IMPACT, inspired to help grow Black-owned businesses through their extensive tax and audit experience.

“A key component to IMPACT is helping Black business owners navigate the financial path to access capital,” states Nelson. “These businesses are often underserved by banks or financial advisors.”

“We want to get to know you and your business,” explains Adams. “Only then can we truly understand your challenges and provide unique, relevant solutions.”

IMPACT’s formation also supports the need for Black and minority business owners to feel represented among their team of financial and business advisors.

“Our firm is committed to diversity and inclusion for both our employees and our clients,” comments chairman Chuck Mullen. “We’ve recognized Black and minority business owners may not have access to advisors that look like them, and this is a problem. We want to represent the diversity of business owners across Northeastern Ohio, and through IMPACT, A’Shira and Sunny can drive our firm’s efforts for these entrepreneurs.”

Black and minority business owners can learn more about IMPACT on the firm’s website: www.applegrowth.com/IMPACT.

