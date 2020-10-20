Fill Your Sleigh With The Perfect Gifts, At Every Price, From Macy’s

In store or online at macys.com/gifts, find new and thoughtful items for every person on the list – from stocking stuffers and ultra-luxe presents to gifts under $15, $25, $50 and $100

Macy’s flexible delivery and payment options make holiday shopping stress-free

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macy’s (NYSE:M) brings magic to the holiday season with thoughtful gifts at every price point for every person on the list. Whether you need a unique stocking stuffer or a truly special piece, for the young or young-at-heart, Macy’s makes finding the perfect gift easy, with luxury items to gifts under $100, $50, $25 and $15. What’s more, shoppers can explore macys.com/gifts to find easy-to-navigate shopping guides by price or personality and discover the season’s most coveted gifts in fashion, home, beauty and toys.





“This holiday season, Macy’s makes selecting the perfect gift easier than ever,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “With gifts under $15 to luxurious statement pieces, our thoughtfully curated assortment includes something for everyone. Plus, our convenient delivery options help customers shop safely and friction-free, while partnerships with Klarna and DoorDash ensure Macy’s customers have the best gifts from top brands on-time and at their fingertips.”

STORY at Macy’s

Taking part in a gift exchange? Shop for something unexpected with original games, goodies and gift ideas featuring small brands and businesses from STORY at Macy’s. Online at macys.com or in select stores, one-of-a-kind items for her, him, the kids or a treat for you, include everything from Kid Made Modern craft kits and Warmies microwavable slippers to cheeky gifts like an “Adulting Candle” from Anecdote or a pop-up wine glass from Streamline. There is a gift for every person and personality.

Toys Toys Toys!

Bring back childhood memories and keep the kiddos entertained all-day-long with toys that inspire playfulness this holiday. Shop hundreds of the season’s hottest, must-have gifts from a large selection of classic board games, the newest in Barbie® and Hot Wheels®, favorites from Melissa & Doug, Hatchimals, L.O.L. Surprise!, Fisher-Price® and Present Pets, or create a budding superfan with Star Wars sets and Marvel superheroes. For those learning from home this year, Discovery arts and science projects are an engaging way to continue the classroom with DIY family fun. Featuring an assortment that is sure to pique interest at any age, Macy’s toy selection makes making the list and checking it twice all the more fun.

Advent Calendars

Let the countdown to the holidays begin with advent calendars for everyone in the family. Whether it’s a traditional Christmas tree from Holiday Lane, a touch of chocolate from Macy’s Candy Kitchen or a sip of relaxation from Macy’s Wine Cellar, each special calendar brings holiday spirit to the days leading up to the celebration. For those who want to build up their beauty wardrobe, the Created For Macy’s beauty advent calendar is filled with daily surprises from top brands like Caudalie, Mario Badescu, and Tarte.

Believe Bracelet

Give, love and believe this holiday season with a special gift that gives back. Starting October 26, customers can celebrate Macy’s beloved annual Believe campaign in support of Make-A-Wish® by gifting an exclusive, new Believe bracelet. For every purchase of this $4 bracelet, $2 will be donated to Make-A-Wish to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Great Gifts At Every Price

Under $15

Harper + Ari Peach Fizz Bar Bath Bomb

Charter Club Holiday Socks

Hatchimals Hatchibuddies – 6” Tall Plush With Egg

TONYMOLY 5-Pc. Sheet Mask Set

Frango Chocolates Holiday Deco Milk Mint 15 Piece Box of Chocolates

Tzumi ION UV Sanitizer Wand

Ello Silicone-Tipped Reusable Stainless-Steel Straw 4-pk. plus Wire Brush

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Holiday Ornament

Barbie Fashionista Doll

Streamline Imagined Starry Sky LED Room Light

Under $25

Society of Threads Unisex Pine Curved Mask, 3 Pack

Lancôme 6-Pc. Juicy Tubes Gift Set

Anne Klein 2-Pc. Set Gold-Tone Crystal Initial Pendant Necklace & Matching Stud Earrings

MeMoi Interchangeable Pom Slippers

Under Armour Men’s UA Tech™ Short Sleeve T-Shirt

PopSockets Air Pod Holder Cell Phone Accessory

True Brands Aereo Wine Aerator

Style & Co Chenille Pullover Sweater*

Charter Club Cozy Plush Throw

Fragrance Favorites Discovery Gift Set for Her, Created for Macy’s

Charter Club Cozy 100% Cotton Pajama Sets

Under $50

Lauren Ralph Lauren Stone Square Drop Earrings

Victrola Solid Suitcase Bluetooth Record Player

Tarte 3-Pc. Tartelette Give, Gift & Get Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Set

TMD Holdings Up to Snow Good Flask Set

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Waffle-Knit Thermal

Family Pajamas Stewart Plaid Set

Melissa and Doug Double-Sided Magnetic Tabletop Easel

Madison Park Zuri Faux-Fur 20″ Decorative Pillow

Charter Club Cashmere*

Disney Character Sneakers

Under $100

G-Shock Men’s Analog-Digital White Resin Strap Watch 54mm GA700-7A

Coach Coated Canvas Rexy Mini ID Card Case

Clinique 4-Pc. Smart & Smooth Gift Set, Created for Macy’s

Bella 2-lb. Loaf Programmable Bread Maker

FAO Schwarz Toy Dance Mixer Game Playmat Dance

INC Satin Pajama & Headband 3pc Set, Created for Macy’s

Created For Macy’s 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Lacoste Men’s Classic Fit Pique Polo Shirt

Circus by Sam Edelman Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Booties

Luxe Gifts

COACH Leather Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

George Foreman Atmosphere Smokeless Digital Smart Select Grill

EFFY ® Aquamarine & Diamond Ring in 14k White Gold

Aquamarine & Diamond Ring in 14k White Gold Fitbit Charge 4 Rosewood Band Touchscreen Smart Watch 22.6mm

MICHAEL Michael Kors Haskell Combat Lug Sole Boots

Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle

Coravin Model Three Wine Preservation System T3

Clé de Peau Beauté La Crème, 1-oz.

DKNY Plaid Walker Coat, Created for Macy’s

UGG® Women’s Coquette Slide Slippers

*Available in petite and plus sizing

For more holiday gift inspiration, shoppers can visit macys.com/gifts to learn more about Macy’s Gift Guide and search by price point and personality.

Personal Stylist

Now offering both virtual and in-person appointments, Macy’s Personal Stylists are ready to help find the right gifts for everyone on the list. In addition to picking the perfect gift, these shopping experts make everything easy by selecting on trend outfits for your socially distanced holiday events or stepping up home holiday décor to create the perfect virtual meeting backdrop. To make an appointment, visit macys.com/personalstylist.

Macy’s Gift Cards Always Fit

Struggling to find the right gift? Send them a Macy’s gift card and let them select something they love or double the gift by also booking a Personal Stylist appointment for two gifts in one.

Purchasing and Shipping Options

Whether you are a holiday planner or a last-minute shopper, Macy’s has shipping and pickup options for everyone. Pull up the sleigh and let Macy’s drop gifts into the car, with contact-free curbside pickup or buy online and pick-up at the Macy’s nearest home. Need a quick gift? Macy’s customers can use DoorDash for on demand, same-day delivery in nearly 500 Macy’s stores nationwide. Same-day delivery through DoorDash is available through macys.com and on the Macy’s mobile app.

Looking for an alternate way to pay? Just in time for the holidays, Macy’s now offers customers the option to buy now, pay later with Klarna. With the ability to pay for purchases in four equal, interest-free installments, shopping online is easier than ever this holiday season.

Get a little elf help with Macy’s top rated mobile app for on-the-go holiday shopping and browsing. Just download the app for iOS or Android and put the ultimate shopping power directly in your hand. Plus, tap into your inner Santa while shopping in store, and use the app to check out with just a few clicks.

Macy’s Star Rewards

Make the most of your holiday shopping with Macy’s Star Rewards. The fan-favorite loyalty program allows customers to earn on every purchase, every day, regardless of how they pay. Plus, customers can enjoy spending rewards on all their favorite products, including top brands. Rewards cannot be earned on or redeemed for gift cards, services or fees. For more information on Macy’s Star Rewards program, visit macys.com/StarRewards.

Health and safety continue to be a priority this season, and customers can shop their local Macy’s with confidence knowing there are enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place. In select stores, At Your Service, the ultimate customer service experience, will have separate areas for returns and pickups.

