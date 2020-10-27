Get Apple TV+ on Us with Select TVision LIVE Packages from T-Mobile

Plus, get Apple TV 4K for just $99 — an $80 savings!

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–But wait … there’s more. In addition to unveiling the company’s latest Un-carrier move, three distinct streaming services — TVision LIVE, VIBE and CHANNELS — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has even more good news today for TV fans! Customers who sign up for TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone packages by December 31 will get Apple TV+ on us for a year, PLUS the option to add Apple TV 4K for just $99 — an $80 savings after rebate.

TVision is TV done right — it’s everything you love about cable and streaming services, minus the stuff you don’t. Yes to streaming right-sized lineups at prices you’ll love … and no to clunky boxes, annual contracts, bloated lineups and high costs.

And with this deal from Apple TV+, there’s even more of what you love about TV included, on us — Apple TV+ is home to Apple Originals, including hit series “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso” and feature films like “Greyhound,” “The Banker,” and “On the Rocks.”

Subscribers also have the option to add Apple TV 4K for just $99 — an $80 savings after rebate. Apple TV 4K is the most powerful entertainment device for enjoying TV shows, movies, music, photos, games and apps on the biggest screen in the home, and delivers the highest quality cinematic experience of stunning 4K HDR visuals and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos.

These deals start November 1 and end December 31. For Apple TV+ on Us, just sign up for TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone and head here. Subscribers to TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone can get Apple TV 4K for just $99 at a T-Mobile store or head here for more info.

Apple TV+ 1 year on us: With TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone. Register at promotions.t-mobile.com/appletv by 12/31/20 and redeem code in the Apple TV app or iTunes on or before 1/31/21One offer per account. Restrictions and other terms apply. Apple TV 4K 32GB Rebate: With TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone. $80 rebate via virtual prepaid Mastercard® Card, Max 1 offer/account. Video at up to 4K; depends on Internet connection and streaming source. See Terms and Conditions (including arbitration provision) at TVision.com for additional information.

