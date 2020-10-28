ZipRecruiter Expands Senior Management Team

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace, announced today an expansion of its senior management team to support growth. The company has appointed Boris Shimanovsky as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Renata Dionello as Chief People Officer (CPO).

“ZipRecruiter’s marketplace is demonstrating strong growth and experiencing significant increases among both job seekers and employers as America gets back to work. Boris and Renata bring world-class experience from multi-billion dollar companies that will be instrumental in guiding the company through its next growth phase. Renata will oversee the expansion of our entire global team and, under Boris’s leadership, we intend to expand our engineering team as we further enhance our industry-leading job matching technology,” said Ian Siegel, CEO of ZipRecruiter.

Mr. Shimanovsky has been a standout technology leader for more than a decade. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Foursquare after its merger with Factual, where he served as CTO. At ZipRecruiter, Mr. Shimanovsky will focus on growing teams of engineers and data scientists in the US and Israel and will lead ZipRecruiter’s efforts to make it even easier and faster than ever for job seekers to find their next great opportunity.

Ms. Dionello most recently led Corporate Development globally for Sony Playstation. Prior to her role at Playstation, Ms. Dionello served as Senior Director and Head of Planning and Strategic Initiatives for eBay Marketplaces. Prior to eBay she held senior roles at PayPal, The Walt Disney Company and Universal Music Group. Ms. Dionello will oversee people operations at ZipRecruiter across our teams globally.

