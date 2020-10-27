MillionaireMatch Reveals the Top Luxury Cars Loved by Millionaires in 2020

MillionaireMatch is a legitimate website for millionaires and the women who date them. In a recent fun survey the platform explored what its users favorite 2020 luxury cars were with eye-opening results.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#elitesingles–Luxury cars are definitely a big part of most millionaire’s lifestyles. What luxury cars do they truly love? MillionaireMatch is a serious millionaire dating website for affluent people, and elite singles to seek like-minded people and long-term relationships. Recently, MillionaireMatch did a survey of members and revealed its millionaire users’ Top Luxury Cars of 2020.

MillionaireMatch makes every effort to be sure that its millionaire users are actually millionaires, unlike some other websites which are much more loose and lenient which leads to friction and frustration. For millionaires, wealthy individuals stated their annual income is over US $200,000.

According to the survey, the millionaire’s top luxury car choices for 2020 are:

Mercedes-Benz

BMW

Audi

Lexus

Land Rover

Porsche

Cadillac

GMC

Acura

MillionaireMatch’s non-millionaires users’ top luxury car choices for the year are:

Mercedes-Benz

BMW

Lexus

Audi

GMC

Acura

Cadillac

Infiniti

Land Rover

“We love to do things that let us know our members better and let them know each other better too,” stated Johnny Du, Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “It was especially interesting to compare our member’s top luxury cars to lists of those millionaires who aren’t using our platform.”

To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. MillionaireMatch is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

About MillionaireMatch

As a high-quality dating site since 2001, MillionaireMatch aims to help singles, millionaires and affluent people to find the like-minded singles to start the long-term relationship.

Contacts

Media



Fiona Liu



Press@MillionaireMatch.com

+1-416-628-1072