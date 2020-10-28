Kandji Secures $21 Million Series A from Greycroft, Okta Ventures, and B Capital Group to Reinvent Apple Device Management in the Enterprise

New funding to drive growth and innovation in the Apple enterprise management space.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kandji, the next-generation Apple enterprise management solution, today announced the close of a $21 million Series A investment round. The financing was led by Greycroft, with participation from Okta Ventures and B Capital Group. Existing investors, including First Round Capital (led by Josh Kopelman) also participated. Previous funding totaled $7.4 million.

Since emerging from stealth less than a year ago, Kandji has grown revenue at a record rate and onboarded hundreds of paying customers with tens of thousands of Apple devices, including names like Crunchbase, Belkin, Attentive, Canva, Vivint Solar, Remitly, Netskope, Doximity, HackerOne, Planview, DigiCert, FabFitFun, and Turo.

With a 95% Customer Satisfaction rate, Kandji is quickly becoming a mainstay technology for Apple IT teams at midsized and enterprise companies.

“The use of Apple devices in the enterprise is growing rapidly, and a massive opportunity exists for a modern Apple enterprise management solution,” said Teddy Citrin, Principal at Greycroft. “We were blown away by the positive feedback we heard from Kandji’s customers – they are changing the landscape and redefining what it means to manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise.”

Kandji’s cloud-first platform already goes far beyond traditional device management (MDM) with features like 150+ pre-built automations and workflows.

“Kandji’s device management streamlines the most common and complex tasks for Apple IT administrators and enables distributed workforces to get up and running quickly and securely,” said Monty Gray, SVP, Corporate Development, Okta. “With Okta Ventures, Okta is playing a critical role in accelerating innovation throughout the identity ecosystem. We look forward to working closely with the Kandji leadership team to support them as they solve critical challenges across the modern technology landscape.”

With total funding near $30 million, Kandji will use these funds to expand its enterprise features and grow the team in order to onboard more customers. The Company is already preparing major product releases such as enterprise single sign-on (SSO), Self Service functionality, and its public API.

“We have reinvented MDM with the largest library of pre-built automations and redefined Endpoint Compliance with our one-click templates – but we’re just getting started,” said Adam Pettit, Co-Founder and CEO of Kandji. “We are committed to building the next-generation solution that goes far beyond traditional MDM, into crucial functions like access, onboarding, and more. Kandji is unlike any other solution that exists, and will change the landscape of Apple enterprise management with its growing cloud-based platform of products.”

Kandji has been praised by its customers for developing an automated migration tool that seamlessly migrates large organizations off of legacy MDM providers, making it easier than ever before to transition to a modern platform.

“Kandji’s simple yet powerful approach to managing and securing Apple devices is unmatched,” said Douglas Maxwell, Senior IT Manager at Attentive, a Kandji customer. “So much is already automated for you, saving us countless hours of repetitive, manual work. Becoming a Kandji customer means tapping into the most modern, security focused, cloud-first solution to manage Apple devices. We are excited to see what they build next.”

