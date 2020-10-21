U.S. Department of Homeland Security Is Seeking Faculty, Graduate Students and Undergraduate Students for Summer 2021 Research Programs

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ORISE–The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seeking faculty, undergraduate and graduate students interested in participating in one of its 10-week programs in summer 2021.

Summer Research Team Program for Minority Serving Institutions

The Summer Research Team Program provides faculty and student teams from Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) with opportunities to conduct research at the university-based DHS Centers of Excellence. Faculty members and students currently teaching or enrolled at an MSI in a discipline, major or concentration directly related to a homeland security STEM research area are encouraged to apply. All applicants must be U.S. citizens, and each team must be comprised of one faculty member and up to two students (undergraduate and/or graduate level).

Applications and supporting materials must be submitted via Zintellect no later than January 11, 2021, 11:59 PM EST. https://www.zintellect.com/Opportunity/Details/DHS-SRTMSI-2021-FacultyApp

Homeland Security Professional Opportunities for Student Workforce to Experience Research (HS-POWER)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate Office of University Programs sponsors the Professional Opportunities for the Student Workforce to Experience Research Program (HS-POWER) for undergraduate and graduate students. HS-POWER is open to students majoring in a broad spectrum of homeland security related science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines as well as DHS mission-relevant research areas.

As a participant in the HS-POWER Program, you will participate in quality research experiences with federal research facilities and other Homeland Security STEM focused entities nationwide either onsite or in a virtual environment. This experience will provide you with a competitive edge as you apply your education, talent and skills in a variety of settings within the DHS enterprise. Additionally, you will establish connections with DHS professionals that facilitate long-term relationships between yourself, researchers, DHS personnel and research facilities.

Applications and supporting materials must be submitted via Zintellect by October 30, 2020 11:59:00 PM EDT.

https://www.zintellect.com/Opportunity/Details/DHS-POWER-2020-04

For more information, visit http://www.orau.gov/dhseducation/internships/ or email dhsed@orau.org. Connect with ORISE…on the GO! Download the new ORISE GO mobile app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to help you stay engaged, connected, and informed during your ORISE experience and beyond!

Contacts

Amy Schwinge



865-335-9979



amy.schwinge@orau.org