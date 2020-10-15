McAfee Delivers Affordable Education Bundle to Enhance Students’ Online Safety

McAfee offers first and only on-device security solution to help budget-strapped schools combat new threats associated with remote and hybrid learning

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced McAfee Secure School Suites and McAfee® MVISION Mobile Advanced, which will be offered exclusively to McAfee’s education customers to ensure all devices, including Google Chromebooks, are protected from threats such as ransomware and fileless attacks. The suites are designed to help educational institutions gain operational efficiencies through a cloud-delivered and unified endpoint solution—reducing the total cost of operations and complexity associated with keeping students safe online.

With the advent of remote and hybrid learning, adversaries have turned their attention to virtual classrooms and learning devices. According to the McAfee Labs Threat Report, the education community experienced a 1,114 percent increase in cloud threats between January and April due to COVID-19. Schools, who have limited resources and personnel to prevent threats, need cybersecurity protection now more than ever. McAfee has designed this bundle to be cost effective for schools to purchase, as well as easy to manage. With McAfee Secure School Suites and McAfee MVISION Mobile Advanced, educational institutions can access the first and only security solution that utilizes real-time on device detection to prevent attacks on Chromebooks, iOS and Android devices, as well as laptops and tablets.

McAfee Secure School Suites and McAfee MVISION Mobile Advanced detects threats and vulnerabilities on devices, the networks students are connected to, the websites they visit and the applications that are downloaded. The suite includes enhanced remediation capabilities, which allows customers to roll back the destructive effect of a ransomware attack by restoring affected files and negating the need for system reimaging. The technology can be managed through the McAfee MVISION ePolicy Orchestrator management console, helping security administrators safeguard:

Student Information – keeps network data safe from phishing attacks

keeps network data safe from phishing attacks Cameras & Microphones – identifies and alerts when malicious malware is found in apps

identifies and alerts when malicious malware is found in apps App Privacy & Security – assesses Android apps for privacy and security violations

assesses Android apps for privacy and security violations Wi-Fi Networks – detects and automates disconnection from malicious networks

detects and automates disconnection from malicious networks Secure Browsing (or Web Surfing) — Protects against drive-by-downloads and phishing attacks from malicious websites

“We’ve made it a priority to protect educational outcomes, especially during the back-to-school season when we’re all trying to adjust to a new way of learning,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfee. “With McAfee Secure School Suites and McAfee MVISION Mobile Advanced, schools can protect the devices parents and teachers are utilizing in their classroom, regardless of whether they are online or not. This keeps teachers focused on what they do best—educating students in a safe and productive environment.”

