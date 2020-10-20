    • News

    Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

    Daily Active Users increased 18% year-over-year to 249 million

    Revenue increased 52% year-over-year to $679 million

    Operating cash flow improved 28% year-over-year to $(55) million

    SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

    Financial Highlights

    • Operating cash flow improved by $21 million to $(55) million in Q3 2020, compared to the prior year.
    • Free Cash Flow improved by $15 million to $(70) million in Q3 2020, compared to the prior year.
    • Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 1,624 million at September 30, 2020, compared to 1,565 million one year ago.
    • Revenue increased 52% to $679 million in Q3 2020, compared to the prior year.
    • Net loss was $(200) million in Q3 2020, compared to $(227) million in the prior year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA was $56 million in Q3 2020, compared to $(42) million in the prior year.

    Our focus on delivering value for our community and advertising partners is yielding positive results during this challenging time. We’re excited about the growth of our business in Q3 as we continue to make long-term investments in our future,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO. “The adoption of augmented reality is happening faster than we had previously anticipated, and we are working together as a team to execute on the many opportunities in front of us.”

     

    Three Months Ended

    September 30,

     

    Percent

     

    Nine Months Ended

    September 30,

     

    Percent

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    Change

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    Change

    (Unaudited)

    (in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Cash used in operating activities

    $

    (54,828

    )

     

    $

    (76,149

    )

     

    (28

    )%

     

    $

    (115,099

    )

     

    $

    (238,116

    )

     

    (52

    )%

    Free Cash Flow

    $

    (69,555

    )

     

    $

    (84,087

    )

     

    17

    %

     

    $

    (156,484

    )

     

    $

    (265,501

    )

     

    41

    %

    Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards

     

    1,623,630

     

     

     

    1,565,208

     

     

    4

    %

     

     

    1,623,630

     

     

     

    1,565,208

     

     

    4

    %

    Operating loss

    $

    (167,864

    )

     

    $

    (228,853

    )

     

    (27

    )%

     

    $

    (764,836

    )

     

    $

    (849,732

    )

     

    (10

    )%

    Revenue

    $

    678,668

     

     

    $

    446,199

     

     

    52

    %

     

    $

    1,595,304

     

     

    $

    1,154,646

     

     

    38

    %

    Net loss

    $

    (199,853

    )

     

    $

    (227,375

    )

     

    (12

    )%

     

    $

    (831,740

    )

     

    $

    (792,956

    )

     

    5

    %

    Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    56,361

     

     

    $

    (42,375

    )

     

    233

    %

     

    $

    (120,446

    )

     

    $

    (244,537

    )

     

    51

    %

    Diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

    $

    (0.14

    )

     

    $

    (0.16

    )

     

    (16

    )%

     

    $

    (0.58

    )

     

    $

    (0.58

    )

     

    (1

    )%

    Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

    $

    0.01

     

     

    $

    (0.04

    )

     

    120

    %

     

    $

    (0.16

    )

     

    $

    (0.20

    )

     

    (20

    )%

    Q3 2020 Summary & Key Highlights

    Daily Active Users grew by 18% year-over-year and we saw increased engagement across key metrics:

    • DAUs were 249 million in Q3 2020, an increase of 39 million or 18% year-over-year.
    • DAUs increased sequentially and year-over-year on each of iOS and Android platforms.
    • The average number of Snaps created every day grew 25% year-over-year.

    We continue to invest in our Discover platform as a destination for content that entertains and informs:

    • Total daily time spent by Snapchatters watching Shows increased by over 50% year-over-year in Q3 2020.
    • The daily average number of Snapchatters in India watching Discover content increased by nearly 50% sequentially in Q3 2020.
    • More than 40% of the US Gen Z population watched sports Discover content on Snapchat last month.
    • SportsCenter viewership on Snapchat increased by 80% from July to September.
    • We launched a new unscripted series called “The Solution Committee” in which Jaden Smith seeks out the help of young activists and celebrity friends to explore racial and social justice issues.
    • Our “VS The World” docuseries franchise launched its second season, featuring Conor McGregor, and reached over 14 million viewers.
    • We launched a new unscripted series called “Coach Kev” in which Kevin Hart inspires Snapchatters to live their best lives through bursts of inspiration, positivity, and wisdom.

    We continue to invest in our camera and augmented reality platforms:

    • As of the end of Q3 2020, over 1.5 million Lenses have been created by our community through Lens Studio.
    • The ‘Raise Your Voice’ Lens generated over 70 million impressions and over 48,000 hours of playtime, demonstrating the power of AR as a format in honoring the legacy of important movements, such as the March on Washington in 1963.
    • Our ‘Anime Style’ Lens powered by real time machine learning was engaged with 3 billion times in its first week.
    • We added 2D body tracking technology in Lens Studio, allowing Lens creators to make AR experiences for the full human body.
    • We released Lens Favorites, a new feature that allows Snapchatters to pin their favorite Lenses for future use, to our Android users.
    • We launched our first Local Lens experience called City Painter, allowing Snapchatters to virtually paint the shared digital space on Carnaby Street in London.

    We strengthened our ad platform and products while engaging with advertisers:

    • We partnered with Champs Sports, Clearly, Essie, Hoka One One, Kohl’s, Levi’s, Jordan Brand, and Sally Hansen to launch augmented reality-powered virtual try-on experiences.
    • We launched ‘Meet the Snapchat Generation,’ our first-ever global business-to-business marketing campaign highlighting Snapchat’s unique audience.
    • We launched Platform Burst, which allows advertisers to purchase ad inventory across different formats to reach a significant portion of their target audience over a few days.
    • We launched a Snap Select gaming bundle, which is the first commercial bundle tailored to a specific category and has led to impactful partnerships with advertisers.

    We continue to innovate to better serve our large and engaged community:

    • We introduced Creator Profiles to our community, providing Creators with a permanent profile to host their photo, video, and Lenses content, Story replies, and data analytics insights.
    • We launched Sounds on Snapchat, empowering Snapchatters to express themselves by adding licensed music from emerging and established artists to their Snaps, including music companies like Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing, The NMPA, and Merlin.
    • We helped over 1 million Snapchatters with voter registration for the upcoming 2020 U.S. General Election through our ‘Register to Vote’ Mini, developed in partnership with Democracy Works.
    • Our Bitmoji team launched its first-ever branded customizable Mix and Match collection, in partnership with Ralph Lauren, and millions of users globally have dressed their Bitmoji in Ralph Lauren since launch.
    • Snapchatters can now dress their Bitmoji avatars in a new collection of 19 different digital apparel and sneakers from Nike’s Jordan brand, including the new Air Jordan XXXV.
    • Our Headspace Mini, developed in partnership with Headspace, was used by 5 million users in its first month after launch and we released two new meditations in honor of World Mental Health Day.

    Financial Guidance

    Given the uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly shifting macro conditions, we are not providing revenue or Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020.

    Conference Call Information

    Snap Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern today. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at investor.snap.com. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

    Snap Inc. uses the investor.snap.com and snap.com/news websites as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligation under Regulation FD.

    Definitions

    Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment.

    Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards includes common shares outstanding, restricted stock units, restricted stock awards, and outstanding stock options.

    Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense) net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time.

    A Daily Active User (DAU) is defined as a registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat application at least once during a defined 24-hour period. We calculate average DAUs for a particular quarter by adding the number of DAUs on each day of that quarter and dividing that sum by the number of days in that quarter.

    Average revenue per user (ARPU) is defined as quarterly revenue divided by the average DAUs.

    A Monthly Active User (MAU) is defined as a registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat application at least once during the 30-day period ending on the calendar month-end. We calculate average Monthly Active Users for a particular quarter by calculating the average of the MAUs as of each calendar month-end in that quarter.

    Addressable reach is defined as the approximate number of Snapchat users that an ad could reach over a 28-day period in a given locality. When we calculate the percentage of a demographic group that can be reached, we do so by dividing addressable reach by relevant census figures. Addressable reach and age data are subject to limitations. For more information, see Snap’s SEC filings and businesshelp.snapchat.com.

    Note: For adjustments and additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures and other items discussed, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and “Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics.”

    About Snap Inc.

    Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding guidance, our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, user growth and engagement, product initiatives, and objectives of management for future operations, and the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the economy as a whole, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. We caution you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

    You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that we believe may continue to affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: our financial performance; our lack of profitability to date; our ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; our ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing our international expansion and our growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; our ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; our ability to repay outstanding debt; and future acquisitions or investments, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in Snap Inc.’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, including future developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, except as required by law.

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

    We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow, which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business and is a key financial indicator used by management. Additionally, we believe that Free Cash Flow is an important measure since we use third-party infrastructure partners to host our services and therefore we do not incur significant capital expenditures to support revenue generating activities. Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

    We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income (loss); excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense), net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in Adjusted EBITDA.

    We use the non-GAAP financial measure of non-GAAP net loss, which is defined as net income (loss); excluding amortization of intangible assets; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time; and related income tax adjustments. Non-GAAP net loss and weighted average diluted shares are then used to calculate non-GAAP diluted net loss per share. Similar to Adjusted EBITDA, we believe these measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses we exclude in the measure.

    We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

    For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

    Snap Inc., “Snapchat,” and our other registered and common law trade names, trademarks, and service marks are the property of Snap Inc. or our subsidiaries.

    SNAP INC.

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    (in thousands, unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended

    September 30,

     

    Nine Months Ended

    September 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Cash flows from operating activities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net loss

    $

    (199,853

    )

     

    $

    (227,375

    )

     

    $

    (831,740

    )

     

    $

    (792,956

    )

    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

    activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

    21,804

     

     

     

    20,646

     

     

     

    63,933

     

     

     

    66,625

     

    Stock-based compensation

     

    192,080

     

     

     

    161,228

     

     

     

    550,300

     

     

     

    519,358

     

    Deferred income taxes

     

    (1,186

    )

     

     

    170

     

     

     

    (3,698

    )

     

     

    195

     

    Gain on divestiture

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (39,883

    )

    Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

     

    24,503

     

     

     

    6,412

     

     

     

    56,478

     

     

     

    6,412

     

    Other

     

    7,252

     

     

     

    (1,245

    )

     

     

    15,369

     

     

     

    (4,561

    )

    Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable, net of allowance

     

    (151,856

    )

     

     

    (62,855

    )

     

     

    (43,310

    )

     

     

    (30,736

    )

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

    (10,608

    )

     

     

    (490

    )

     

     

    (19,352

    )

     

     

    (4,980

    )

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

     

    10,054

     

     

     

    35,633

     

     

     

    28,307

     

     

     

    57,254

     

    Other assets

     

    3,390

     

     

     

    2,139

     

     

     

    2,343

     

     

     

    4,540

     

    Accounts payable

     

    3,435

     

     

     

    4,220

     

     

     

    11,448

     

     

     

    28,319

     

    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

     

    61,595

     

     

     

    23,243

     

     

     

    94,368

     

     

     

    16,655

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

    (15,760

    )

     

     

    (36,008

    )

     

     

    (40,739

    )

     

     

    (63,259

    )

    Other liabilities

     

    322

     

     

     

    (1,867

    )

     

     

    1,194

     

     

     

    (1,099

    )

    Net cash used in operating activities

     

    (54,828

    )

     

     

    (76,149

    )

     

     

    (115,099

    )

     

     

    (238,116

    )

    Cash flows from investing activities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Purchases of property and equipment

     

    (14,727

    )

     

     

    (7,938

    )

     

     

    (41,385

    )

     

     

    (27,385

    )

    Proceeds from divestiture, net

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    73,796

     

    Non-marketable investments

     

    (3,500

    )

     

     

    (1,050

    )

     

     

    (95,341

    )

     

     

    (3,750

    )

    Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

     

    (33,508

    )

     

     

     

     

     

    (53,712

    )

     

     

     

    Purchases of marketable securities

     

    (1,148,344

    )

     

     

    (1,115,358

    )

     

     

    (2,576,892

    )

     

     

    (1,924,398

    )

    Sales of marketable securities

     

    155,899

     

     

     

    24,948

     

     

     

    373,857

     

     

     

    102,437

     

    Maturities of marketable securities

     

    668,930

     

     

     

    411,079

     

     

     

    1,898,176

     

     

     

    1,193,739

     

    Other

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (500

    )

     

     

    1,029

     

    Net cash used in investing activities

     

    (375,250

    )

     

     

    (688,319

    )

     

     

    (495,797

    )

     

     

    (584,532

    )

    Cash flows from financing activities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs

     

     

     

     

    1,251,848

     

     

     

    988,582

     

     

     

    1,251,848

     

    Purchase of capped calls

     

     

     

     

    (102,086

    )

     

     

    (100,000

    )

     

     

    (102,086

    )

    Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

     

    2,434

     

     

     

    7,788

     

     

     

    26,041

     

     

     

    14,726

     

    Net cash provided by financing activities

     

    2,434

     

     

     

    1,157,550

     

     

     

    914,623

     

     

     

    1,164,488

     

    Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

     

    (427,644

    )

     

     

    393,082

     

     

     

    303,727

     

     

     

    341,840

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

     

    1,252,631

     

     

     

    337,732

     

     

     

    521,260

     

     

     

    388,974

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

    $

    824,987

     

     

    $

    730,814

     

     

    $

    824,987

     

     

    $

    730,814

     

    Supplemental disclosures

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash paid for income taxes, net

    $

    1,309

     

     

    $

    643

     

     

    $

    2,679

     

     

    $

    564

     

    Cash paid for interest

    $

    5,113

     

     

    $

    380

     

     

     

    10,378

     

     

     

    1,176

     

    SNAP INC.

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended

    September 30,

     

    Nine Months Ended

    September 30,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Revenue

    $

    678,668

     

     

    $

    446,199

     

     

    $

    1,595,304

     

     

    $

    1,154,646

     

    Costs and expenses:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenue

     

    293,095

     

     

     

    223,140

     

     

     

    796,959

     

     

     

    642,399

     

    Research and development

     

    283,639

     

     

     

    211,599

     

     

     

    783,115

     

     

     

    663,983

     

    Sales and marketing

     

    143,511

     

     

     

    123,240

     

     

     

    397,834

     

     

     

    332,626

     

    General and administrative

     

    126,287

     

     

     

    117,073

     

     

     

    382,232

     

     

     

    365,370

     

    Total costs and expenses

     

    846,532

     

     

     

    675,052

     

     

     

    2,360,140

     

     

     

    2,004,378

     

    Operating loss

     

    (167,864

    )

     

     

    (228,853

    )

     

     

    (764,836

    )

     

     

    (849,732

    )

    Interest income

     

    2,801

     

     

     

    10,317

     

     

     

    16,158

     

     

     

    25,579

     

    Interest expense

     

    (28,212

    )

     

     

    (8,654

    )

     

     

    (68,052

    )

     

     

    (10,219

    )

    Other income (expense), net

     

    (5,669

    )

     

     

    (1,481

    )

     

     

    (14,483

    )

     

     

    41,477

     

    Loss before income taxes

     

    (198,944

    )

     

     

    (228,671

    )

     

     

    (831,213

    )

     

     

    (792,895

    )

    Income tax benefit (expense)

     

    (909

    )

     

     

    1,296

     

     

     

    (527

    )

     

     

    (61

    )

    Net loss

    $

    (199,853

    )

     

    $

    (227,375

    )

     

    $

    (831,740

    )

     

    $

    (792,956

    )

    Net loss per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    $

    (0.14

    )

     

    $

    (0.16

    )

     

    $

    (0.58

    )

     

    $

    (0.58

    )

    Diluted

    $

    (0.14

    )

     

    $

    (0.16

    )

     

    $

    (0.58

    )

     

    $

    (0.58

    )

    Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    1,466,420

     

     

     

    1,393,358

     

     

     

    1,446,040

     

     

     

    1,364,327

     

    Diluted

     

    1,466,420

     

     

     

    1,393,358

     

     

     

    1,446,040

     

     

     

    1,364,327

     

    SNAP INC.

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (in thousands, except par value)

     

     

    September 30,

    2020

     

    December 31,

    2019

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    Assets

     

     

     

    Current assets

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    824,070

     

     

    $

    520,317

     

    Marketable securities

     

    1,900,935

     

     

     

    1,592,488

     

    Accounts receivable, net of allowance

     

    529,872

     

     

     

    492,194

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

    60,837

     

     

     

    38,987

     

    Total current assets

     

    3,315,714

     

     

     

    2,643,986

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

    175,199

     

     

     

    173,667

     

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

     

    269,141

     

     

     

    275,447

     

    Intangible assets, net

     

    91,796

     

     

     

    92,121

     

    Goodwill

     

    816,113

     

     

     

    761,153

     

    Other assets

     

    149,811

     

     

     

    65,550

     

    Total assets

    $

    4,817,774

     

     

    $

    4,011,924

     

    Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

    Current liabilities

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

    $

    61,978

     

     

    $

    46,886

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

    40,994

     

     

     

    42,179

     

    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

     

    507,134

     

     

     

    410,610

     

    Total current liabilities

     

    610,106

     

     

     

    499,675

     

    Convertible senior notes, net

     

    1,650,246

     

     

     

    891,776

     

    Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

     

    287,105

     

     

     

    303,178

     

    Other liabilities

     

    71,546

     

     

     

    57,382

     

    Total liabilities

     

    2,619,003

     

     

     

    1,752,011

     

    Commitments and contingencies

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

    Class A non-voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 3,000,000 shares authorized, 1,160,127 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, and 3,000,000 shares authorized, 1,229,446 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020.

     

    12

     

     

     

    12

     

    Class B voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 700,000 shares authorized, 24,522 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, and 700,000 shares authorized, 23,643 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020.

     

     

     

     

     

    Class C voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 260,888 shares authorized, 231,147 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, and 260,888 shares authorized, 231,627 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020.

     

    2

     

     

     

    2

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

    9,968,707

     

     

     

    9,205,256

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

     

    8,499

     

     

     

    573

     

    Accumulated deficit

     

    (7,778,449

    )

     

     

    (6,945,930

    )

    Total stockholders’ equity

     

    2,198,771

     

     

     

    2,259,913

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

    $

    4,817,774

     

     

    $

    4,011,924

     

    Contacts

    Investors and Analysts:

    ir@snap.com

    Press:

    press@snap.com

    Read full story here

