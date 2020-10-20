1,500 Night SleepScore Labs Study Highlights Significant Sleep Improvement with Alen BreatheSmart Purifiers

New study finds Alen air purifiers improve sleep for healthy individuals.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alen, the leader in effective solutions for pure indoor air, and SleepScore Labs, the Sleep Science Company behind the world’s most comprehensive suite of data-backed sleep solutions, today released new data validating that Alen BreatheSmart 45i, 75i, Fit50, and FLEX purifiers improve both self-reported and objectively measured sleep for healthy individuals. Participants reported falling asleep faster and felt more rested the next day when using Alen purifiers at night. SleepScore Max data showed improvement in overall objective sleep quality, and that the subgroup of participants with the poorest sleep spent less time awake during the night after falling asleep when using the purifiers. This data expands on the 2019 SleepScore validation study that focused exclusively on allergy sufferers and also showed objective sleep improvements.

“As breathing-related concerns add to our list of external stressors, pure air and plenty of rest are more important than ever. That’s why Alen BreatheSmart purifiers are designed with better sleep in mind,” said Andy Graham, CEO of Alen. “SleepScore’s study, once again, scientifically connects the quiet yet powerful effectiveness of Alen purifiers to a central pillar of wellness: sleep quality.”

SleepScore Labs engaged forty individuals with poor sleep quality over the course of April through July to track sleep over a total of 1,591 nights. The study focused on a broad sample of healthy people (non-smokers without allergies) with sub-optimal sleep living in urban and suburban areas. Participants tracked their sleep for 8 weeks using SleepScore technology and non-contact monitors, with data revealing:

Objectively measured improved sleep efficiency, meaning more of the time in bed was spent actually sleeping : With Alen, nearly fifty percent reported feeling more rested when waking up in the morning.

: With Alen, nearly fifty percent reported feeling more rested when waking up in the morning. Objectively measured decrease in the amount of time awake during the night after falling asleep: With Alen’s BreatheSmart purifiers, over fifty percent reported waking up less often during the night. Additionally, participants reported falling asleep thirty percent faster and getting a reported average of 7 hours and four minutes of sleep per night.

With Alen’s BreatheSmart purifiers, over fifty percent reported waking up less often during the night. Additionally, participants reported falling asleep thirty percent faster and getting a reported average of 7 hours and four minutes of sleep per night. An overall healthier home with participants reporting over seventy percent improvement in perceived indoor air quality when using Alen purifiers, whether a reduction in odors, dust or mold. Seeing the benefits of Alen purifiers, 100 percent of participants will continue using the air purifier in their everyday life.

At a time when air quality is more important than ever, Alen BreatheSmart purifiers provide trusted medical-grade filtration quietly and effectively, emitting a soothing pink noise frequency known to provide sleep benefits. Additionally, each Alen comes equipped with a True HEPA (H13) filter capturing 99.99 percent of harmful particles down to 0.1 microns — including allergens, dust, mold, bacteria, aerosolized viruses and more — safeguarding the air while you rest.

As an often overlooked component of healthy sleep, the SleepScore team is thrilled to continue expanding the research around what products improve air quality and night sleep. Adding more backing to the effectiveness of the 45i allows consumers to understand a new way to optimize their bedroom for better sleep.

“Both good air quality and good sleep quality are essential to good health. Spending a full night surrounded by air that contains impurities might trigger adverse effects that in turn might disrupt your sleep,” said Roy Raymann, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, SleepScore Labs. “People can improve their sleep wellness by creating a bedroom conducive to undisturbed sleep. The SleepScore Labs’ validation study shows using an Alen air purifier in the bedroom improved overall sleep in people with sub-clinical sleep complaints that were otherwise healthy.”

SleepScore’s original Alen BreatheSmart 45i validation study was presented at SLEEP 2020, the nation’s most prestigious sleep science conference. It was the first peer-reviewed conference contribution of its kind, published in the scientific journal SLEEP, linking True HEPA purifier use to objectively-measured sleep improvements for allergy sufferers.

To learn more about Alen’s commitment to pure air and providing relief from allergies, asthma, pollution and odors, visit www.alen.com.

About Alen:

At Alen, we believe wellness begins with pure air. We are an Austin-based innovator of award-winning True HEPA air purifiers. Our mission is to provide safe, healthy, and worry-free breathing in all of life’s shared indoor spaces. Since 2005, we have pioneered the design and development of the industry’s most customizable line of purifiers and medical-grade filters to address all major air quality concerns. Today, we’re the trusted source for protecting indoor air everywhere people live, work, learn, play, and stay fit. We earn thousands of 5-star customer reviews and top industry rankings for perfectly balancing superior clean airflow, quiet livability, and efficiency. And we back our commitment to customers with the industry’s only lifetime warranty and an in-house team of dedicated customer care experts. Owning an Alen truly means pure air for life—your life. For more information, visit www.alen.com.

About SleepScore Labs:

We’re the sleep science and improvement company changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard. Together, we enable leading companies and organizations to strengthen their health and wellness offerings, proven through better sleep. After studying millions of hours of sleep for over a decade, we created the world’s most comprehensive suite of services which help consumers improve their sleep and companies to improve their offerings in the space. Initially a Joint Venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P, the company has grown to include other strategic partners and investors. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, with an office in Dublin, Ireland, we’ve developed SleepScore™ technology powered by ResMed to offer the world’s most accurate sleep app. SleepScore Labs’ ecosystem also provides data insights, product innovation and validation tools, and technology licensing opportunities for companies developing products and solutions aimed at improving the sleep of hundreds of millions of people.

SleepScore does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions. The content and service provided are intended solely as a resource and informational tool to improve your sleep. Always seek the advice of a physician or qualified health provider for any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

