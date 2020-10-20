ORIX Real Estate Capital Changes Its Legacy Brands to Lument

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ORIX Real Estate Capital, a business unit of ORIX Corporation USA (“ORIX USA”), has announced its change of brand to Lument effective immediately. In making this change, Lument is unifying its legacy brands—Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group—under a single banner. “We chose Lument, with its associations with light and energy, to emphasize that our combined company has the expertise, products, resources, and most importantly, the drive and determination to help guide our clients successfully, even during these uncertain times,” said CEO James Flynn.





The rebranding is an important milestone. It reflects the progress Lument has made restructuring its organization, streamlining its processes, and investing in new technology in the months following the company’s merger in April 2020. Lument’s goal is to take the best practices from all three legacy companies and elevate them even further.

“We believe that Lument has something unique to offer,” said Terry Suzuki, president and CEO of ORIX Corporation USA. “The compelling factor that led us to bring these companies together was their shared commitment to building relationships and driving their clients’ success. As Lument, we can draw on the strength of our combined platforms and the depth of ORIX’s balance sheet to make that personal service more powerful than ever.”

Lument’s results so far this year indicate that the market appreciates these advantages. Despite obstacles posed by the pandemic, Lument’s portfolio has continued to grow. “A critical reason for our success is the quality of our people,” Flynn said. “Their knowledge, creativity, and extraordinary commitment have been essential to our ability to perform strongly in the midst of the pandemic even as we were integrating our company.”

About Lument

ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Lument, is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a leading national brand in commercial real estate finance. As the combined organization of legacy industry experts Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group, Lument delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking, and investment management solutions. Lument has approximately 600 employees in over 25 offices across the United States. Securities and investment banking services are provided through OREC Securities, LLC, d/b/a Lument Securities. Investment advisory services are provided through OREC Investment Management, LLC d/b/a Lument Investment Management, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.lument.com.

