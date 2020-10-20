Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.48 Versus $1.22 in 2019, Reflecting Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth of 5.6% on an Organic Basis

Raises 2020 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS Forecast to a Range of $5.03 to $5.08, or $5.05 to $5.10 on an Adjusted Basis, Reflecting Organic Growth of Around 5% to 6%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) today announces its 2020 third-quarter results. Comparisons presented in this press release on a “like-for-like” basis reflect pro forma 2019 results, which have been adjusted for the deconsolidation of PMI’s Canadian subsidiary, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, Inc. (RBH), effective March 22, 2019 (the date of deconsolidation). In addition, PMI’s total market share has been restated for previous periods to reflect the deconsolidation. Growth rates presented in this press release on an organic basis for consolidated financial results reflect currency-neutral underlying results and “like-for-like” comparisons, where applicable. Adjustments, other calculations and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the schedules to this press release.

2020 THIRD-QUARTER & YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS

2020 Third-Quarter

Reported diluted EPS of $1.48, up by 21.3%; up by 28.7%, excluding currency

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.42, down by 0.7%; up by 5.6% on an organic basis

Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume down by 7.6% (reflecting cigarette shipment volume down by 9.8%, and heated tobacco unit shipment volume up by 18.7% to 19.0 billion units)

Market share for heated tobacco units in IQOS markets, excluding the U.S., up by 1.5 points to 6.0%

markets, excluding the U.S., up by 1.5 points to 6.0% Net revenues down by 2.6%; down by 1.5% on an organic basis

Operating income up by 16.3%; up by 20.9%, excluding currency

Adjusted operating income up by 5.8% on an organic basis

Adjusted operating income margin up by 3.1 points to 44.8% on an organic basis

Total IQOS users at quarter-end estimated at approximately 16.4 million, of which approximately 11.7 million have stopped smoking and switched to IQOS

users at quarter-end estimated at approximately 16.4 million, of which approximately 11.7 million have stopped smoking and switched to Increased the regular quarterly dividend per share by 2.6% to an annualized rate of $4.80

2020 Nine Months Year-to-Date

Reported diluted EPS of $3.90, up by 9.2%; up by 17.1%, excluding currency

Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.92, down by 1.3%; up by 7.4% on an organic basis

Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume down by 8.0% (reflecting cigarette shipment volume down by 10.9%, and heated tobacco unit shipment volume up by 27.9% to 54.4 billion units); down by 7.8% on a like-for-like basis

Market share for heated tobacco units in IQOS markets, excluding the U.S., up by 1.7 points to 6.0%

markets, excluding the U.S., up by 1.7 points to 6.0% Net revenues down by 3.8%; down by 0.9% on an organic basis

Operating income up by 9.2%; up by 14.5%, excluding currency

Adjusted operating income up by 5.6% on an organic basis

Adjusted operating income margin up by 2.6 points to 42.6% on an organic basis

“We delivered stronger-than-anticipated results in the third quarter, despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, with adjusted diluted EPS growth of 5.6% on an organic basis,” said André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer.

“The sustained momentum of IQOS was excellent, with an estimated 16.4 million total users at the end of September and smoke-free products accounting for nearly one-fourth of our total net revenues in the quarter. Furthermore, our combustible tobacco business recorded an improved sequential performance, supported by better underlying total industry volumes across both developed and emerging markets.”

“Despite continued headwinds for our duty-free business and in Indonesia, we are raising our full-year 2020 guidance and now anticipate adjusted diluted EPS growth of around 5% to 6% on an organic basis, compared to a range of approximately 3.5% to 5.0% previously.”

COVID-19: Business Continuity Update

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, PMI has undertaken a number of business continuity measures to mitigate potential disruption to its operations and route-to-market in order to preserve the availability of products to its customers and adult consumers.

Currently:

PMI has sufficient access to the inputs for its products and is not facing any significant business continuity issues with respect to key suppliers;

The large majority of PMI’s manufacturing facilities globally are currently operational, including all heated tobacco unit factories. Certain cigarette production facilities—accounting for less than 5% of PMI’s total cigarette production capacity worldwide—are temporarily impacted by government-mandated shutdowns or production limitations;

There are adequate inventories, based on existing sales trends, of PMI finished goods across all key markets for cigarettes and across all IQOS markets for heated tobacco units and tobacco heating devices;

markets for heated tobacco units and tobacco heating devices; PMI does not anticipate out-of-stock situations in any major operating income markets and generally expects consumers to have adequate access to its products; and

PMI has ample liquidity through cash on hand, the ongoing cash generation of its business, and its access to the commercial paper and debt markets.

2020 FULL-YEAR FORECAST

Full-Year 2020

Forecast 2019 Organic



Growth Reported Diluted EPS $5.03 – $5.08 $4.61 Tax items (0.06) (0.04) Asset impairment and exit costs 0.04 0.23 Canadian tobacco litigation-related expense 0.09 Loss on deconsolidation of RBH 0.12 Russia excise and VAT audit charge 0.20 Fair value adjustment for equity security investments 0.04 (0.02) Adjusted Diluted EPS $5.05 – $5.10 $5.19 Net earnings attributable to RBH (0.06) (a) Adjusted Diluted EPS $5.05 – $5.10 $5.13 (b) Currency 0.32 Adjusted Diluted EPS, excluding currency $5.37 – $5.42 $5.13 (b) 5% – 6% (a) Net reported diluted EPS attributable to RBH from January 1, 2019 through March 21, 2019. (b) Pro forma.

PMI raises its full-year 2020 reported diluted EPS forecast to a range of $5.03 to $5.08, at prevailing exchange rates, compared to the previously communicated forecast range of $4.92 to $4.99, provided on September 10th.

This revision primarily reflects:

A favorable tax reporting item of $0.06 per share, recorded in the third quarter of 2020, related to U.S. tax regulations under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017;

Better-than-anticipated third-quarter total industry volume, notably in the EU Region and Indonesia, and the corresponding impact on PMI shipment volume; and

A smaller expected fourth-quarter cigarette industry volume decline in Indonesia, and the corresponding impact on PMI shipment volume.

Excluding an unfavorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of approximately $0.32 per share (compared to approximately $0.31 per share assumed previously), the favorable tax item of $0.06 per share, asset impairment and exit costs of $0.04 per share and the fair value adjustment for equity security investments of $0.04 per share, this forecast represents a projected increase of around 5% to 6% versus pro forma adjusted diluted EPS of $5.13 in 2019, as detailed in the above table.

2020 Full-Year Forecast Assumptions

This forecast assumes:

No recurrence of national lockdowns in PMI’s key international markets during the remainder of 2020;

Lack of near-term recovery in PMI’s duty-free business given the uncertain outlook for global travel, with current dynamics persisting at least through year end;

Full enforcement of minimum retail selling price requirements in Indonesia by the end of 2020, at the earliest;

An estimated total international industry volume decline, excluding China and the U.S., of approximately 7% to 8%, compared to approximately 7% to 9% assumed previously;

A total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume decline for PMI of approximately 8% to 9% on a like-for-like basis, compared to approximately 8% to 10% assumed previously;

A full-year heated tobacco unit shipment volume that keeps PMI on-track to reach its 2021 target of 90 to 100 billion units;

A net revenue decline in the low single digits on an organic basis. Excluding Indonesia and PMI Duty Free, this assumes net revenue growth in the low single digits on the same basis;

An increase in adjusted operating income margin of around 200 basis points on an organic basis, compared to more than 150 basis points assumed previously;

Operating cash flow of at least $9.0 billion, subject to year-end working capital requirements and currency movements;

Fourth-quarter reported diluted EPS of around $1.16, including an unfavorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of approximately $0.04 per share, notably reflecting: Broadly stable underlying consumption trends compared to the third quarter of 2020; and The impact of certain costs that were initially planned for the third quarter of 2020 but are now expected in the fourth quarter.

Capital expenditures of approximately $0.6 billion, compared to approximately $0.7 billion assumed previously;

An effective tax rate, excluding discrete tax events, of 22% to 23%, compared to approximately 22% assumed previously; and

No share repurchases.

This forecast excludes the impact of any future acquisitions, unanticipated or unquantifiable asset impairment and exit cost charges, future changes in currency exchange rates, further developments related to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, further developments pertaining to the judgment in the two Québec Class Action lawsuits and the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) protection granted to RBH, any unusual events, and any COVID-19-related developments different from the assumptions set forth in the company’s forecast.

Factors described in the Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements section of this release represent continuing risks to these projections.

CONSOLIDATED SHIPMENT VOLUME & MARKET SHARE

PMI Shipment Volume by Region Third-Quarter Nine Months Year-to-Date (million units) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Cigarettes European Union 45,179 47,238 (4.4)% 126,142 133,093 (5.2)% Eastern Europe 25,661 27,379 (6.3)% 70,737 74,779 (5.4)% Middle East & Africa 30,903 36,994 (16.5)% 88,087 101,957 (13.6)% South & Southeast Asia 37,238 42,362 (12.1)% 108,179 130,230 (16.9)% East Asia & Australia 10,784 12,692 (15.0)% 35,154 38,650 (9.0)% Latin America & Canada 15,699 16,854 (6.9)% 45,542 52,906 (13.9)% Total PMI 165,464 183,519 (9.8)% 473,841 531,615 (10.9)% Heated Tobacco Units European Union 5,181 3,474 49.1% 14,069 8,810 59.7% Eastern Europe 4,882 3,858 26.5% 14,374 8,213 75.0% Middle East & Africa 179 588 (69.6)% 834 2,061 (59.5)% South & Southeast Asia 10 — —% 10 — —% East Asia & Australia 8,601 7,976 7.8% 24,799 23,253 6.6% Latin America & Canada (1) 114 89 28.1% 316 202 56.4% Total PMI 18,967 15,985 18.7% 54,402 42,539 27.9% Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units European Union 50,360 50,712 (0.7)% 140,211 141,903 (1.2)% Eastern Europe 30,543 31,237 (2.2)% 85,111 82,992 2.6% Middle East & Africa 31,082 37,582 (17.3)% 88,921 104,018 (14.5)% South & Southeast Asia 37,248 42,362 (12.1)% 108,189 130,230 (16.9)% East Asia & Australia 19,385 20,668 (6.2)% 59,953 61,903 (3.2)% Latin America & Canada 15,813 16,943 (6.7)% 45,858 53,108 (13.7)% Total PMI 184,431 199,504 (7.6)% 528,243 574,154 (8.0)% (1) Includes shipments to Altria Group, Inc., commencing in the third quarter of 2019, for sale in the United States under license.

Third-Quarter

PMI’s total shipment volume decreased by 7.6%, due to:

the EU, reflecting lower cigarette shipment volume, notably in France, Italy and Poland, partly offset by Austria, partially offset by higher heated tobacco unit shipment volume across the Region, notably in Italy and Poland;

Eastern Europe, reflecting lower cigarette shipment volume, particularly in Russia and Ukraine, partly offset by higher heated tobacco unit shipment volume across the Region, primarily in Russia and Ukraine;

Middle East & Africa, reflecting lower cigarette shipment volume, mainly in North Africa, PMI Duty Free and Turkey, as well as lower heated tobacco unit shipment volume due to PMI Duty Free;

South & Southeast Asia, reflecting lower cigarette shipment volume, primarily in Indonesia and the Philippines, partly offset by Pakistan and Thailand;

East Asia & Australia, reflecting lower cigarette shipment volume, mainly in Japan, partly offset by higher heated tobacco unit shipment volume, primarily in Japan; and

Latin America & Canada, reflecting lower cigarette shipment volume, primarily in Argentina, partly offset by Brazil.

Impact of Inventory Movements

Excluding the net unfavorable impact of estimated distributor inventory movements of approximately 3.4 billion units, PMI’s total in-market sales declined by 5.8%, due to a 8.8% decline in cigarettes, partly offset by a 28.5% increase in heated tobacco units.

The net unfavorable impact of estimated distributor inventory movements of approximately 3.4 billion units reflected a net unfavorable impact of 1.8 billion cigarettes, mainly due to Japan and PMI Duty Free, partly offset by Saudi Arabia, and a net unfavorable impact of 1.6 billion heated tobacco units, primarily due to Japan and Russia.

Nine Months Year-to-Date

PMI’s total shipment volume decreased by 8.0% (or by 7.8% on a like-for-like basis), due to:

the EU, reflecting lower cigarette shipment volume, notably in Italy, Poland and Spain, partly offset by higher heated tobacco unit shipment volume across the Region, particularly in Italy and Poland;

Middle East & Africa, reflecting lower cigarette shipment volume, primarily in PMI Duty Free and Turkey, as well as lower heated tobacco unit shipment volume due to PMI Duty Free;

South & Southeast Asia, reflecting lower cigarette shipment volume, primarily in Indonesia, Pakistan and the Philippines;

East Asia & Australia, reflecting lower cigarette shipment volume, predominantly in Japan, partly offset by higher heated tobacco unit shipment volume driven by Japan; and

Latin America & Canada, reflecting lower cigarette shipment volume, primarily in Argentina, Canada (due to the impact of the deconsolidation of RBH), and Mexico, partially offset by Brazil. On a like-for-like basis, PMI’s total shipment volume in the Region decreased by 12.0%;

partly offset by

Eastern Europe, reflecting higher heated tobacco unit shipment volume across the Region, notably in Russia and Ukraine, partly offset by lower cigarette shipment volume, mainly in Russia and Ukraine.

Impact of Inventory Movements

The net impact of estimated distributor inventory movements was immaterial. On a like-for-like basis, PMI’s total in-market sales declined by 7.7%.

PMI Shipment Volume by Brand

PMI Shipment Volume by Brand Third-Quarter Nine Months Year-to-Date (million units) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Cigarettes Marlboro 61,581 68,859 (10.6)% 175,638 196,883 (10.8)% L&M 24,189 24,428 (1.0)% 69,215 69,765 (0.8)% Chesterfield 13,768 15,001 (8.2)% 39,274 43,502 (9.7)% Philip Morris 12,254 13,275 (7.7)% 34,823 36,949 (5.8)% Parliament 9,540 10,407 (8.3)% 25,575 29,085 (12.1)% Sampoerna A 7,999 8,756 (8.6)% 23,801 26,012 (8.5)% Bond Street 6,441 7,687 (16.2)% 18,481 21,099 (12.4)% Dji Sam Soe 6,372 8,599 (25.9)% 18,344 23,089 (20.6)% Lark 3,846 4,955 (22.4)% 12,059 15,575 (22.6)% Fortune 2,263 3,215 (29.6)% 7,008 9,702 (27.8)% Others 17,211 18,337 (6.1)% 49,623 59,954 (17.2)% Total Cigarettes 165,464 183,519 (9.8)% 473,841 531,615 (10.9)% Heated Tobacco Units (1) 18,967 15,985 18.7% 54,402 42,539 27.9% Total PMI 184,431 199,504 (7.6)% 528,243 574,154 (8.0)% (1) Includes shipments to Altria Group, Inc., commencing in the third quarter of 2019, for sale in the United States under license. Note: Sampoerna A includes Sampoerna; Philip Morris includes Philip Morris/Dubliss; and Lark includes Lark Harmony.

Third-Quarter

PMI’s cigarette shipment volume of the following brands decreased:

Marlboro, mainly due to Indonesia, Japan and PMI Duty Free, partly offset by the Philippines and Russia;

mainly due to Indonesia, Japan and PMI Duty Free, partly offset by the Philippines and Russia; L&M , notably due to Egypt, Germany, PMI Duty Free and Poland, partly offset by Mexico, Thailand and Turkey;

, notably due to Egypt, Germany, PMI Duty Free and Poland, partly offset by Mexico, Thailand and Turkey; Chesterfield , mainly due to Poland, Russia and Turkey, partly offset by Brazil and Saudi Arabia;

, mainly due to Poland, Russia and Turkey, partly offset by Brazil and Saudi Arabia; Philip Morris , primarily due to Argentina and Italy, partly offset by the Philippines and Russia;

, primarily due to Argentina and Italy, partly offset by the Philippines and Russia; Parliament , mainly due to Japan, Korea, Kuwait, PMI Duty Free and Russia;

, mainly due to Japan, Korea, Kuwait, PMI Duty Free and Russia; Sampoerna A in Indonesia, mainly due to premium A Mild ;

in Indonesia, mainly due to premium ; Bond Street , notably due to Russia;

, notably due to Russia; Dji Sam Soe in Indonesia, mainly due to Dji Sam Soe Magnum Mild ;

in Indonesia, mainly due to ; Lark , primarily due to Japan;

, primarily due to Japan; Fortune in the Philippines; and

in the Philippines; and “Others,” notably due to: mid-price Sampoerna U in Indonesia, partly offset by mid-price Sampoerna Hijau in Indonesia and low-price Morven in Pakistan.

The increase in PMI’s heated tobacco unit shipment volume was mainly driven by the EU (notably Italy and Poland), Eastern Europe (notably Russia and Ukraine) and Japan, partly offset by PMI Duty Free.

International Share of Market

PMI’s total international market share (excluding China and the U.S.), defined as PMI’s cigarette and heated tobacco unit sales volume as a percentage of total industry cigarette and heated tobacco unit sales volume, decreased by 0.7 points to 28.2%, reflecting:

Total international market share for cigarettes of 25.1%, down by 1.5 points; and

Total international market share for heated tobacco units of 3.1%, up by 0.8 points.

PMI’s total international cigarette sales volume as a percentage of total industry cigarette sales volume was down by 1.3 points to 26.1%, mainly reflecting: out-switching to heated tobacco units, as well as lower cigarette market share and/or an unfavorable geographic mix impact, notably in Argentina, Indonesia, PMI Duty Free and Ukraine, partly offset by Brazil and Pakistan.

Nine Months Year-to-Date

PMI’s cigarette shipment volume of the following brands decreased:

Marlboro, mainly due to Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, PMI Duty Free and Turkey, partly offset by Russia;

mainly due to Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, PMI Duty Free and Turkey, partly offset by Russia; L&M , notably due to PMI Duty Free and Poland, partly offset by Mexico and Turkey;

, notably due to PMI Duty Free and Poland, partly offset by Mexico and Turkey; Chesterfield , mainly due to Poland, Russia and Turkey, partly offset by Brazil and Saudi Arabia;

, mainly due to Poland, Russia and Turkey, partly offset by Brazil and Saudi Arabia; Philip Morris , primarily due to Argentina and Italy, partly offset by Japan, the Philippines and Russia;

, primarily due to Argentina and Italy, partly offset by Japan, the Philippines and Russia; Parliament , mainly due to PMI Duty Free, Russia and Turkey;

, mainly due to PMI Duty Free, Russia and Turkey; Sampoerna A in Indonesia, mainly due to premium A Mild ;

in Indonesia, mainly due to premium ; Bond Street , largely due to Russia and Ukraine;

, largely due to Russia and Ukraine; Dji Sam Soe in Indonesia, mainly due to Dji Sam Soe Magnum Mild ;

in Indonesia, mainly due to ; Lark , primarily due to Japan and Turkey;

, primarily due to Japan and Turkey; Fortune in the Philippines; and

in the Philippines; and “Others,” notably due to: the impact of the deconsolidation of RBH in Canada; mid-price Hope in the Philippines, Muratti in Turkey and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; and low-price Baronet (morphed to L&M) in Mexico, Jackpot in the Philippines and Morven in Pakistan; partly offset by mid-price Sampoerna Hijau in Indonesia.

The increase in PMI’s heated tobacco unit shipment volume was mainly driven by the EU (notably Italy and Poland), Eastern Europe (notably Russia and Ukraine) and Japan, partly offset by PMI Duty Free.

International Share of Market

PMI’s total international market share (excluding China and the U.S.), decreased by 0.5 points to 27.9%, reflecting:

Total international market share for cigarettes of 25.0%, down by 1.2 points; and

Total international market share for heated tobacco units of 2.9%, up by 0.8 points.

PMI’s total international cigarette sales volume as a percentage of total industry cigarette sales volume was down by 1.1 points to 25.9%, mainly reflecting: out-switching to heated tobacco units, as well as lower cigarette market share and/or an unfavorable geographic mix impact, notably in Indonesia, Mexico, Pakistan, the Philippines, PMI Duty Free and Turkey, partly offset by Germany and Russia.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Third-Quarter

Financial Summary –

Quarters Ended

September 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2020 2019 Total Excl.

Curr. Total Cur-

rency Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other (in millions) Net Revenues $ 7,446 $ 7,642 (2.6 )% (1.5 )% (196 ) (78 ) 171 (275 ) (14 ) Cost of Sales (2,416 ) (2,605 ) 7.3 % 6.8 % 189 13 — 50 126 Marketing, Administration and Research Costs (1) (1,769 ) (2,234 ) 20.8 % 23.5 % 465 (61 ) — — 526 Amortization of Intangibles (18 ) (15 ) (20.0 )% (13.3 )% (3 ) (1 ) — — (2 ) Operating Income $ 3,243 $ 2,788 16.3 % 20.9 % 455 (127 ) 171 (225 ) 636 Asset Impairment & Exit Costs (2) — (22 ) +100 % +100 % 22 — — — 22 Russia Excise and VAT Audit Charge (2) — (374 ) +100 % +100 % 374 — — — 374 Adjusted Operating Income $ 3,243 $ 3,184 1.9 % 5.8 % 59 (127 ) 171 (225 ) 240 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 43.6 % 41.7 % 1.9 pp 3.1 pp (1) Favorable Cost/Other variance includes the 2019 asset impairment and exit costs and Russia excise and VAT audit charge. (2) Included in Marketing, Administration and Research Costs above. Note: Net Revenues include revenues from shipments of Platform 1 devices, heated tobacco units and accessories to Altria Group, Inc., commencing in the third quarter of 2019, for sale under license in the United States.

Net revenues, excluding unfavorable currency, decreased by 1.5%, mainly reflecting: unfavorable volume/mix, primarily due to lower cigarette volume (mainly in Indonesia, Japan and PMI Duty Free), partially offset by higher heated tobacco unit volume (notably in the EU, Japan, Russia and Ukraine, partly offset by PMI Duty Free); partially offset by a favorable pricing variance (notably driven by Germany, Japan, Russia and Saudi Arabia, partly offset by Indonesia and Turkey).

Operating income, excluding unfavorable currency, increased by 20.9%, notably reflecting a favorable comparison, shown in “Cost/Other,” due to charges recorded in the in the third quarter of 2019 of $396 million, related to: asset impairment and exit costs associated with a plant closure in Colombia and the Russia excise and VAT audit.

Excluding these charges and unfavorable currency, adjusted operating income increased by 5.8%, primarily reflecting: a favorable pricing variance; lower manufacturing costs (driven by productivity gains related to reduced-risk and combustible products); and lower marketing, administration and research costs (partly driven by cost efficiencies); partially offset by unfavorable volume/mix, due to the same factors as for net revenues noted above.

Adjusted operating income margin, excluding currency, increased by 3.1 points to 44.8%, as detailed in Schedule 8.

Nine Months Year-to-Date

Financial Summary –

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change

Fav./(Unfav.) Variance

Fav./(Unfav.) 2020 2019 Total Excl.

Curr. Total Cur-

rency Price Vol/

Mix Cost/

Other(1) (in millions) Net Revenues $ 21,250 $ 22,092 (3.8 )% (1.7 )% (842 ) (469 ) 666 (798 ) (241 ) Cost of Sales (6,997 ) (7,735 ) 9.5 % 7.3 % 738 173 — 318 247 Marketing, Administration and Research Costs (2) (5,435 ) (6,282 ) 13.5 % 15.6 % 847 (131 ) — — 978 Amortization of Intangibles (55 ) (50 ) (10.0 )% (10.0 )% (5 ) — — — (5 ) Operating Income $ 8,763 $ 8,025 9.2 % 14.5 % 738 (427 ) 666 (480 ) 979 Asset Impairment & Exit Costs (3) (71 ) (65 ) (9.2 )% (9.2 )% (6 ) — — — (6 ) Canadian Tobacco Litigation-Related Expense (3) — (194 ) +100 % +100 % 194 — — — 194 Loss on Deconsolidation of RBH (3) — (239 ) +100 % +100 % 239 — — — 239 Russia Excise and VAT Audit Charge (3) — (374 ) +100 % +100 % 374 — — — 374 Adjusted Operating Income $ 8,834 $ 8,897 (0.7 )% 4.1 % (63 ) (427 ) 666 (480 ) 178 Adjusted Operating Income Margin 41.6 % 40.3 % 1.3 pp 2.3 pp (1) Cost/Other variance includes the impact of the RBH deconsolidation. (2) Favorable Cost/Other variance includes the 2019 Canadian tobacco litigation-related expense, the 2019 loss on deconsolidation of RBH, the 2019 and 2020 asset impairment and exit costs, the 2019 Russia excise and VAT audit charge, and the impact of the RBH deconsolidation. (3) Included in Marketing, Administration and Research Costs above. Note: Net Revenues include revenues from shipments of Platform 1 devices, heated tobacco units and accessories to Altria Group, Inc., commencing in the third quarter of 2019, for sale under license in the United States.

