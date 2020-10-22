GAN Launches Simulated Gaming for Agua Caliente Casinos in California

Unique integrated product development creates seamless experience for top gaming operators across platforms

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announces the launch of the Play Agua® social casino site and app for the Agua Caliente Casinos. The solution is powered by GAN’s core Simulated Gaming software, enabling casino operators to engage with their patrons through an authentic internet and mobile social gaming experience, even in states where legislation allowing licensed real money iGaming is yet to arrive. The unique software provides meaningful marketing, brand building, and revenue opportunities for both operators and GAN.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians owns and operates three California-based locations: Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, and coming later this fall, Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. As part of Agua Caliente’s efforts to bring a more robust experience to California players, GAN was selected to develop a custom solution bringing social casino gaming live on iOS, Android, and desktop while also integrating with Agua Caliente’s loyalty membership rewards program, the ACE Club. GAN will be also providing Marketing Services – acquisition and retention marketing as part of the service.

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN, commented:

“ We are excited that our unique Simulated Gaming software has been proven to seamlessly integrate with our customer’s exciting loyalty programs, while also expanding their access point to consumers. Our new partnership with Agua Caliente Casinos will help them provide an enhanced social casino gaming experience and gain awareness and exposure to new states. We look forward to expanding our partnership and growing with Agua Caliente over the next several years.”

Bill Oliver, CIO of Agua Caliente Casinos, commented:

“ GAN’s custom front end development and speed of delivery made them the right partner to introduce Play Agua®. We look forward to delivering existing and new customers with a seamless experience across all platforms, and are proud to have partnered with the industry’s leading provider.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

ABOUT AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS

Agua Caliente Casinos are located in Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, and opening in late 2020 in Cathedral City, CA. Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage is the only property in California that has been awarded the Forbes Four-Star Rating for three different locations within the resort hotel. The Sunstone Spa, also ranked in the top spas in the U.S. and no. 1 in California by Spas of America’s Top 100 Spas 2019; The Steakhouse winner of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence consecutively since 2007; and the resort hotel have all achieved Forbes Four-Star status. Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage is also a AAA Four Diamond property and was ranked top 10 for “Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas” in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2018 travel awards. Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage is also home to Southern California’s premier entertainment venue, The Show, which features a legendary lineup of performers. Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs offers the newest slot machines, a variety of table game action, high-limit gaming, plus fine dining and shopping, all in a fabulous setting in historic downtown Palm Springs. Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, opening in late 2020, is the newest gem in the Agua Caliente Casinos’ crown and consists of over 30,000 sq. feet of gaming, including 530 slot machines, and eight table games. The 12,000 sq. foot outdoor Agua Caliente Pavilion sets this property apart as it will host live entertainment, an array of special events, and community gatherings, all with an amazing view of desert landscape and picturesque mountain tops. This beautiful property will also boast a three-meal dine-in restaurant, 360 Sports Bar, the sister outlet of 360 Sports Bar in Rancho Mirage, that will amaze sports fan with its state-of-the-art sights and sounds, and the 24-hour Java Caliente coffee shop. The Agua Caliente Casinos are owned and operated by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, which also owns the world-renowned Indian Canyons and Tahquitz Canyon hiking trails, and the Indian Canyons.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future business opportunities with Penn National, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

