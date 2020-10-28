E25Bio Announces Prashant Chouta as Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RapidTest–E25Bio, innovators of rapid diagnostics and digital health platforms, announced today that Prashant Chouta has been named chief executive officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Prashant to E25Bio. Prashant comes to the team with a history of success at some of the largest companies in the world. His leadership will undoubtedly help guide E25Bio into its next phase and beyond as it looks to revolutionize pandemic response and prevention through rapid testing and information reporting,” said Ann DeWitt, general partner of The Engine.

Prashant joins the E25Bio team from Uber, where he held executive roles in the Autonomous Vehicle and Micro Mobility divisions. Prior to Uber, Prashant worked on several key technology platforms at Apple that helped launch several generations of iPhones and the first-generation Apple Watch.

“E25Bio has the opportunity to bring a diagnostic testing platform to the market that can help detect diseases, prevent future pandemics, and save lives,” said Prashant Chouta, incoming chief executive officer. “We look forward to developing our digital platform, accelerating our development pipeline and bringing our products to the market.”

ABOUT E25BIO

Founded in 2018 and based out of The Engine, the company spun out of MIT using technology developed by Dr. Irene Bosch and Dr. Lee Gehrke, the Hermann von Helmholtz Professor of Health Sciences and Technology at MIT. E25Bio develops technology for rapid diagnosis of dangerous infectious diseases such as dengue, zika and utilizes a mobile application to track disease data information in real time. In March 2020, the company developed an antigen test for the novel coronavirus. With investment from Khosla Ventures, E25Bio has since validated the test in clinical studies and looks to commercialize its product for point-of-care testing post FDA emergency use authorization.

