Dollar General Announces One-Day-Only Early Holiday Savings on November 13

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced an exciting pre-holiday sales event on Friday, November 13 with incredible deals to help families save more this holiday season. With specials available at nearly 17,000 stores and select offerings at www.dollargeneral.com, customers can shop for incredible savings on toys, holiday décor, gifts, crafts, baking essentials and household necessities.

“With the holidays quickly approaching, we are thrilled to provide customers with a special, one-day savings event in stores and online to provide customers with an opportunity to shop and save early this season,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “This year’s holiday product assortment will continue to deliver on the value and quality expectations our customers trust us to provide. Whether customers are looking to start holiday decorating, get an early start on gift giving for everyone on their list or stock their pantry, we look forward to sharing amazing offers and helping customers stretch their budgets to celebrate the upcoming seasons affordably.”

The one-day-only event on November 13 will include some of the following offers while supplies last. Specific assortments may vary by store.

Holiday Décor



Decorate to celebrate this holiday with 50 percent off savings on any six-foot artificial tree, pinecones and holiday floral stems. Add a sparkle of lights with a 200-count set of LED lights for only $5 and don’t forget about outdoor décor with assorted items priced at 50 percent off. Customers may also take advantage of 50 percent savings on select Holiday Style crafting items. Use blankets to accent holiday decor and keep warm with select fleece throws (regularly $5) offered at 50 percent off and assorted heated throws offered for $20 each!

Health and Beauty



The full exclusive Believe Beauty line, which debuted in 2019 and offers nearly 150 items at $5 or less, as well as assorted L.A. Colors® items will be available buy one, get one 50 percent off. Customers can save $2 instantly on select Colgate® toothbrushes and use DG Digital Coupons to save an additional $9 on BIC® Us® razor products.

Food Essentials



Dollar General’s pre-holiday event includes tasty offers including:

Red Baron® assorted varieties: Three for $10. (Must purchase three to receive the discounted price.)

Progresso® soup assorted varieties: Three for $3. (Must purchase three to receive the discounted price.)

Purchase a Libby’s® 15-ounce canned pumpkin and receive a free 12-ounce Carnation® Evaporated Milk

Buy one Betty Crocker® Hamburger Helper® assorted varieties, get a second free. (Must purchase two to receive the discounted price.)

Gift Giving



Get an early start on gift giving this season with gifts for everyone on the list! Qualifying toys will be offered at buy one, get a second 75 percent off, LEGO® toys will be offered at buy one, get a second 40 percent off and select children’s books will be offered at buy one, get one free! Electronics fans can take advantage of a Sylvania® Hi-Fi Bluetooth® Boombox for $15 and a Vibe® gaming bundle or headset for only $10! Consider purchasing onesie sleepwear for the family for only $8 each or buy-one, get-one 50 percent off savings on assorted fragrance gift sets. Shoppers can also save $5 on Apple® $25 or $50 gift cards with a DG digital coupon offer available at www.dg.com/coupons.

*All buy one, get one free or at a discount price offers require the purchase of two items to receive the discounted price.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,720 stores in 46 states as of July 31, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

