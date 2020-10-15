Wolters Kluwer Presents Webinar on Electronic Signatures in Loan Servicing With Representatives From Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae

Remote Online Notarization, E-Signatures and other options help support loan servicers

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer—Wolters Kluwer’s Compliance Solutions business will present a webinar, “Understand Your Options: Electronic Signatures and Remote Online Notarization” with representatives from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to educate loan servicers on key Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac requirements and considerations for electronic signatures on Wednesday, October 21, noon to 1:00 PM EDT.

June 30 marked the 20th anniversary of the Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act, or E-Sign Act, signed by former President Bill Clinton in 2000, which declared paper signatures and records and electronic signatures and records equal under federal law.

The servicing industry has typically lagged behind the origination industry in adopting electronic solutions. However, the global pandemic has further accelerated the need to implement electronic solutions due to social distancing requirements. Loan volumes associated with CARES Act forbearance processing have put increased focus on current and future needs for implementing electronic solutions to reduce costs, timelines, and improve the borrower experience.

“The COVID pandemic has brought much disruption to the financial services market, including a heightened need for institutions to nimbly adapt their practices to promote distance banking options,” said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Compliance Solutions. “Technologies such as e-signatures and remote online notarization are helping revolutionize the banking industry, while ensuring a higher level of safety for banking employees and their customers for conducting important transactions.”

Featured speakers for this event include Chris Zimmerman, Product Manager, Compliance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer; Raj Penugonda, eMortgage Program Lead, Single-Family Division, Freddie Mac; and Michael Cafferky, eMortgage Product Manager, Digital Products, Fannie Mae.

Attendees are invited to email questions for the speakers in advance of this session, which is hosted by SFNet, to Nora Walls at nwalls@sfnet.com. Visit this page to register for the webinar.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help U.S. financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Expere® is a centralized compliance document system that seamlessly serves multiple lines of business and provides a complete set of tools for creating, managing, integrating, testing, deploying and signing documents. Wolters Kluwer’s customized offerings help to address COVID-19 challenges. Compliance Solutions’ Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus™ helps lenders’ customers access critical stimulus funding, and its COVID-19 Noteworthy Developments Bulletins aggregate COVID-19 related, global regulatory updates for the financial services industry. In addition, Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions’ iLien for Main Street helps lenders optimize their due diligence and lien management efforts when securing loans for small and medium-sized businesses under the Main Street Lending Program.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

