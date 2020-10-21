SquadLocker Launches New Podcast Showcasing School and Sports Mentors who Inspire and Shape America’s Youth

CEO Gary Goldberg hosts new On the Whistle podcast spotlighting players, teachers, and coaches and their resilience, leadership, and influence in the lives of youth

WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OnTheWhistle—SquadLocker, a leading provider of online tools and services for teams and organizations to manage custom apparel and equipment purchasing, has released the first four episodes of its new podcast, “On the Whistle,” hosted by Gary Goldberg, CEO of SquadLocker. Produced by Sweet Fish Media, the show explores the inspiration and impact that coaches, teachers, and administrators from schools and youth organizations have on improving the lives of young people.

WHAT: First Episodes of “On the Whistle” Podcast Released: Introductory Episode: Why You Should Listen to On the Whistle with producer Lesley Crews and Gary Goldberg

Episode 1: Great Kids, Great Cops: How Sports Can Change a Community with guest Jeff Hood

Episode 2: Mentorship: How to Coach the Right Way with Dan Koppen

Episode 3: The Culture of Coaching with Jamie Rice

Episode 4: Bringing Squash Out of the Ivory Tower with Greg Zaff WHERE: http://www.onthewhistle.com/

“Coaches, teachers, and mentors are the unsung heroes in the fabric of America’s youth, and I’m excited to spotlight some of their stories on my new youth sports leadership podcast,” said Gary Goldberg. “Thank you to my amazing first guests who share their inspiring and positive stories, certainly what audiences are craving today. All episodes of On the Whistle will feature important stories of resilience, leadership, responsibility, and self-awareness as we examine the journey that athletes and mentors take from the heart to the mind.”

In Episode 1, Gary talks with Jeff Hood, CEO of National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc., about the organization’s great work, his background as a basketball player, what modern kids need, and more. Jeff points out, “Everybody’s hearing from the voice of the adult, but what about the voice of our youth?”

In Episode 2, Dan Koppen, two-time Super Bowl champion for the New England Patriots and now Enterprise Brand Advocate for SquadLocker, talks about how his first mentors and coaches influenced him, when and why parents need to make room for coaches, where the transition points lie between high school, college, and pro sports, and the halo of great leadership. Dan comments, “A lot of the things you get from football apply to real life and in your businesses, your family, and your personal life.”

Jamie Rice, Head Coach for Babson College Hockey talks in Episode 3 about his journey to coaching, what has made him successful in sports leadership, what it means for kids not having as much free time today as they used to, and how to teach ethics and morality while you’re teaching hockey. Jamie says, “You don’t need to tell people what you are or what you want to be. You need to live in it and embody it.”

Greg Zaff, founder and CEO of SquashBusters, is changing the world through the game of Squash. In Episode 4, he talks about how you play the game, the power the game has in transforming the lives of less privileged kids, and how you can help close the opportunity gap. Greg says, “We create a theory of change by teaching them about themselves in their own capacity to grow and struggle and succeed and to dream.”

