Pacer ETFs’ SRVR Amasses $1 Billion in AUM, Continues to Deliver Innovative and Thematic-Based Opportunities for Investors

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INDS—Pacer ETFs (“Pacer”), an ETF provider that offers strategy-driven, rules-based ETFs, announces its Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management.

“This milestone is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and ability to capitalize on transformative, long-term themes in the market,” says Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETF Distributors. “The need for more computing power, faster WiFi, and more efficient e-commerce will likely continue to grow as consumers and businesses rely on technology more and more. SRVR aims to tap into the online real estate sectors that could benefit from expanding infrastructure to support the growth of the technology sector.”

The buildout of critical infrastructure has proven to be the lifeblood behind the rapid growth of technology. SRVR aims to follow companies in the data and infrastructure sectors – like cell tower and data center REITs – that support the expansion of 5G, the Internet of Things, and streaming services. Pacer anticipates market dynamics will continue to shift in favor of the companies SRVR aims to follow as consumers and businesses become more reliant on technology than ever before.

“Large technology firms, like Apple, who recently announced its iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities, are opening the floodgates to the next-generation of technology by making it more accessible to the masses,” explains O’Hara. “Investors who want to get involved in an indirect and potentially more diversified manner could do so with SRVR or investments in other sectors positioned to grow in tandem.”

In addition to SRVR’s milestone, the Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS), which aims to provide investors exposure to U.S. companies in the industrial real estate sector, has surpassed $100 million AUM. In total, the Pacer Benchmark Real Estate Sector Strategies have amassed $1.13 billion AUM since inception.

“We believe in the strategies powering SRVR and INDS, as well as our dedicated team of wholesalers and trusted partners,” says Joe Thomson, president of Pacer Financial. “We think the ETFs’ success is just the tip of the iceberg and we expect this momentum to continue as we push to further deliver for investors.”

To learn more, visit www.paceretfs.com.

About Pacer ETFs

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 28 ETFs and over $5.4 billion in assets under management, as of October 13, 2020. Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors’ needs through its five fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot® Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index® ETF Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Leaders ETF Series and Pacer Factor ETF Series. Pacer ETFs employs a rules-based, passive management approach to track S&P, NASDAQ, FTSE Russell, and Custom Indexes.

For more information, please visit PacerETFs.com.

