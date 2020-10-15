    • News

    Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2020 Results, October 2020 Monthly Dividend and September 30, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    • October 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share
    • Estimated Book Value Per Share as of September 30, 2020 of $5.44
    • Estimated GAAP net income of $0.42 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, including an estimated $0.09 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments
    • Estimated 7.9% total return on equity for the quarter
    • Estimated book value, net income and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm
    • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of September 30, 2020
    • Next Dividend Announcement Expected November 12, 2020

    VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of October 2020. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid November 25, 2020 to holders of record on October 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of October 29, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on November 12, 2020.

    The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

    As of October 14, 2020, and September 30, 2020, the Company had 69,295,962 shares outstanding. At June 30, 2020, the Company had 66,220,664 shares outstanding.

    Estimated September 30, 2020 Book Value Per Share

    The Company’s estimated book value per share as of September 30, 2020 was $5.44. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders’ equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s preliminary estimated total stockholders’ equity was approximately $376.7 million with 69,295,962 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

    Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

    The Company estimates it generated net income per share of $0.42, which includes $0.09 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.19 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

    Estimated Total Return on Equity

    The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 7.9%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.41 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.19 and an increase in book value per share of $0.22 from June 30, 2020.

    RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    Details of the RMBS portfolio as of September 30, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

    • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
    • RMBS Assets by Agency
    • Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results
    • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
    • RMBS Risk Measures

    About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

    RMBS Valuation Characteristics

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Realized

     

    Realized

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sep 2020

     

    Jul – Sep

     

     

    Modeled

     

     

    Modeled

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted

     

    CPR

     

    2020 CPR

     

     

    Interest

     

     

    Interest

     

     

     

     

     

     

    %

     

     

     

    Weighted

     

     

     

     

     

    Average

     

    (1-Month)

     

    (3-Month)

     

     

    Rate

     

     

    Rate

     

     

    Current

     

    Fair

     

    of

     

    Current

     

    Average

     

     

     

     

     

    Maturity

     

    (Reported

     

    (Reported

     

     

    Sensitivity

     

     

    Sensitivity

    Type

     

    Face

     

    Value(1)

     

    Portfolio

     

    Price

     

    Coupon

     

    GWAC

     

    Age

     

    (Months)

     

    in Oct)

     

    in Oct)

     

     

    (-50 BPS)(2)

     

     

    (+50 BPS)(2)

    Pass Through RMBS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Post Reset ARM

    $

    928

    $

    960

    0.02%

    $

    103.49

    3.64%

    3.84%

    194

    167

    0.00%

    0.00%

    $

    4

    $

    (3)

    Fixed Rate CMO

     

    141,260

     

    151,111

    3.84%

     

    106.97

    4.00%

    4.40%

    39

    316

    28.88%

    22.56%

     

    (141)

     

    91

    15yr 4.0

     

    1,217

     

    1,319

    0.03%

     

    108.36

    4.00%

    4.49%

    29

    137

    99.88%

    89.58%

     

    13

     

    (12)

    15yr Total

     

    1,217

     

    1,319

    0.03%

     

    108.36

    4.00%

    4.49%

    29

    137

    99.88%

    89.58%

     

    13

     

    (12)

    20yr 2.5

     

    148,522

     

    155,962

    3.97%

     

    105.01

    2.50%

    3.34%

    3

    237

    6.51%

    3.76%

     

    370

     

    (674)

    20yr Total

     

    148,522

     

    155,962

    3.97%

     

    105.01

    2.50%

    3.34%

    3

    237

    6.51%

    3.76%

     

    370

     

    (674)

    30yr 2.5

     

    249,737

     

    263,182

    6.69%

     

    105.38

    2.50%

    3.36%

    2

    358

    7.94%

    n/a

     

    1,769

     

    (3,371)

    30yr 3.0

     

    281,234

     

    303,919

    7.73%

     

    108.07

    3.00%

    3.71%

    7

    352

    12.88%

    10.31%

     

    3,487

     

    (4,583)

    30yr 3.5

     

    1,466,583

     

    1,619,320

    41.18%

     

    110.41

    3.50%

    3.99%

    10

    346

    13.44%

    12.14%

     

    14,781

     

    (20,480)

    30yr 4.0

     

    462,535

     

    520,169

    13.23%

     

    112.46

    4.00%

    4.52%

    19

    336

    21.43%

    16.04%

     

    6,207

     

    (7,260)

    30yr 4.5

     

    285,023

     

    323,387

    8.22%

     

    113.46

    4.50%

    5.01%

    16

    341

    20.54%

    20.06%

     

    2,659

     

    (2,966)

    30yr 5.0

     

    149,517

     

    170,242

    4.33%

     

    113.86

    5.00%

    5.56%

    27

    328

    27.98%

    24.27%

     

    1,774

     

    (1,850)

    30yr Total

     

    2,894,629

     

    3,200,219

    81.39%

     

    110.56

    3.62%

    4.17%

    12

    345

    15.74%

    14.48%

     

    30,677

     

    (40,510)

    Total Pass Through RMBS

     

    3,186,556

     

    3,509,571

    89.25%

     

    110.14

    3.59%

    4.15%

    13

    338

    15.93%

    14.34%

     

    30,923

     

    (41,108)

    Structured RMBS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest-Only Securities

     

    300,143

     

    30,796

    0.78%

     

    10.26

    4.00%

    4.60%

    76

    270

    41.23%

    40.44%

     

    (2,467)

     

    4,335

    Total Structured RMBS

     

    300,143

     

    30,796

    0.78%

     

    10.26

    4.00%

    4.60%

    76

    270

    41.23%

    40.44%

     

    (2,467)

     

    4,335

    Long TBA Positions

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    FNCI 2.0 TBA

     

    175,000

     

    181,918

    4.63%

     

    103.95

    2.00%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    1,535

     

    (1,985)

    FNCL 2.5 TBA

     

    200,000

     

    209,813

    5.34%

     

    104.91

    2.50%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    1,716

     

    (2,898)

    Total Long TBA

     

    375,000

     

    391,731

    9.96%

     

    104.46

    2.27%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    3,251

     

    (4,883)

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    3,861,699

    $

    3,932,098

    100.00%

     

     

    3.49%

    4.18%

    18

    332

    18.17%

    16.99%

    $

    31,707

    $

    (41,656)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest

     

    Interest

     

     

    Average

     

    Hedge

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Rate

     

    Rate

     

     

    Notional

     

    Period

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sensitivity

     

    Sensitivity

    Hedge

     

    Balance

     

    End

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (-50 BPS)(2)

     

    (+50 BPS)(2)

    Eurodollar Futures

    $

    (50,000)

     

    Dec-2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (313)

     

    313

    Swaps

     

    (820,000)

     

    Apr-2025

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (9,805)

     

    19,593

    5-Year Treasury Futures

     

    (69,000)

     

    Dec-2020(3)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (1,913)

     

    2,524

    Swaptions

     

    (667,300)

     

    May-2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (2,563)

     

    4,462

    Hedge Total

    $

    (1,606,300)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    (14,594)

    $

    26,892

    Rate Shock Grand Total

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    17,113

    $

    (14,764)

    (1)

     

    mounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $113.5 million purchased in September 2020, which settle in October 2020.

    (2)

     

    Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

    (3)

     

    Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $126.03 at September 30, 2020. The market value of the short position was $87.0 million.

    RMBS Assets by Agency

     

     

     

     

    Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

    Fair

    of

     

     

     

    Fair

    of

    Asset Category

     

    Value(1)(2)

    Portfolio

     

    Asset Category

     

    Value(1)(2)

    Portfolio

    As of September 30, 2020

     

     

     

     

    As of September 30, 2020

     

     

     

    Fannie Mae

    $

    2,151,928

    60.8%

     

    Non-Whole Pool Assets

    $

    687,363

    19.4%

    Freddie Mac

     

    1,388,439

    39.2%

     

    Whole Pool Assets

     

    2,853,004

    80.6%

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    3,540,367

    100.0%

     

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    3,540,367

    100.0%

    (1)

     

    Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $113.5 million purchased in September 2020, which settle in October 2020.

    (2)

     

    Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $391.7 million.

    Borrowings By Counterparty

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted

    Weighted

     

     

     

     

     

    % of

     

    Average

    Average

     

     

     

    Total

     

    Total

     

    Repo

    Maturity

    Longest

    As of September 30, 2020

     

    Borrowings

     

    Debt

     

    Rate

    in Days

    Maturity

    Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

    $

    373,441

     

    11.3%

     

    0.25%

    79

    2/11/2021

    Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

     

    309,449

     

    9.4%

     

    0.23%

    12

    10/19/2020

    Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc

     

    283,239

     

    8.6%

     

    0.25%

    62

    1/26/2021

    Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

     

    282,384

     

    8.6%

     

    0.25%

    74

    12/14/2020

    J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

     

    259,594

     

    7.9%

     

    0.25%

    160

    3/12/2021

    Cantor Fitzgerald & Co

     

    227,378

     

    6.9%

     

    0.24%

    90

    1/8/2021

    RBC Capital Markets, LLC

     

    212,510

     

    6.5%

     

    0.22%

    27

    11/24/2020

    ASL Capital Markets Inc.

     

    205,964

     

    6.3%

     

    0.23%

    16

    10/28/2020

    Citigroup Global Markets Inc

     

    202,473

     

    6.2%

     

    0.24%

    15

    10/21/2020

    ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

     

    197,502

     

    6.0%

     

    0.23%

    16

    10/23/2020

    ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc

     

    192,187

     

    5.9%

     

    0.22%

    77

    1/14/2021

    ING Financial Markets LLC

     

    140,413

     

    4.3%

     

    0.25%

    19

    10/19/2020

    Daiwa Securities America Inc.

     

    127,270

     

    3.9%

     

    0.25%

    74

    1/15/2021

    South Street Securities, LLC

     

    77,304

     

    2.4%

     

    0.28%

    155

    5/13/2021

    Bank of Montreal

     

    72,642

     

    2.2%

     

    0.24%

    72

    12/11/2020

    Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC

     

    56,314

     

    1.7%

     

    0.28%

    15

    10/15/2020

    J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC

     

    26,270

     

    0.8%

     

    0.30%

    15

    10/15/2020

    Barclays Capital Inc

     

    25,142

     

    0.8%

     

    0.29%

    41

    11/10/2020

    Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.

     

    9,827

     

    0.3%

     

    0.30%

    7

    10/7/2020

    Total Borrowings

    $

    3,281,303

     

    100.0%

     

    0.24%

    60

    5/13/2021

     

    Contacts

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Robert E. Cauley

    Telephone: (772) 231-1400

