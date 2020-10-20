Pacific Funds Launches “Getting Credit” Podcast

New Podcast Offers Investors Timely Insights on Financial Markets and Corporate Credit

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pacific Funds recently launched “Getting Credit,” a podcast for financial professionals that focuses on financial markets, corporate credit and timely insights provided by Pacific Asset Management (PAM).

“Getting Credit”—with new episodes released about every 10 days—is hosted by Dominic Nolan, senior managing director of PAM, sub-adviser to the Pacific Funds fixed-income funds.

“ ‘Getting Credit’ is designed to demystify credit markets, offer timely views on markets and perspective on economies based on decades of experience,” Nolan said.

Since launching in September, Pacific Funds has released five episodes of “Getting Credit”:

Watt’s Up? Tesla : A deep dive into Tesla, the plus of credit research featuring Pacific Asset Management’s Head of Corporate Credit, Bob Boyd.

A deep dive into Tesla, the plus of credit research featuring Pacific Asset Management’s Head of Corporate Credit, Bob Boyd. The Underestimated Monster (Part 1) : Part one of a discussion on the United States’ fight against a foe that has defeated Japan and is winning in Europe.

Part one of a discussion on the United States’ fight against a foe that has defeated Japan and is winning in Europe. The Underestimated Monster (Part 2): Ways to combat the deflationary beast … but what happens if it wins?

Ways to combat the deflationary beast … but what happens if it wins? Keeping it Real : Insights on pandemic-impacted real estate and underwriting credit with Pacific Asset Management’s Senior Managing Director, JP Leasure.

Insights on pandemic-impacted real estate and underwriting credit with Pacific Asset Management’s Senior Managing Director, JP Leasure. Giving Credit its Due: A highlight of today’s pandemic-impacted markets and the importance of credit.

Financial professionals can listen and subscribe to “Getting Credit” on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

About Pacific Funds

Pacific Funds is a family of mutual funds designed for growth, income generation, and diversification. Its managers seek to deliver consistent results with downside protection strategies to help shareholders meet their long-term financial goals. Pacific Funds provide value to its clients through high-quality service standards, thought leadership, and product innovation.

About Pacific Asset Management

Pacific Asset Management LLC (PAM) specializes in fixed-income investment management based on a foundation of corporate credit research and is the sub-adviser for six fixed-income funds within Pacific Funds. Founded in 2007, PAM manages over $13 billion (as of Aug. 31, 2020). Through our focus on corporate credit securities, we seek to help clients realize the potential of these asset classes to improve portfolio diversification and total return.

