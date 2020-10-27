Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits

Sapphire cardmembers can now earn up to $60 or $120 in statement credits on Peloton Digital and All-Access Memberships

WILMINGTON, Del. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Chase Sapphire® is kicking off a relationship with Peloton (Nasdaq: PTON), a leading at-home fitness platform, to give Sapphire cardmembers new ways to get even more out of their wellness routines. Starting now, Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can connect with the Peloton community and earn up to $120 and Preferred cardmembers up to $60 in statement credits for eligible Digital and All-Access Peloton Memberships, through December 31, 2021. This is the first step in a broader collaboration to provide Sapphire cardmembers more value when using their card with Peloton.

“We’ve heard from our cardmembers that personal wellness and connecting with others through new experiences are core to their lifestyle – even more so during this past year,” said Marleta Ross, General Manager of Chase Sapphire. “With Peloton, we’re excited to bring together these two key passion points and give our collective community the opportunity to unlock even more value through fitness.”

The statement credit benefits will be available to new and existing cardmembers and provide access to Peloton’s library of content in the Peloton App. Cardmembers can expect:

Reserve cardmembers: Earn up to $120 in statement credits on Peloton Digital and All-Access Memberships through December 31, 2021.



Preferred cardmembers: Earn up to $60 in statement credits on Peloton Digital and All-Access Memberships through December 31, 2021.



Cardmembers can activate their Peloton Membership benefit simply by visiting Onepeloton.com/ChaseSapphire and enrolling in an eligible Peloton Membership using their Sapphire card. The statement credits will be applied automatically until reaching the full value offered on that card. Sapphire cardmembers are also invited to join the #SapphireSquad Tag within Peloton to connect to others in the community and find and motivate each other on the Leaderboard.

Peloton Digital and All-Access Memberships give cardmembers the option to choose from thousands of on-demand or live fitness classes, including indoor cycling, outdoor and indoor running, strength training, yoga and more, as well as curated collections and programs for any fitness level – at home or on the go. Peloton All-Access Members have access to Peloton content through their Peloton Bike or Tread or the Peloton App. Peloton Digital Members have access to Peloton’s full content library through the Peloton App without having to own a Peloton Bike or Tread.

“Peloton is all about celebrating milestones. It doesn’t matter if it’s your first, tenth, or thousandth ride, run, or flow. The Peloton community is there cheering you on with high fives and pushing you to be the best version of yourself,” said Karina Kogan, SVP and Head of Global Product Marketing, Peloton. “We have thousands of classes across more than ten fitness disciplines, taught by world-class instructors, where we can move together as a community. We can’t wait to welcome Sapphire cardmembers who may be new to the Peloton community and glad we’re able to offer our existing members this wonderful benefit.”

This is in addition to all of the benefits Sapphire cardmembers already enjoy, including earning 3x or 2x points on travel, including tolls and parking, and dining purchases, including delivery and takeout. Plus, the recently announced option to redeem Ultimate Rewards points to pay for all or a portion of existing purchases in the current categories of grocery store, home improvement, dining or charitable contributions using the Pay Yourself BackSM feature.

For more information or to activate a Peloton Membership, visit Onepeloton.com/ChaseSapphire. And Sapphire cardmembers can check out all perks and benefits available by visiting www.Chase.com/MoreSapphire.

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 3 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand’s immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 38 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

