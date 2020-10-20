First Databank Announces Partnership with RxCap for Medication Adherence Mobile App

RxCap’s new consumer app will feature reminders, an adherence tracker and FDB Meducation® content, offering patients digital access to their medication list and instructions

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalHealth—First Databank, Inc. (FDB), the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced today its partnership with RxCap, Inc., a Boston-based medication adherence data-as-a-service company, to release a patient-facing mobile app that allows patients to more seamlessly import personalized medication instructions issued by their providers.

The app leverages content from FDB Meducation®, a cloud-based solution embedded directly into electronic health record (EHR) and pharmacy management workflows at health systems or community pharmacies to deliver simplified medication instructions and education to patients.

RxCap Adhere, now available in the Apple App Store and coming soon in the Google Play Store, includes the ability for a patient to import their list of prescribed medications along with access to medication instructions from Meducation. Additionally, the app can notify patients when to take their medications, record each instance the patient confirms adherence to the drug therapy regimen, and alert designated caregivers if a medication is missed.

Both FDB and RxCap have also earned Epic App Orchard acceptance from the industry-leading EHR company after a rigorous approval process.

“Meducation is an incredibly valuable solution for physicians and pharmacists to help their patients learn about the importance of their medications and how to take them,” said Bob Katter, president of First Databank. “FDB has provided this crucial information to patients via hospitals and pharmacies for years through standard printed and online information. Now, RxCap Adhere makes easy-to-understand medication information more accessible to patients through their smartphones and other mobile devices. This is another way FDB is putting patients first in everything we do.”

“RxCap is committed to enabling personalized care interventions by providing real-time medication adherence data that can be easily integrated with enterprise workflows and digital assets,” said Sreeram Ramakrishnan, RxCap founder and CEO. “We are honored to partner with FDB to offer patients an intuitive approach to sync their prescriptions, manage schedules, and access easy-to-consume information about their medications.”

Automated Onboarding

Onboarding for RxCap Adhere will typically begin at hospital discharge with a nurse or during medication therapy management with a pharmacist. Patients will receive paper-based Meducation materials along with an ID and instructions on how to download the app. When the patient downloads RxCap Adhere, the patient can scan or manually enter their ID using their mobile device, and the app will automatically upload all medications and Meducation materials associated with that ID. This process minimizes manual data entry, ensures patient privacy and data security, and improves information accuracy. Patients can also manually add additional or new medications not associated with their ID.

Based on the physician’s prescribing information, RxCap Adhere will remind users to take medications at appropriate times and in correct dosages. If patients need to refresh their memories about how and when to take a medication, they can view Meducation materials on the app. These materials are written at a 5th– to 8th-grade reading level, with pictograms and explanatory videos to maximize comprehension.

Through the new app, patients can then confirm they have taken their medications as prescribed, which earns an adherence score over time.

“Staying adherent to medications is more important than ever to help patients keep their immune systems strong and to avoid unnecessary emergency room visits or hospitalizations,” said Charles Lee, MD, senior director of Clinical Knowledge–Meducation at FDB. “RxCap Adhere can play a role in helping patients avoid those health risks and better manage their chronic conditions with informational and adherence tools easily accessible on their smartphones.”

About First Databank (FDB)

First Databank (FDB) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners to deliver valuable, useful, and differentiated solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades, our medical knowledge has helped improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit www.fdbhealth.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The information from FDB Meducation content is intended to supplement, not substitute for, the expertise and judgment of healthcare professionals. The information is not intended to cover all possible uses, directions, precautions, drug interactions or adverse effects, nor should it be construed to indicate that use of a particular drug is safe, appropriate or effective for you or anyone else. A healthcare professional should be consulted before taking any drug, changing any diet or commencing or discontinuing any course of treatment.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person’s health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About RxCap

RxCap, Inc., is a Boston-based adherence data-as-a-service company founded on the premise that medication adherence data is most valuable when viewed in context of targeted interventions. Through its broad hardware portfolio and APIs, RxCap enables its partners to develop innovative care management services.

