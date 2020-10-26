Ryder Introduces RyderGyde™ Touchless Check-in Process, A Contactless Experience for Drivers

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, announced today a comprehensive touchless check-in process for drivers that will eliminate in-person contact when arriving for service. By implementing a touchless check-in process across nearly 800 maintenance locations in North American, Ryder is ensuring the well-being and protection in all aspects of the business for employees, drivers, and customers to stay safe during the pandemic. Powered by RyderGyde, Ryder’s digital fleet management tool, drivers will be alerted to check-in via geo-location technology and onsite signage.

“It is important that we take every measure to reduce person-to-person contact at every Ryder location while maintaining our high customer service level that our customers have come to expect,” said Aimee Schmalzle, group director of product platforms and technology for Ryder. “Our main priority, especially in today’s environment, is to continually innovate to keep our customers and employees safe. We’re making widespread adoption of our touchless check-in easy and accessible for all drivers. Not only will RyderGyde’s new touchless feature ensure social distancing practices, but it should also improve efficiency across our fleet management operations.”

RyderGyde provides fleet management customers with a secure way to check-in to U.S. shops during the day or at night. When drivers arrive to a Ryder location, they can use their mobile phone camera to scan a QR code to check-in a vehicle. Drivers will simply need to answer a few questions from the safety and convenience of their phone and then drop the keys off at a key drop box. The new process greatly reduces the amount of interaction previously needed to check-in a vehicle.

RyderGyde is optimizing communication, minimizing human interaction during COVID-19, and ultimately promoting a health-focused experience for drivers and Ryder employees.

RyderGyde is accessible at rydergyde.com and the mobile app is available for download on iOS and Android devices from the App Store and Google Play.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

