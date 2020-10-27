    • News

    MicroStrategy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

    TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 (the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year).

    MicroStrategy delivered one of its stronger quarters in years, with meaningful growth in both product licenses and deferred subscription services revenues and a significant improvement in non-GAAP operating margin. We believe our performance demonstrates growing customer demand for scalable, flexible enterprise-grade solutions that enable better business performance through data-driven decisions,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated.

    Our recent decision to make bitcoin our primary treasury reserve asset is the latest example of MicroStrategy’s embrace of virtual technologies. The purchase of $425 million of bitcoin during the quarter offers the possibility of greater return potential for investors than holding such balances in cash and has increased the overall visibility of MicroStrategy in the market. We believe our proactive management of our balance sheet, together with our improved revenue and profitability performance, can serve as catalysts to generate substantial long-term value for our shareholders,” continued Mr. Saylor.

    Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

    • Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $127.4 million, a 6.4% increase, or a 5.9% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Product licenses and subscription services revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $37.9 million, a 41.0% increase, or a 41.9% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Product support revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $71.4 million, a 2.1% decrease, or a 3.0% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Other services revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $18.2 million, an 8.8% decrease, or a 10.2% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the third quarter of 2019.
    • Gross Profit: Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $105.7 million, representing an 82.9% gross margin, compared to a gross margin of 80.1% in the third quarter of 2019.
    • Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $125.9 million, a 38.0% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019. Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, operating expenses include impairment losses on our digital assets, which were $44.2 million during the third quarter of 2020.
    • (Loss) Income from Operations: Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $20.3 million versus income from operations of $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expense and impairment losses and gains on sale from intangible assets, which include digital assets, was $26.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 versus $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.
    • Net (Loss) Income: Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $14.2 million, or $1.48 per share on a diluted basis, as compared to net income of $9.7 million, or $0.94 per share on a diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes share-based compensation expense and impairment losses and gains on sale from intangible assets, which include digital assets, was $19.8 million, or $2.06 per share on a non-GAAP diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.6 million, or $1.13 per share on a non-GAAP diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2019.
    • Cash and Short-term Investments: As of September 30, 2020, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $52.7 million, as compared to $565.6 million as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of $513.0 million.
    • Digital Assets: As of September 30, 2020, the carrying value of MicroStrategy’s digital assets (comprised solely of bitcoin) was $380.8 million, which reflects cumulative impairments of $44.2 million since acquisition. MicroStrategy accounts for its digital assets as indefinite-lived intangible assets, which are initially recorded at cost. Subsequently, they are measured at cost, net of any impairment losses incurred since acquisition. MicroStrategy determines the fair value of its bitcoin based on quoted (unadjusted) prices on the active exchange that MicroStrategy has determined is its principal market for bitcoin.  MicroStrategy considers the lowest price of one bitcoin quoted on the active exchange at any time since acquiring the specific bitcoin.  If the carrying value of a bitcoin exceeds that lowest price, an impairment loss has occurred with respect to that bitcoin in the amount equal to the difference between its carrying value and such lowest price.  Impairment losses are recognized as “Digital asset impairment losses” in MicroStrategy’s Consolidated Statements of Operations. As of September 30, 2020, the average cost and average carrying value of MicroStrategy’s bitcoin were approximately $11,111 and $9,954, respectively.  As of October 26, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. EDT, MicroStrategy had 38,250 bitcoins and the market price of one bitcoin in the principal market was approximately $13,023.

    The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Additional non-GAAP financial measures are included in our “3Q 2020 Earnings Presentation” presentation, which will be available under the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations.

    MicroStrategy uses its Intelligent Enterprise platform across the enterprise and has created an interactive dossier with quarterly financial performance data. Anyone can access the MSTR Financials dossier via a web browser, or by downloading the MicroStrategy Library app on an iOS or Android device. To download the native apps, visit MicroStrategy Library for iPad, MicroStrategy Library for iPhone, or MicroStrategy Library for Android tablet and smartphone.

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    MicroStrategy is providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP income (loss) from operations that excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense and impairment losses and gains on sale from intangible assets, which include its digital assets, (ii) non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share that exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense and impairment losses and gains on sale from intangible assets, which include its digital assets and the sale of its Voice.com domain name in the second quarter of 2019 (the “Domain Name Sale”), and (iii) non-GAAP constant currency revenues that exclude foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate business performance and to help make operating decisions.

    MicroStrategy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The first supplemental financial measure excludes (i) a significant non-cash expense that MicroStrategy believes is not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment and the resulting share-based compensation expense could vary significantly in comparison to other companies and (ii) significant impairment losses and gains on sale from intangible assets, which include MicroStrategy’s bitcoin. The second set of supplemental financial measures excludes the impact of (i) share-based compensation expense and (ii) impairment losses and gains on sale from intangible assets, which include MicroStrategy’s bitcoin and the Domain Name Sale, which was outside of MicroStrategy’s normal business operations. The third set of supplemental financial measures excludes changes resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates so that results may be compared to the same period in the prior year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. MicroStrategy believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of MicroStrategy’s operating results to those of its competitors.

    Treasury Management Strategy and Bitcoin Acquisitions

    In July 2020, MicroStrategy announced a capital allocation strategy pursuant to which it intended to use capital in excess of working capital requirements to (i) return up to $250.0 million to its stockholders over a 12-month period and (ii) invest up to another $250.0 million during the same period in one or more alternative investments or assets, which may include stocks, bonds, commodities such as gold, digital assets such as bitcoin, or other asset types. In August 2020, MicroStrategy’s Board of Directors authorized the investment of up to $250.0 million in bitcoin. In September 2020, MicroStrategy’s Board of Directors adopted a new Treasury Reserve Policy that updated MicroStrategy’s treasury management and capital allocation strategies, under which its treasury reserve assets will consist of (i) cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments (“Cash Assets”) held by MicroStrategy that exceed working capital requirements and (ii) bitcoin held by MicroStrategy, with bitcoin serving as the primary treasury reserve asset on an ongoing basis, subject to market conditions and anticipated needs of the business for Cash Assets. As part of these treasury management and capital allocation strategies, MicroStrategy purchased a total of approximately 38,250 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $425.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 for an average purchase price of approximately $11,111 per bitcoin. As a result of the Treasury Reserve Policy, in future periods, MicroStrategy may purchase additional bitcoins and increase its overall holdings of bitcoin or sell its bitcoins and decrease its overall holdings of bitcoin.

    Tender Offer

    In August 2020, MicroStrategy announced that it commenced a “modified Dutch Auction” tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase up to $250.0 million in value of shares of its issued and outstanding class A common stock, or such lesser number of shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not greater than $140.00 nor less than $122.00 per share. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 10, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, MicroStrategy repurchased an aggregate of 432,313 shares of its class A common stock through the Offer at a price of $140.00 per share for an aggregate cost of $61.3 million, inclusive of $0.8 million in certain fees and expenses related to the Offer. As of September 30, 2020, MicroStrategy had 7.3 million shares of class A common stock and 2.0 million shares of class B common stock outstanding.

    Conference Call

    MicroStrategy will be discussing its third quarter 2020 financial results on a conference call today beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. EDT. To access the conference call, dial (844) 824-7425 (domestically) or (716) 220-9429 (internationally) and use conference ID 4698795. A live and archived webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available under the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes until November 3, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestically) or (404) 537-3406 (internationally) using the passcode 4698795.

    About MicroStrategy Incorporated

    MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence®, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

    MicroStrategy, Intelligent Enterprise, MicroStrategy Library, Intelligence Everywhere, HyperIntelligence, and MicroStrategy 2020 are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

    This press release may include statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements,” including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: the extent and timing of market acceptance of MicroStrategy’s new offerings, including MicroStrategy 2020; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; continued acceptance of the Company’s other products in the marketplace; changes in the value of the Company’s bitcoin and impairment losses that may be associated therewith; fluctuations in tax benefits or provisions; the timing of significant orders; delays in or the inability of the Company to develop or ship new products; customers shifting from a product license model to a cloud subscription model; competitive factors; general economic conditions; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in MicroStrategy’s registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

    MSTR-F

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except per share data)

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

    Nine Months Ended

     

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

    $

    29,573

     

     

    $

    18,972

     

     

    $

    56,973

     

     

    $

    57,384

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    8,305

     

     

     

    7,894

     

     

     

    24,294

     

     

     

    22,142

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    37,878

     

     

     

    26,866

     

     

     

    81,267

     

     

     

    79,526

     

    Product support

     

     

    71,352

     

     

     

    72,885

     

     

     

    212,548

     

     

     

    217,313

     

    Other services

     

     

    18,178

     

     

     

    19,942

     

     

     

    55,601

     

     

     

    55,957

     

    Total revenues

     

     

    127,408

     

     

     

    119,693

     

     

     

    349,416

     

     

     

    352,796

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

     

    545

     

     

     

    526

     

     

     

    1,729

     

     

     

    1,597

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    3,656

     

     

     

    3,889

     

     

     

    11,512

     

     

     

    10,976

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    4,201

     

     

     

    4,415

     

     

     

    13,241

     

     

     

    12,573

     

    Product support

     

     

    5,679

     

     

     

    6,922

     

     

     

    19,234

     

     

     

    21,710

     

    Other services

     

     

    11,856

     

     

     

    12,478

     

     

     

    37,795

     

     

     

    41,055

     

    Total cost of revenues

     

     

    21,736

     

     

     

    23,815

     

     

     

    70,270

     

     

     

    75,338

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross profit

     

     

    105,672

     

     

     

    95,878

     

     

     

    279,146

     

     

     

    277,458

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating expenses

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sales and marketing

     

     

    35,330

     

     

     

    43,935

     

     

     

    109,799

     

     

     

    140,968

     

    Research and development

     

     

    26,638

     

     

     

    27,457

     

     

     

    78,606

     

     

     

    83,436

     

    General and administrative

     

     

    19,733

     

     

     

    19,900

     

     

     

    60,514

     

     

     

    63,684

     

    Digital asset impairment losses

     

     

    44,242

     

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    44,242

     

     

     

    0

     

    Total operating expenses

     

     

    125,943

     

     

     

    91,292

     

     

     

    293,161

     

     

     

    288,088

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (Loss) income from operations

     

     

    (20,271

    )

     

     

    4,586

     

     

     

    (14,015

    )

     

     

    (10,630

    )

    Interest income, net

     

     

    209

     

     

     

    2,941

     

     

     

    2,627

     

     

     

    8,520

     

    Other (expense) income, net

     

     

    (2,971

    )

     

     

    1,882

     

     

     

    (4,532

    )

     

     

    30,717

     

    (Loss) income before income taxes

     

     

    (23,033

    )

     

     

    9,409

     

     

     

    (15,920

    )

     

     

    28,607

     

    (Benefit from) provision for income taxes

     

     

    (8,804

    )

     

     

    (291

    )

     

     

    (5,735

    )

     

     

    6,419

     

    Net (loss) income

     

    $

    (14,229

    )

     

    $

    9,700

     

     

    $

    (10,185

    )

     

    $

    22,188

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic (loss) earnings per share (1):

     

    $

    (1.48

    )

     

    $

    0.95

     

     

    $

    (1.04

    )

     

    $

    2.16

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic (loss) earnings per share

     

     

    9,616

     

     

     

    10,251

     

     

     

    9,777

     

     

     

    10,273

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Diluted (loss) earnings per share (1):

     

    $

    (1.48

    )

     

    $

    0.94

     

     

    $

    (1.04

    )

     

    $

    2.15

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted (loss) earnings per share

     

     

    9,616

     

     

     

    10,309

     

     

     

    9,777

     

     

     

    10,336

     

    (1) Basic and fully diluted (loss) earnings per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (in thousands, except per share data)

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

    December 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019*

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

    Assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    52,653

     

     

    $

    456,727

     

    Restricted cash

     

     

    1,231

     

     

     

    1,089

     

    Short-term investments

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    108,919

     

    Accounts receivable, net

     

     

    148,512

     

     

     

    163,516

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

     

    16,040

     

     

     

    23,195

     

    Total current assets

     

     

    218,436

     

     

     

    753,446

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Digital assets

     

     

    380,758

     

     

     

    0

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

     

    45,473

     

     

     

    50,154

     

    Right-of-use assets

     

     

    79,296

     

     

     

    85,538

     

    Deposits and other assets

     

     

    15,405

     

     

     

    8,024

     

    Deferred tax assets, net

     

     

    33,537

     

     

     

    19,409

     

    Total Assets

     

    $

    772,905

     

     

    $

    916,571

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current liabilities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and operating lease liabilities

     

    $

    38,668

     

     

    $

    33,919

     

    Accrued compensation and employee benefits

     

     

    44,177

     

     

     

    48,792

     

    Deferred revenue and advance payments

     

     

    160,845

     

     

     

    187,107

     

    Total current liabilities

     

     

    243,690

     

     

     

    269,818

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Deferred revenue and advance payments

     

     

    11,657

     

     

     

    4,344

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

     

    95,591

     

     

     

    103,424

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

     

    32,651

     

     

     

    30,400

     

    Deferred tax liabilities

     

     

    24

     

     

     

    26

     

    Total Liabilities

     

     

    383,613

     

     

     

    408,012

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    0

     

    Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized; 15,937 shares issued and 7,253 shares outstanding, and 15,888 shares issued and 8,081 shares outstanding, respectively

     

     

    16

     

     

     

    16

     

    Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized; 2,014 shares issued and outstanding, and 2,035 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

     

     

    2

     

     

     

    2

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

     

    604,974

     

     

     

    593,583

     

    Treasury stock, at cost; 8,684 shares and 7,807 shares, respectively

     

     

    (782,104

    )

     

     

    (658,880

    )

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

     

     

    (6,900

    )

     

     

    (9,651

    )

    Retained earnings

     

     

    573,304

     

     

     

    583,489

     

    Total Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

    389,292

     

     

     

    508,559

     

    Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

    $

    772,905

     

     

    $

    916,571

     

    * Derived from audited financial statements.

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    (in thousands)

     

     

    Nine Months Ended

     

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net (loss) income

     

    $

    (10,185

    )

     

    $

    22,188

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

     

    9,342

     

     

     

    5,456

     

    Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets

     

     

    6,134

     

     

     

    6,087

     

    Credit losses and sales allowances

     

     

    1,874

     

     

     

    892

     

    Net realized (gain) loss on short-term investments

     

     

    (94

    )

     

     

    41

     

    Deferred taxes

     

     

    (13,341

    )

     

     

    (3,352

    )

    Release of liabilities for unrecognized tax benefits

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    (1,077

    )

    Share-based compensation expense

     

     

    7,897

     

     

     

    7,887

     

    Digital asset impairment losses

     

     

    44,242

     

     

     

    0

     

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable

     

     

    6,439

     

     

     

    11,781

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

     

    391

     

     

     

    4,513

     

    Deposits and other assets

     

     

    (175

    )

     

     

    349

     

    Accounts payable and accrued expenses

     

     

    902

     

     

     

    (11,618

    )

    Accrued compensation and employee benefits

     

     

    (7,221

    )

     

     

    (7,368

    )

    Deferred revenue and advance payments

     

     

    (12,385

    )

     

     

    23,612

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

     

    (7,148

    )

     

     

    (6,394

    )

    Other long-term liabilities

     

     

    1,625

     

     

     

    (674

    )

    Net cash provided by operating activities

     

     

    28,297

     

     

     

    52,323

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Investing activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Purchases of digital assets

     

     

    (425,000

    )

     

     

    0

     

    Proceeds from redemption of short-term investments

     

     

    119,886

     

     

     

    589,357

     

    Purchases of property and equipment

     

     

    (1,162

    )

     

     

    (9,382

    )

    Purchases of short-term investments

     

     

    (9,928

    )

     

     

    (320,487

    )

    Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

     

     

    (316,204

    )

     

     

    259,488

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Financing activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from sale of class A common stock under exercise of employee stock options

     

     

    3,616

     

     

     

    5,442

     

    Purchases of treasury stock

     

     

    (122,480

    )

     

     

    (48,244

    )

    Net cash used in financing activities

     

     

    (118,864

    )

     

     

    (42,802

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

     

     

    2,839

     

     

     

    (3,926

    )

    Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

     

     

    (403,932

    )

     

     

    265,083

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

     

     

    457,816

     

     

     

    110,786

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

     

    $

    53,884

     

     

    $

    375,869

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    REVENUE AND COST OF REVENUE DETAIL

    (in thousands)

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

    Nine Months Ended

     

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

    September 30,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    Revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses and subscription services:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

    $

    29,573

     

     

    $

    18,972

     

     

    $

    56,973

     

     

    $

    57,384

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    8,305

     

     

     

    7,894

     

     

     

    24,294

     

     

     

    22,142

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    37,878

     

     

     

    26,866

     

     

     

    81,267

     

     

     

    79,526

     

    Product support

     

     

    71,352

     

     

     

    72,885

     

     

     

    212,548

     

     

     

    217,313

     

    Other services:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Consulting

     

     

    16,954

     

     

     

    18,038

     

     

     

    51,973

     

     

     

    50,135

     

    Education

     

     

    1,224

     

     

     

    1,904

     

     

     

    3,628

     

     

     

    5,822

     

    Total other services

     

     

    18,178

     

     

     

    19,942

     

     

     

    55,601

     

     

     

    55,957

     

    Total revenues

     

     

    127,408

     

     

     

    119,693

     

     

     

    349,416

     

     

     

    352,796

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses and subscription services:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

     

    545

     

     

     

    526

     

     

     

    1,729

     

     

     

    1,597

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    3,656

     

     

     

    3,889

     

     

     

    11,512

     

     

     

    10,976

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    4,201

     

     

     

    4,415

     

     

     

    13,241

     

     

     

    12,573

     

    Product support

     

     

    5,679

     

     

     

    6,922

     

     

     

    19,234

     

     

     

    21,710

     

    Other services:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Consulting

     

     

    10,331

     

     

     

    11,102

     

     

     

    31,927

     

     

     

    35,996

     

    Education

     

     

    1,525

     

     

     

    1,376

     

     

     

    5,868

     

     

     

    5,059

     

    Total other services

     

     

    11,856

     

     

     

    12,478

     

     

     

    37,795

     

     

     

    41,055

     

    Total cost of revenues

     

     

    21,736

     

     

     

    23,815

     

     

     

    70,270

     

     

     

    75,338

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross profit

     

    $

    105,672

     

     

    $

    95,878

     

     

    $

    279,146

     

     

    $

    277,458

     

    Contacts

    MicroStrategy Incorporated

    Matt Basil

    Investor Relations

    ir@microstrategy.com
    (703) 848-8600

