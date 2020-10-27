Shop the Biggest Black Friday Deals by the Best Brands at Macy’s

Browse amazing specials and thoughtful gifts at every price point now with Macy’s Black Friday Sneak Peek highlighting the best offers across categories with deals as low as $5

Shop Black Friday deals from the comfort of home throughout the month of November

On macys.com, mobile app, or safely shopping at stores nationwide – Macy’s offers a variety of ways to shop, ship and pay

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Macy’s (NYSE:M), the ultimate one-stop-shop for holiday gifting, is offering a Black Friday Sneak Peek – unveiling this year’s biggest deals by the best brands earlier than ever. Starting now, savvy shoppers can plan ahead by creating a wish list of favorite fashion, fine jewelry, tech, beauty, toys and home specials, some as low as $5, at macys.com/black-friday. Beginning November 4, customers will be able to discover and shop new, unbeatable deals each week with an updated assortment of specially-curated, early-access specials available from the comforts of home on macys.com and through the app, or safely in-store.





“This year, Black Friday at Macy’s is about allowing our customer to shop when, where and how they want – safely and friction free,” said Abigail James, Macy’s senior vice president of customer activation. “Macy’s is unveiling our biggest holiday deals earlier than ever, with specially-curated deals available online and in stores throughout the month of November. Whether shopping for stocking stuffers or stocking up on your favorite brand, we are offering our customers many convenient ways to choose how they want to shop safely this holiday season.”

While Macy’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday deals will be available all day on macys.com and Macy’s app. Stores will re-open on Friday, Nov. 27 and customers can expect to shop those same deals safely in-store. Macy’s has enhanced health and safety standards, including additional cleaning during open hours, sanitation stations throughout all stores, company-issued protective wear for store colleagues and occupancy checks with an emphasis on traffic flow to anticipate and mitigate crowds.

Macy’s is also offering customers many easy ways to shop and be sure your gifts arrive on time including contactless curbside pick-up, buy online-pick-up in store, buy online-ship to store, and same-day delivery with DoorDash. And customers have more flexibility on how to pay when shopping on-line with a buy now, pay later option with Klarna. Once the perfect deal is scored, bring on the rewards and get more perks by signing up to Macy’s Star Rewards, a free, fan-favorite loyalty program, where customers earn on every purchase every day (except gift cards, services and fees). Check out macys.com/starrewards for more information.

Take a sneak peek at some of the great discounts available throughout November, while supplies last:

Under $5

$3.99 Black & Decker Glass Bowl Chopper

$3.99 Hot Wheels ® monster trucks bash-ups vehicle

monster trucks bash-ups vehicle $3.99 Barbie ® Dreamtopia Chelsea Doll

Dreamtopia Chelsea Doll $3.99 Tzumi headphones

$4.99 Levi’s ® logo tee

logo tee $4.99 Belle De Mer cultured freshwater pearl 8mm studs

Under $10

$6.99 Bella Mini Bakers

$9.99 Loungewear

$9.99 Weatherproof & Isotoner slippers

$9.99 Pajamas and under

$9.99 Charter Club cozy plush throw

$10 Philosophy shower gels

Under $20

$15.00 MAC lipsticks

$17.99 Pop Solo karaoke microphone

$19.50 Estee Lauder lip gloss

$19.99 Fashion watch gift sets

$19.99 Puma big logo hoodie for him and her

$20.00 Lancôme set

More Incredible Deals

20% Off select toys from Hasbro, Mattel, Fisher Price & more

50% Off designer handbags

50% Off Free People sweaters

60% Off gift baskets

65% Off Effy fine jewelry

65% Off Brookstone headphones & speakers

$39.99 Charter Club cashmere

$34.99 Handheld Percussion Massage

$89.99 Instant Pot 10 qt.

$99.99 George Foreman atmosphere smokeless digital smart select grill

$229.99 KitchenAid 5 QT Artisan with Free Flex Edge Attachment

About Macy’s



Macy’s is America’s store for life. The largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. delivers quality fashion at affordable prices to customers at approximately 640 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam, as well as to customers in more than 100 international destinations through leading e-commerce site macys.com. Macy’s inspires fashion exploration and discovery through the most desired family of exclusive brands for her, for him, for the home, and via our dynamic mobile and social platforms. We know the power of celebration, demonstrated through decades of memorable experiences created during Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. Macy’s flagship stores – including New York City’s Herald Square – are internationally renowned and preeminent destinations for tourists. With the collective support of our customers and employees, Macy’s builds community and helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities by giving nearly $50 million each year, plus 146,000 hours of volunteer service. For more than 160 years, Macy’s has, and continues to, make life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

